How to Watch NFL Honors Live for Free to See Who Wins MVP

Super Bowl Sunday is a few days away, but if you can’t wait for all of the action, tune into NFL Honors on Thursday, February 8. You’re going to want to know how to watch NFL Honors live online for free because the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award will be presented at this ceremony, and this year’s finalists are sure to get fans even more excited for Super Bowl LVIII.

Starting in 2011, NFL Honors is an annual awards presentation for the National Football League (NFL). From 2012 through 2021, the awards event took place on the day before the Super Bowl, but in 2022, it switched to the Thursday before the Super Bowl. February 6, 2021, was the first time NFL Honors was ever live broadcasted to viewers. Aaron Rodgers took home the very first MVP title on February 4, 2012. He has earned the most MVP awards so far, racking up four total. One of the ceremonies, the 2015 NFL Honors, has earned the most views (4.7 million).

The AP Most Valuable Player is, of course, the most highly-anticipated award given out at this presentation. However, other categories this year include AP Defensive Player of the Year, AP Offensive Player of the Year, AP Offensive Rookie of the Year, AP Defensive Rookie of the Year, AP Comeback Player of the Year, AP Coach of the Year, AP Assistant Coach of the Year, and more. Those nominated for MVP who are competing in Super Bowl LVIII include San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. The running back is also up for AP Offensive Player of the Year. The 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan is a finalist for AP Coach of the Year.

If you’re wondering who will win MVP between McCaffrey, Purdy, and the three other MVP finalists, keep reading to find out how to watch NFL Honors live online for free.

When does NFL Honors air?

NFL Honors airs on Thursday, February 8 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

How to watch NFL Honors live for free

NFL Honors airs on CBS, which is available to stream on services like DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Paramount Plus, and Hulu+ With Live TV. DirecTV Stream offers a five-day free trial, and starts at $79.99 per month after the trial ends. Fubo offers a seven-day free trial, and starts at $74.99 per month after the trial ends. Paramount Plus offers a seven-day free trial and starts at $5.99 per month. While Hulu+ With Live TV doesn’t have a free trial, it is cheaper per month than the other options, starting at $68.99 per month, and offers plans that include free subscriptions to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus.

Best Overall Pick to Watch NFL Honors: DirecTV Stream’s Free Trial

Direct TV is our best overall pick to watch NFL Honors for free for its free trial, price, and channel selection. DirecTV Stream offers a five-day free trial. DirecTV offers four plans: Entertainment, which costs $79.99 per month; Choice, which costs $108.99 per month with the first two months at $83.99 per month; Ultimate, which costs $84.99 per month with the first two months at $94.99 per month; and Premiere, which costs $159.99 per month.

As for other differences between the plans, Entertainment includes more than 75 channels, the ability to stream on unlimited devices in your home, unlimited cloud DVR storage, and a special offer on premium channels. Choice, which is the most popular plan, includes more than 105 channels, regional sports networks, and everything included in Entertainment. Ultimate includes more than 140 channels and everything included in Entertainment and Choice. Premiere includes more than 150 channels including premium channels like HBO and Starz and everything included in Entertainment, Choice, and Premiere. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch NFL Honors with DirecTV Stream’s free trial.

Visit streamtv.directv.com‘s packages page Click “Try It Free” for the plan of your choice Enter your information and payment method Search for CBS and start watching NFL Honors

Best Free Trial Pick to Watch NFL Honors: Fubo’s Free Trial

Fubo is our best free trial pick to watch NFL Honors live for free. Fubo offers a seven-day free trial (two days longer than DirecTV Stream) and offers three plans: Pro, which costs $74.99 per month; Elite, which costs $84.99 per month; and Ultimate, which costs $99.99 per month.

As for the difference between the plans, Pro includes 180 channels, 1,000 hours of Cloud DVR, and the ability to watch on up to 10 screens at once. Elite includes everything in Pro, as well as a total of 256 channels and 4K resolution. Ultimate includes everything in Pro and Elite, as well as a total of 299 channels, Showtime, and Red Zone NFL Network. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch NFL Honors with Fubo’s free trial.

Visit Fubo.TV Click “Start Free Trial” Enter your information and payment method Search for CBS and start watching NFL Honors

Best Budget Pick to Watch NFL Honors: Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus is our best budget pick to watch NFL Honors live for free based on its price. Paramount Plus offers a seven-day free trial and two plans: Paramount Plus Essential, which costs $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year, and Paramount Plus With Showtime, which costs $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year. To watch TK live, fans will need Paramount Plus With Showtime.

As for the differences between the plans, Paramount Plus Essential includes limited ads; tens of thousands of TV shows and movies including CBS and Paramount Plus originals; NFL games on CBS; UEFA Champions League matches; and 24/7 live access to CBS News. Paramount Plus With Showtime includes everything in essential, as well as no ads; Showtime original shows and movies; 24/7 live access to your local CBS network; college football; and the ability to download and watch shows on your mobile device. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch NFL Honors with Paramount Plus’ free trial.

Visit ParamountPlus.com Click “Get It Now” Select your plan Enter your information and payment method Start watching NFL Honors

Best Upgrade Pick to Watch NFL Honors: Hulu+ Live TV

Hulu+ With Live TV is our best upgrade pick to watch NFL Honors based on its channel selection and its free subscriptions to Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus. Hulu+ With Live TV offers four plans: a $68.99 per month plan with access to only live TV; a $69.99 per month plan with free subscriptions to Hulu with ads, Disney Plus with ads, and ESPN Plus with ads; a $74.99 per month plan with free subscriptions to Hulu with ads, Disney Plus with no ads, and ESPN Plus with ads; and a $82.99 per month plan with free subscriptions to Hulu with no ads, Disney Plus with no ads, and ESPN Plus with ads. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch NFL Honors with Hulu+ Live TV.

Visit Hulu.com/liveTV Click “Sign Up Now” Enter your information and payment method Search for CBS and start watching NFL Honors

Which awards are presented at NFL Honors?

Here’s a full list of the awards presented at NFL Honors:

AP Most Valuable Player

AP Coach of the Year

AP Comeback Player of the Year

AP Offensive Player of the Year

AP Defensive Player of the Year

AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

AP Defensive Rookie of the Year

Next Gen Stats Moment of the Year

Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

NFL Inspire Change Tribute

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year

Salute to Service Award

Bud Light Celebration of the Year

Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Deacon Jones Sack Leader Award

NFL Fan of the Year

Sounds of the Season

NFL FLAG Players of the Year Award

Who are the NFL Honors finalists?

The 2024 NFL Honors finalists for the biggest awards are as follows:

AP Most Valuable Player

Josh Allen – Buffalo Bills, Quarterback

Lamar Jackson – Baltimore Ravens, Quarterback (won MVP in 2020)

Christian McCaffrey – San Francisco 49ers, Running Back

Dak Prescott – Dallas Cowboys, Quarterback

Brock Purdy – San Francisco 49ers, Quarterback

AP Defensive Player of the Year

DaRon Bland – Dallas Cowboys, Cornerback

Maxx Crosby – Las Vegas Raiders, Defensive End

Myles Garrett – Cleveland Browns, Defensive End

Micah Parsons – Dallas Cowboys, Linebacker

T.J. Watt – Pittsburgh Steelers, Linebacker

AP Offensive Player of the Year

Tyreek Hill – Miami Dolphins, Wide Receiver

Lamar Jackson – Baltimore Ravens, Quarterback

CeeDee Lamb – Dallas Cowboys, Wide Receiver

Christian McCaffrey – San Francisco 49ers, Running Back

Dak Prescott – Dallas Cowboys, Quarterback

AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

Jahmyr Gibbs – Detroit Lions, Running Back

Sam LaPorta – Detroit Lions, Tight End

Puka Nacua – Los Angeles Rams, Wide Receiver

Bijan Robinson – Atlanta Falcons, Running Back

C.J. Stroud – Houston Texans, Quarterback

AP Defensive Rookie of the Year

Will Anderson – Houston Texans, Defensive End

Jalen Carter – Philadelphia Eagles, Defensive Tackle

Joey Porter Jr. – Pittsburgh Steelers, Cornerback

Kobie Turner – Los Angeles Rams, Defensive Tackler

Devon Witherspoon – Seattle Seahawks, Cornerback

AP Comeback Player of the Year

AP Coach of the Year

Dan Campbell – Detroit Lions

John Harbaugh – Baltimore Ravens

DeMeco Ryans – Houston Texans

Kyle Shanahan – San Francisco 49ers

Kevin Stefanski – Cleveland Browns

AP Assistant Coach of the Year

Ben Johnson – Detroit Lions, Offensive Coordinator

Mike Macdonald – Baltimore Ravens, Defensive Coordinator

Todd Monken – Baltimore Ravens, Offensive Coordinator

Jim Schwartz – Cleveland Browns, Defensive Coordinator

Bobby Slowik – Houston Texans, Offensive Coordinator

Where will NFL Honors take place?

The 2024 NFL Honors Awards ceremony are held at Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Who is the NFL Honors host?

Keegan-Michael Key, an American actor, comedian, screenwriter, and producer, is hosting the 2024 NFL Honors. This is his third time hosting this awards ceremony (2017 and 2022). He won a Primetime Emmy Award for his role in the sketch comedy series Key & Peele, alongside Jordan Peele. Past NFL Honors hosts include Steve Harvey, Alec Baldwin, Kelly Clarkson, Seth Meyers, and more.

Who are the NFL Honors presenters?

Current and former NFL players, non-NFL athletes, social media stars, and actors are expected to take the stage at the 13th Annual NFL Honors. Drew Brees, Kirk Cousins, Damar Hamlin, Deion Sanders, Alix Earle, Taraji P. Henson, Issa Rae, and Miles Teller are just a handful of presenters you’ll get to hear from.

