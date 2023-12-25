How to Watch NFL Games on Christmas For Free For The Best Present Ever

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Santa has journeyed down the chimney and given us not one, but THREE football games. Here’s how to watch NFL on Christmas for free so you don’t miss a second of the festive action. The first Christmas Day game was played in 1971 with an NFC divisional playoff featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins.

“Somehow it would — must, surely, on Christmas Day — come to this. That the longest game in the history of American professional football would be decided by the smallest player on the field,” Sports Illustrated writer John Underwood described the conclusion to the game at the time, which lasted 82 minutes and 40 seconds. The deciding score would come from 5’7″ kicker Garo Yepremian kicked a 37-yard field goal to lift Miami to a 27-24 win.

While Thanksgiving games have become a fixture in the NFL season, Christmas Day games are more rare. But in 2023, we’ve been blessed with three games. Those games are:

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs – 1 p.m. ET on CBS, Nickelodeon.

New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles – 4:30 p.m ET on FOX.

Baltimore Ravens vs. San Francisco 49ers – 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC.

Here’s how to watch the NFL on Christmas for free.

What time does the Raiders vs. Chiefs game air on Christmas Day?

The Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs game airs at 1 p.m. ET on CBS and Nickelodeon.

How to watch the Raiders vs. Chiefs game on Christmas Day live for free

The Raiders vs. Chiefs game airs on CBS, which is available to stream on services like DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Paramount Plus, and Hulu+ With Live TV. DirecTV Stream offers a five-day free trial, and starts at $74.99 per month after the trial ends. Fubo offers a seven-day free trial, and starts at $74.99 per month after the trial ends. Paramount Plus offers a seven-day free trial and starts at $5.99 per month. While Hulu+ With Live TV doesn’t have a free trial, it is cheaper per month than the other options, starting at $68.99 per month, and offers plans that include free subscriptions to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus.

Best Overall Pick to Watch the Raiders vs. Chiefs game: DirecTV Stream

Direct TV is our best overall pick to watch the Raiders vs. Chiefs game live for free for its free trial, price, and channel selection. DirecTV Stream offers a five-day free trial and has a current deal where new subscribers can receive $10 off their first three months. DirecTV offers four plans: Entertainment, which costs $74.99 per month with the first three months at $64.99 per month; Choice, which costs $99.99 per month with the first three months at $89.99 per month; Ultimate, which costs $109.99 per month with the first three months at $99.99 per month; and Premiere, which costs $154.99 per month with the first three months at $144.99 per month.

As for other differences between the plans, Entertainment includes more than 75 channels, the ability to stream on unlimited devices in your home, unlimited cloud DVR storage, and a special offer on premium channels. Choice, which is the most popular plan, includes more than 105 channels, regional sports networks, and everything included in Entertainment. Ultimate includes more than 140 channels and everything included in Entertainment and Choice. Premiere includes more than 150 channels including premium channels like HBO and Starz and everything included in Entertainment, Choice, and Premiere. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch the Raiders vs. Chiefs game with DirecTV Stream’s free trial.

Visit streamtv.directv.com‘s packages page Click “Try It Free” for the plan of your choice Enter your information and payment method Search for CBS and start watching the Raiders vs. Chiefs game

Best Free Trial Pick to Watch the Raiders vs. Chiefs game: Fubo

Fubo is our best free trial pick to watch the Raiders vs. Chiefs game live for free. Fubo offers a seven-day free trial (two days longer than DirecTV Stream) and offers three plans: Pro, which costs $74.99 per month; Elite, which costs $84.99 per month; and Ultimate, which costs $99.99 per month.

As for the difference between the plans, Pro includes 180 channels, 1,000 hours of Cloud DVR, and the ability to watch on up to 10 screens at once. Elite includes everything in Pro, as well as a total of 256 channels and 4K resolution. Ultimate includes everything in Pro and Elite, as well as a total of 299 channels, Showtime, and Red Zone NFL Network. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch the Raiders vs. Chiefs game with Fubo’s free trial.

Visit Fubo.TV Click “Start Free Trial” Enter your information and payment method Search for CBS and start watching the Raiders vs. Chiefs game

Best Budget Pick to Watch the Raiders vs. Chiefs game: Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus is our best budget pick to watch the Raiders vs. Chiefs game live for free based on its price. Paramount Plus offers a seven-day free trial and two plans: Paramount Plus Essential, which costs $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year, and Paramount Plus With Showtime, which costs $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year. To watch the Raiders vs. Chiefs game live, fans will need Paramount Plus With Showtime.

As for the differences between the plans, Paramount Plus Essential includes limited ads; tens of thousands of TV shows and movies including CBS and Paramount Plus originals; NFL games on CBS; UEFA Champions League matches; and 24/7 live access to CBS News. Paramount Plus With Showtime includes everything in essential, as well as no ads; Showtime original shows and movies; 24/7 live access to your local CBS network; college football; and the ability to download and watch shows on your mobile device. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch the Raiders vs. Chiefs game with Paramount Plus’ free trial.

Visit ParamountPlus.com Click “Get It Now” Select your plan Enter your information and payment method Start watching the Raiders vs. Chiefs game

Best Upgrade Pick to Watch the Raiders vs. Chiefs game: Hulu+ Live TV

Hulu+ With Live TV is our best upgrade pick to watch the Raiders vs. Chiefs game based on its channel selection and its free subscriptions to Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus. Hulu+ With Live TV offers four plans: a $68.99 per month plan with access to only live TV; a $69.99 per month plan with free subscriptions to Hulu with ads, Disney Plus with ads, and ESPN Plus with ads; a $74.99 per month plan with free subscriptions to Hulu with ads, Disney Plus with no ads, and ESPN Plus with ads; and a $82.99 per month plan with free subscriptions to Hulu with no ads, Disney Plus with no ads, and ESPN Plus with ads. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch the Raiders vs. Chiefs game with Hulu+ Live TV.

Visit Hulu.com/liveTV Click “Sign Up Now” Enter your information and payment method Search for CBS and start watching the Raiders vs. Chiefs game

What time does the Giants vs. Eagles air on Christmas Day?

The New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles game airs at 4:30 p.m ET on FOX.

How to watch the Giants vs. Eagles air on Christmas Day for free

The Giants vs. Eagles airs on FOX, which is available to stream on services like DirecTV Stream, Fubo, and Hulu+ With Live TV. DirecTV Stream offers a five-day free trial, and starts at $74.99 per month after the trial ends. Fubo offers a seven-day free trial, and starts at $74.99 per month after the trial ends. While Hulu+ With Live TV doesn’t have a free trial, it is cheaper per month than the other options, starting at $68.99 per month, and offers plans that include free subscriptions to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus.

Best Overall Pick to Watch the Giants vs. Eagles: DirecTV Stream

Direct TV is our best overall pick to watch FOX live for free for its free trial, price, and channel selection. DirecTV Stream offers a five-day free trial. DirecTV offers four plans: Entertainment, which costs $74.99 per month with the first three months at $64.99 per month; Choice, which costs $99.99 per month with the first three months at $89.99 per month; Ultimate, which costs $109.99 per month with the first three months at $99.99 per month; and Premiere, which costs $154.99 per month with the first three months at $144.99 per month.

As for other differences between the plans, Entertainment includes more than 75 channels, the ability to stream on unlimited devices in your home, unlimited cloud DVR storage, and a special offer on premium channels. Choice, which is the most popular plan, includes more than 105 channels, regional sports networks, and everything included in Entertainment. Ultimate includes more than 140 channels and everything included in Entertainment and Choice. Premiere includes more than 150 channels including premium channels like HBO and Starz and everything included in Entertainment, Choice, and Premiere. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch the Giants vs. Eagles with DirecTV Stream’s free trial.

Visit streamtv.directv.com‘s packages page Click “Try It Free” for the plan of your choice Enter your information and payment method Search for FOX and start watching the Giants vs. Eagles

Best Free Trial Pick to Watch the Giants vs. Eagles: Fubo

Fubo is our best free trial pick to watch the Giants vs. Eagles live for free. Fubo offers a seven-day free trial (two days longer than DirecTV Stream) and offers three plans: Pro, which costs $74.99 per month; Elite, which costs $84.99 per month; and Ultimate, which costs $99.99 per month.

As for the difference between the plans, Pro includes 180 channels, 1,000 hours of Cloud DVR, and the ability to watch on up to 10 screens at once. Elite includes everything in Pro, as well as a total of 256 channels and 4K resolution. Ultimate includes everything in Pro and Elite, as well as a total of 299 channels, Showtime, and Red Zone NFL Network. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch the Giants vs. Eagles with Fubo’s free trial.

Visit Fubo.TV Click “Start Free Trial” Enter your information and payment method Search for FOX and start watching the Giants vs. Eagles

Best Upgrade Pick to Watch the Giants vs. Eagles: Hulu+ Live TV

Hulu+ With Live TV is our best upgrade pick to watch the Giants vs. Eagles based on its channel selection and its free subscriptions to Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus. Hulu+ With Live TV offers four plans: a $68.99 per month plan with access to only live TV; a $69.99 per month plan with free subscriptions to Hulu with ads, Disney Plus with ads, and ESPN Plus with ads; a $74.99 per month plan with free subscriptions to Hulu with ads, Disney Plus with no ads, and ESPN Plus with ads; and a $82.99 per month plan with free subscriptions to Hulu with no ads, Disney Plus with no ads, and ESPN Plus with ads. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch the Giants vs. Eagles with Hulu+ Live TV.

Visit Hulu.com/liveTV Click “Sign Up Now” Enter your information and payment method Search for FOX and start watching the Giants vs. Eagles

What time does the Ravens vs. 49ers game air on Christmas Day?

The Baltimore Ravens vs. San Francisco 49ers game airs at 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC.

How to watch Ravens vs. 49ers game on Christmas Day for free

The Ravens vs. 49ers game airs on ABC, which is available to stream on services like DirecTV Stream, Fubo, and Hulu+ With Live TV. DirecTV Stream offers a five-day free trial, and starts at $74.99 per month after the trial ends (with $10 off your first three months). Fubo offers a seven-day free trial, and starts at $74.99 per month after the trial ends. While Hulu+ With Live TV doesn’t have a free trial, it is cheaper per month than the other options, starting at $68.99 per month, and offers plans that include free subscriptions to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus.

Best Overall Pick to Watch the Ravens vs. 49ers game: DirecTV Stream

Direct TV is our best overall pick to watch ABC live for free for its free trial, price, and channel selection. DirecTV Stream offers a five-day free trial. DirecTV offers four plans: Entertainment, which costs $74.99 per month with the first three months at $64.99 per month; Choice, which costs $99.99 per month with the first three months at $89.99 per month; Ultimate, which costs $109.99 per month with the first three months at $99.99 per month; and Premiere, which costs $154.99 per month with the first three months at $144.99 per month.

As for other differences between the plans, Entertainment includes more than 75 channels, the ability to stream on unlimited devices in your home, unlimited cloud DVR storage, and a special offer on premium channels. Choice, which is the most popular plan, includes more than 105 channels, regional sports networks, and everything included in Entertainment. Ultimate includes more than 140 channels and everything included in Entertainment and Choice. Premiere includes more than 150 channels including premium channels like HBO and Starz and everything included in Entertainment, Choice, and Premiere. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch the Ravens vs. 49ers game with DirecTV Stream’s free trial.

Visit streamtv.directv.com‘s packages page Click “Try It Free” for the plan of your choice Enter your information and payment method Search for ABC and start watching the Ravens vs. 49ers game

Best Free Trial Pick to Watch the Ravens vs. 49ers game: Fubo

Fubo is our best free trial pick to watch the Ravens vs. 49ers game live for free. Fubo offers a seven-day free trial (two days longer than DirecTV Stream) and offers three plans: Pro, which costs $74.99 per month; Elite, which costs $84.99 per month; and Ultimate, which costs $99.99 per month.

As for the difference between the plans, Pro includes 180 channels, 1,000 hours of Cloud DVR, and the ability to watch on up to 10 screens at once. Elite includes everything in Pro, as well as a total of 256 channels and 4K resolution. Ultimate includes everything in Pro and Elite, as well as a total of 299 channels, Showtime, and Red Zone NFL Network. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch the Ravens vs. 49ers game with Fubo’s free trial.

Visit Fubo.TV Click “Start Free Trial” Enter your information and payment method Search for ABC and start watching the Ravens vs. 49ers game

Best Upgrade Pick to Watch the Ravens vs. 49ers game: Hulu+ Live TV

Hulu+ With Live TV is our best upgrade pick to watch the Ravens vs. 49ers game based on its channel selection and its free subscriptions to Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus. Hulu+ With Live TV offers four plans: a $68.99 per month plan with access to only live TV; a $69.99 per month plan with free subscriptions to Hulu with ads, Disney Plus with ads, and ESPN Plus with ads; a $74.99 per month plan with free subscriptions to Hulu with ads, Disney Plus with no ads, and ESPN Plus with ads; and a $82.99 per month plan with free subscriptions to Hulu with no ads, Disney Plus with no ads, and ESPN Plus with ads. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch the Ravens vs. 49ers game with Hulu+ Live TV.

Visit Hulu.com/liveTV Click “Sign Up Now” Enter your information and payment method Search for ABC and start watching the Ravens vs. 49ers game

