How to Watch MLB Playoffs Live For Free to See Who Gets to the World Series
The MLB regular season has officially ended, and with that, it’s time for the postseason. But if you don’t have a cable subscription (or want a cheaper option), you may be wondering how to watch the MLB playoffs live for free. Don’t stress, because we did the research and these are the best services to stream and save with this postseason.
Major League Baseball, also known as the MLB, consists of the National League (founded in 1876) and the American League (founded in 1901). The entire MLB consists of 30 teams divided between the National League (NL) and the American League (AL). In the 2023 MLB season, each team will play 162 games from March 30 through October 1.
After the regular season closes, the playoffs start on October 3 with six teams from each conference (12 total) competing. The postseason culminates in the World Series, which kicks off on October 27 and ends as late as November 4 (if the championship series goes to seven games). Since the creation of the World Series in 1903, which is played between the champions of the National League and the American League, the New York Yankees hold the title for the most championships (27). The St. Louis Cardinals have 11, while the Boston Red Sox and the Oakland A’s are tied with 9 apiece.
So where can baseball fans stream the MLB playoffs? Read on for how to watch the MLB playoffs live for free to see which two teams make it to the 2023 World Series.
2023 MLB playoff bracket
2023 MLB playoff schedule
AL Wild Card Series: October 3-5 on ABC and ESPN
NL Wild Card Series: October 3-5 on ESPN and ESPN2
AL Divisional Series: October 7-13 on FOX/FS1
NL Divisional Series: October 7-14 on TBS
AL Championship Series: October 15-23 on FOX/FS1
NL Championship Series: October 16-24 on TBS
World Series: October 27-November 4 on FOX
How to watch MLB playoffs live for free
MLB playoff games air on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, TBS, and FOX/FS1, which are available to stream on services like DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Sling Orange + Blue, and Hulu+ With Live TV. DirecTV Stream offers a five-day free trial, starts at $74.99 per month after the trial ends (with $10 off your first three months), and includes ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, TBS, and FOX/FS1. Fubo offers a seven-day free trial, starts at $74.99 per month after the trial ends, and also includes ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, TBS, and FOX/FS1.
Sling Orange + Blue and Hulu+ With Live TV don’t have free trials, however, they are cheaper per month than the other options. Sling Orange + Blue starts at $30 for your first month and $60 after the first month ends. You’ll be able to watch ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, TBS, and FOX/FS1. Hulu+ With Live TV starts at $68.99 per month and includes ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, TBS, and FOX/FS1.
Best Overall Pick to Watch MLB Playoffs: Direct TV Stream
Watch MLB Playoffs With DirecTV Stream
Direct TV is our best overall pick to watch MLB playoffs live for free for its free trial, price (including its current deal), and channel selection. Direct TV Stream offers a five-day free trial and has a current deal where new subscribers can receive $10 off their first three months. Direct TV offers four plans: Entertainment, which costs $74.99 per month with the first three months at $64.99 per month; Choice, which costs $99.99 per month with the first three months at $89.99 per month; Ultimate, which costs $109.99 per month with the first three months at $99.99 per month; and Premiere, which costs $154.99 per month with the first three months at $144.99 per month. ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, TBS, and FOX/FS1 are available on Direct TV.
As for other differences between the plans, Entertainment includes more than 75 channels, the ability to stream on unlimited devices in your home, unlimited cloud DVR storage, and a special offer on premium channels. Choice, which is the most popular plan, includes more than 105 channels, regional sports networks, and everything included in Entertainment. Ultimate includes more than 140 channels and everything included in Entertainment and Choice. Premiere includes more than 150 channels including premium channels like HBO and Starz and everything included in Entertainment, Choice, and Premiere. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch MLB playoffs with DirecTV Stream’s free trial.
Visit streamtv.directv.com
Click “Shop Packages”
Click “Try It Free” for the plan of your choice
Enter your information and payment method
Search for the channel of your choice and start watching the MLB playoffs
Best Free Trial Pick to Watch MLB Playoffs: Fubo
Fubo is our best free trial pick to watch MLB playoffs live for free. Fubo offers a seven-day free trial (two days longer than DirecTV Stream) and offers three plans: Pro, which costs $74.99 per month; Elite, which costs $84.99 per month; and Ultimate, which costs $99.99 per month. ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, TBS, and FOX/FS1 are available on Fubo.
As for the difference between the plans, Pro includes 180 channels, 1,000 hours of Cloud DVR, and the ability to watch on up to 10 screens at once. Elite includes everything in Pro, as well as a total of 256 channels and 4K resolution. Ultimate includes everything in Pro and Elite, as well as a total of 299 channels, Showtime, and Red Zone NFL Network. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch MLB playoffs with Fubo’s free trial.
Visit Fubo.TV
Click “Start Free Trial”
Enter your information and payment method
Search for the channel of your choice and start watching the MLB playoffs
Best Budget Pick to Watch MLB Playoffs: Sling
Sling is our best budget pick to watch MLB playoffs based on its price and current deals. Sling offers two plans with ESPN: Sling Orange and Sling Orange + Blue. Sling Orange costs $20 for your first month and $40 per month after the first month ends. Sling Orange + Blue starts at $30 for your first month and $60 after the first month ends. You’re going to want to pick the combined plan, Sling Orange + Blue, to watch the MLB playoffs on all of the different channels the games will air on.
As for the difference between the plans, Sling Orange includes 32 channels and the ability to stream on one device at a time, while Sling Orange + Blue includes 46 channels and the ability to stream on three devices at the same time. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch MLB playoffs with Sling.
Visit Sling.com
Click “Try Us Today”
Create an account
Choose your plan
Enter your information and payment method
Search for the channel of your choice and start watching the MLB playoffs
Best Upgrade Pick to Watch MLB Playoffs: Hulu+ Live TV
Watch MLB Playoffs With Hulu+ With Live TV
Hulu+ With Live TV is our best upgrade pick to watch MLB playoffs based on its channel selection and its free subscriptions to Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus. Hulu+ With Live TV offers four plans: a $68.99 per month plan with access to only live TV; a $69.99 per month plan with free subscriptions to Hulu with ads, Disney Plus with ads, and ESPN Plus with ads; a $74.99 per month plan with free subscriptions to Hulu with ads, Disney Plus with no ads, and ESPN Plus with ads; and a $82.99 per month plan with free subscriptions to Hulu with no ads, Disney Plus with no ads, and ESPN Plus with ads. ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, TBS, and FOX/FS1 are included on all four plans. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch MLB playoffs with Hulu+ Live TV.
Visit Hulu.com/liveTV
Click “Sign Up Now”
Enter your information and payment method
Search for the channel of your choice and start watching the MLB playoffs
What is the 2023 MLB playoff schedule?
See below for the full 2023 MLB playoff schedule.
* = if necessary
Tuesday, October 3
AL Wild Card, Game 1 – Texas Rangers @ Tampa Bay Rays, 3:08 p.m. ET, ABC
AL Wild Card, Game 1 – Toronto Blue Jays @ Minnesota Twins, 4:38 p.m. ET, ESPN
NL Wild Card, Game 1 – Arizona Diamondbacks @ Milwaukee Brewers, 7:08 p.m. ET, ESPN2
NL Wild Card, Game 1 – Miami Marlins @ Philadelphia Phillies, 8:08 p.m. ET, ESPN
Wednesday, October 4
AL Wild Card, Game 2 – Texas Rangers @ Tampa Bay Rays, 3:08 p.m. ET, ABC
AL Wild Card, Game 2 – Toronto Blue Jays @ Minnesota Twins, 4:38 p.m. ET, ESPN
NL Wild Card, Game 2 – Arizona Diamondbacks @ Milwaukee Brewers, 7:08 p.m. ET, ESPN2
NL Wild Card, Game 2 – Miami Marlins @ Philadelphia Phillies, 8:08 p.m. ET, ESPN
Thursday, October 5
AL Wild Card, Game 3* – Texas Rangers @ Tampa Bay Rays, 3:08 p.m. ET, ABC
AL Wild Card, Game 3* – Toronto Blue Jays @ Minnesota Twins, 4:38 p.m. ET, ESPN
NL Wild Card, Game 3* – Arizona Diamondbacks @ Milwaukee Brewers, 7:08 p.m. ET, ESPN2
NL Wild Card, Game 3* – Miami Marlins @ Philadelphia Phillies, 8:08 p.m. ET, ESPN
Saturday, October 7
NLDS, Game 1 (NL 4/5 winner players Atlanta Braves) – Philadelphia Phillies/Miami Marlins @ Atlanta Braves, TBD, TBS
ALDS, Game 1 (AL 4/5 winner plays Baltimore Orioles) – Tampa Bay Rays/Texas Rangers @ Baltimore Orioles, TBD, FOX/FS1
ALDS, Game 1 (AL 3/6 winner plays Houston Astros) – Minnesota Twins/Toronto Blue Jays @ Houston Astros, TBD, FOX/FS1
NLDS, Game 1 (NL 3/6 winner plays Los Angeles Dodgers) – Milwaukee Brewer/Arizona Diamondbacks @ Los Angeles Dodgers, TBD, TBS
Sunday, October 8
ALDS, Game 2 (AL 4/5 winner plays Baltimore Orioles) – Tampa Bay Rays/Texas Rangers @ Baltimore Orioles, TBD, FOX/FS1
ALDS, Game 2 (AL 3/6 winner plays Houston Astros) – Minnesota Twins/Toronto Blue Jays @ Houston Astros, TBD, FOX/FS1
Monday, October 9
NLDS, Game 2 (NL 4/5 winner plays Atlanta Braves) – Philadelphia Phillies/Miami Marlins @ Atlanta Braves, TBD, TBS
NLDS, Game 2 (NL 3/6 winner plays Los Angeles Dodgers) – Milwaukee Brewers/Arizona Diamondbacks @ Los Angeles Dodgers, TBD, TBS
Tuesday, October 10
ALDS, Game 3 (AL 3/6 winner plays Houston Astros) – Houston Astros @ Minnesota Twins/Toronto Blue Jays, TBD, FOX/FS1
ALDS, Game 3 (AL 4/5 winner plays Baltimore Orioles) – Baltimore Orioles @ Tampa Bay Rays/Texas Rangers, TBD, FOX/FS1
Wednesday, October 11
NLDS, Game 3 (NL 3/6 winner plays Los Angeles Dodgers) – Los Angeles Dodgers @ Milwaukee Brewers/Arizona Diamondbacks, TBD, TBS
NLDS, Game 3 (NL 4/5 winner plays Atlanta Braves) – Atlanta Braves @ Philadelphia Phillies/Miami Marlins, TBD, TBS
ALDS, Game 4* (AL 3/6 winner plays Houston Astros) – Houston Astros @ Minnesota Twins/Toronto Blue Jays, TBD, FOX/FS1
ALDS, Game 4* (AL 4/5 winner plays Baltimore Orioles) – Baltimore Orioles @ Tampa Bay Rays/Texas Rangers, TBD, FOX/FS1
Thursday, October 12
NLDS, Game 4* (NL 3/6 winner plays Los Angeles Dodgers) – Los Angeles Dodgers @ Milwaukee Brewers/Arizona Diamondbacks, TBD, TBS
NLDS, Game 4* (NL 4/5 winner plays Atlanta Braves) – Atlanta Braves @ Philadelphia Phillies/Miami Marlins, TBD, TBS
Friday, October 13
ALDS, Game 5* (AL 4/5 winner plays Baltimore Orioles) – Tampa Bay Rays/Texas Rangers @ Baltimore Orioles, TBD, FOX/FS1
ALDS, Game 5* (AL 3/6 winner plays Houston Astros) – Minnesota Twins/Toronto Blue Jays @ Houston Astros, TBD, FOX/FS1
Saturday, October 14
NLDS, Game 5* (NL 4/5 winner plays Atlanta Braves) – Philadelphia Phillies/Miami Marlins @ Atlanta Braves, TBD, TBS
NLDS, Game 5* (NL 3/6 winner plays Los Angeles Dodgers) – Milwaukee Brewers/Arizona Diamondbacks @ Los Angeles Dodgers, TBD, TBS
Sunday, October 15
ALCS, Game 1 – AL Low @ AL High, TBD, FOX/FS1
Monday, October 16
NLCS, Game 1 – NL Low @ NL High, TBD, TBS
ALCS, Game 2 – AL Low @ AL High, TBD, FOX/FS1
Tuesday, October 17
NLCS, Game 2 – NL Low @ NL High, TBD, TBS
Wednesday, October 18
ALCS, Game 3 – AL High @ AL Low, TBD, FOX/FS1
Thursday, October 19
NLCS, Game 3 – NL High @ NL Low, TBD, TBS
ALCS, Game 4 – AL High @ AL Low, TBD, FOX/FS1
Friday, October 20
NLCS Game 4 – NL High @ NL Low, TBD, TBS
ALCS Game 5* – AL High @ AL Low, TBD, FOX/FS1
Saturday, October 21
NLCS Game 5* – NL High @ NL Low, TBD, TBS
Sunday, October 22
ALCS, Game 6* – AL Low @ AL High, TBD, FOX/FS1
Monday, October 23
NLCS Game 6* – NL Low @ NL High, TBD, TBS
ALCS Game 7* – AL Low @ AL High, TBD, FOX/FS1
Tuesday, October 24
NLCS Game 7* – NL Low @ NL High, TBD, TBS
Friday, October 27
World Series, Game 1 – LG2 @ LG1, TBD, FOX
Saturday, October 28
World Series, Game 2 – LG2 @ LG1, TBD, FOX
Monday, October 30
World Series, Game 3 – LG1 @ LG2, TBD, FOX
Tuesday, October 31
World Series, Game 4 – LG1 @ LG2, TBD, FOX
Wednesday, November 1
World Series, Game 5* – LG1 @ LG2, TBD, FOX
Friday, November 3
World Series, Game 6* – LG2 @ LG1, TBD, FOX
Saturday, November 4
World Series, Game 7* – LG2 @ LG1, TBD, FOX
