WATCH: Pride in the CLE festival draws thousands to Downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland’s premier Pride event did not disappoint, drawing thousands to the festival and march through downtown Cleveland Saturday.

LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland Director of Development William Marion said more than 7,000 people registered for the walk, and even more visited the Pride in the CLE festival through the day. Dozens of vendors and food trucks were also on hand.

Work continues on St. Theodosius dome in Tremont

“We had over 100 people on a wait list in order to come out here and have a tent, to either sell their wares, or to advocate for equality and for good causes,” Marion said. “So, the response has been phenomenal.”

This is the eighth year of Pride in the CLE, but Pride’s history runs much deeper than that. The event is focused on celebrating love, diversity, equality and acceptance.

“It’s an opportunity for people to be their authentic self, to be comfortable in an environment where they’re just supported in their safe,” Marion said.

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb also participated in the march, his office later sharing this message on X:

“#PrideInTheCLE isn’t just a celebration; it’s a powerful statement of visibility, acceptance, and the ongoing fight for equality. Our city welcomes everyone to celebrate who they are!”

“It’s incredibly important to us,” Marion said. “It’s not just Mayor Bibb, it’s also County Executive Chris Ronayne. They are extremely two of the biggest allies within that political realm that I’ve ever encountered.”

Ohio hiking trail named best in U.S.

Organizers say of the thousands in attendance many are allies, supporting their friends family who are part of the LGBTQ+ community.

“This means so much to me because it’s like, I’m around a lot of people that, you know, are just like me coming from different backgrounds and just, you know, trying to be a part of something special,” LGBTQ+ ally Devontae Turner said.

“I’m here to support everybody,” Carmen, from Bedford said. “We love everybody. I’m here to support my friends and I’m here to celebrate.”

Live music performances, food trucks, networking opportunities and health resources were also available for festival visitors.

Those in attendance said making everyone feel welcome is one of the most important themes.

“We’re able to connect no matter where you come from, no matter who you are or what you come from, that you are accepted here during pride,” Turner said.

Pride in the CLE wrapped up at 6 p.m. but there are more Pride celebrations planned in the future across Northeast Ohio.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.