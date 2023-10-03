How to Watch MLB Playoffs Live For Free to See Who Gets to the World Series

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The MLB regular season has officially ended, and with that, it’s time for the postseason. But if you don’t have a cable subscription (or want a cheaper option), you may be wondering how to watch the MLB playoffs live for free. Don’t stress, because we did the research and these are the best services to stream and save with this postseason.

Today's Top Deals

Major League Baseball, also known as the MLB, consists of the National League (founded in 1876) and the American League (founded in 1901). The entire MLB consists of 30 teams divided between the National League (NL) and the American League (AL). In the 2023 MLB season, each team will play 162 games from March 30 through October 1.

Watch MLB Playoffs

$0+





Buy Now



After the regular season closes, the playoffs start on October 3 with six teams from each conference (12 total) competing. The postseason culminates in the World Series, which kicks off on October 27 and ends as late as November 4 (if the championship series goes to seven games). Since the creation of the World Series in 1903, which is played between the champions of the National League and the American League, the New York Yankees hold the title for the most championships (27). The St. Louis Cardinals have 11, while the Boston Red Sox and the Oakland A’s are tied with 9 apiece.

So where can baseball fans stream the MLB playoffs? Read on for how to watch the MLB playoffs live for free to see which two teams make it to the 2023 World Series.

2023 MLB playoff bracket

MLB.

2023 MLB playoff schedule

AL Wild Card Series: October 3-5 on ABC and ESPN

NL Wild Card Series: October 3-5 on ESPN and ESPN2

AL Divisional Series: October 7-13 on FOX/FS1

NL Divisional Series: October 7-14 on TBS

AL Championship Series: October 15-23 on FOX/FS1

NL Championship Series: October 16-24 on TBS

World Series: October 27-November 4 on FOX

How to watch MLB playoffs live for free

MLB playoff games air on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, TBS, and FOX/FS1, which are available to stream on services like DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Sling Orange + Blue, and Hulu+ With Live TV. DirecTV Stream offers a five-day free trial, starts at $74.99 per month after the trial ends (with $10 off your first three months), and includes ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, TBS, and FOX/FS1. Fubo offers a seven-day free trial, starts at $74.99 per month after the trial ends, and also includes ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, TBS, and FOX/FS1.

Sling Orange + Blue and Hulu+ With Live TV don’t have free trials, however, they are cheaper per month than the other options. Sling Orange + Blue starts at $30 for your first month and $60 after the first month ends. You’ll be able to watch ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, TBS, and FOX/FS1. Hulu+ With Live TV starts at $68.99 per month and includes ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, TBS, and FOX/FS1.

Best Overall Pick to Watch MLB Playoffs: Direct TV Stream

Watch MLB Playoffs With DirecTV Stream

$0+





Buy Now



Direct TV is our best overall pick to watch MLB playoffs live for free for its free trial, price (including its current deal), and channel selection. Direct TV Stream offers a five-day free trial and has a current deal where new subscribers can receive $10 off their first three months. Direct TV offers four plans: Entertainment, which costs $74.99 per month with the first three months at $64.99 per month; Choice, which costs $99.99 per month with the first three months at $89.99 per month; Ultimate, which costs $109.99 per month with the first three months at $99.99 per month; and Premiere, which costs $154.99 per month with the first three months at $144.99 per month. ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, TBS, and FOX/FS1 are available on Direct TV.

As for other differences between the plans, Entertainment includes more than 75 channels, the ability to stream on unlimited devices in your home, unlimited cloud DVR storage, and a special offer on premium channels. Choice, which is the most popular plan, includes more than 105 channels, regional sports networks, and everything included in Entertainment. Ultimate includes more than 140 channels and everything included in Entertainment and Choice. Premiere includes more than 150 channels including premium channels like HBO and Starz and everything included in Entertainment, Choice, and Premiere. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch MLB playoffs with DirecTV Stream’s free trial.

Visit streamtv.directv.com Click “Shop Packages” Click “Try It Free” for the plan of your choice Enter your information and payment method Search for the channel of your choice and start watching the MLB playoffs

Best Free Trial Pick to Watch MLB Playoffs: Fubo

Watch MLB Playoffs With Fubo

$0+





Buy Now



Fubo is our best free trial pick to watch MLB playoffs live for free. Fubo offers a seven-day free trial (two days longer than DirecTV Stream) and offers three plans: Pro, which costs $74.99 per month; Elite, which costs $84.99 per month; and Ultimate, which costs $99.99 per month. ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, TBS, and FOX/FS1 are available on Fubo.

As for the difference between the plans, Pro includes 180 channels, 1,000 hours of Cloud DVR, and the ability to watch on up to 10 screens at once. Elite includes everything in Pro, as well as a total of 256 channels and 4K resolution. Ultimate includes everything in Pro and Elite, as well as a total of 299 channels, Showtime, and Red Zone NFL Network. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch MLB playoffs with Fubo’s free trial.

Visit Fubo.TV Click “Start Free Trial” Enter your information and payment method Search for the channel of your choice and start watching the MLB playoffs

Best Budget Pick to Watch MLB Playoffs: Sling

Watch MLB Playoffs With Sling

$20+





Buy Now



Sling is our best budget pick to watch MLB playoffs based on its price and current deals. Sling offers two plans with ESPN: Sling Orange and Sling Orange + Blue. Sling Orange costs $20 for your first month and $40 per month after the first month ends. Sling Orange + Blue starts at $30 for your first month and $60 after the first month ends. You’re going to want to pick the combined plan, Sling Orange + Blue, to watch the MLB playoffs on all of the different channels the games will air on.

As for the difference between the plans, Sling Orange includes 32 channels and the ability to stream on one device at a time, while Sling Orange + Blue includes 46 channels and the ability to stream on three devices at the same time. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch MLB playoffs with Sling.

Visit Sling.com Click “Try Us Today” Create an account Choose your plan Enter your information and payment method Search for the channel of your choice and start watching the MLB playoffs

Best Upgrade Pick to Watch MLB Playoffs: Hulu+ Live TV

Watch MLB Playoffs With Hulu+ With Live TV

$68.99+





Buy Now



Hulu+ With Live TV is our best upgrade pick to watch MLB playoffs based on its channel selection and its free subscriptions to Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus. Hulu+ With Live TV offers four plans: a $68.99 per month plan with access to only live TV; a $69.99 per month plan with free subscriptions to Hulu with ads, Disney Plus with ads, and ESPN Plus with ads; a $74.99 per month plan with free subscriptions to Hulu with ads, Disney Plus with no ads, and ESPN Plus with ads; and a $82.99 per month plan with free subscriptions to Hulu with no ads, Disney Plus with no ads, and ESPN Plus with ads. ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, TBS, and FOX/FS1 are included on all four plans. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch MLB playoffs with Hulu+ Live TV.

Visit Hulu.com/liveTV Click “Sign Up Now” Enter your information and payment method Search for the channel of your choice and start watching the MLB playoffs

Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/Getty Images.

What is the 2023 MLB playoff schedule?

See below for the full 2023 MLB playoff schedule.

* = if necessary

Tuesday, October 3

AL Wild Card, Game 1 – Texas Rangers @ Tampa Bay Rays, 3:08 p.m. ET, ABC

AL Wild Card, Game 1 – Toronto Blue Jays @ Minnesota Twins, 4:38 p.m. ET, ESPN

NL Wild Card, Game 1 – Arizona Diamondbacks @ Milwaukee Brewers, 7:08 p.m. ET, ESPN2

NL Wild Card, Game 1 – Miami Marlins @ Philadelphia Phillies, 8:08 p.m. ET, ESPN

Wednesday, October 4

AL Wild Card, Game 2 – Texas Rangers @ Tampa Bay Rays, 3:08 p.m. ET, ABC

AL Wild Card, Game 2 – Toronto Blue Jays @ Minnesota Twins, 4:38 p.m. ET, ESPN

NL Wild Card, Game 2 – Arizona Diamondbacks @ Milwaukee Brewers, 7:08 p.m. ET, ESPN2

NL Wild Card, Game 2 – Miami Marlins @ Philadelphia Phillies, 8:08 p.m. ET, ESPN

Thursday, October 5

AL Wild Card, Game 3* – Texas Rangers @ Tampa Bay Rays, 3:08 p.m. ET, ABC

AL Wild Card, Game 3* – Toronto Blue Jays @ Minnesota Twins, 4:38 p.m. ET, ESPN

NL Wild Card, Game 3* – Arizona Diamondbacks @ Milwaukee Brewers, 7:08 p.m. ET, ESPN2

NL Wild Card, Game 3* – Miami Marlins @ Philadelphia Phillies, 8:08 p.m. ET, ESPN

Saturday, October 7

NLDS, Game 1 (NL 4/5 winner players Atlanta Braves) – Philadelphia Phillies/Miami Marlins @ Atlanta Braves, TBD, TBS

ALDS, Game 1 (AL 4/5 winner plays Baltimore Orioles) – Tampa Bay Rays/Texas Rangers @ Baltimore Orioles, TBD, FOX/FS1

ALDS, Game 1 (AL 3/6 winner plays Houston Astros) – Minnesota Twins/Toronto Blue Jays @ Houston Astros, TBD, FOX/FS1

NLDS, Game 1 (NL 3/6 winner plays Los Angeles Dodgers) – Milwaukee Brewer/Arizona Diamondbacks @ Los Angeles Dodgers, TBD, TBS

Sunday, October 8

ALDS, Game 2 (AL 4/5 winner plays Baltimore Orioles) – Tampa Bay Rays/Texas Rangers @ Baltimore Orioles, TBD, FOX/FS1

ALDS, Game 2 (AL 3/6 winner plays Houston Astros) – Minnesota Twins/Toronto Blue Jays @ Houston Astros, TBD, FOX/FS1

Monday, October 9

NLDS, Game 2 (NL 4/5 winner plays Atlanta Braves) – Philadelphia Phillies/Miami Marlins @ Atlanta Braves, TBD, TBS

NLDS, Game 2 (NL 3/6 winner plays Los Angeles Dodgers) – Milwaukee Brewers/Arizona Diamondbacks @ Los Angeles Dodgers, TBD, TBS

Tuesday, October 10

ALDS, Game 3 (AL 3/6 winner plays Houston Astros) – Houston Astros @ Minnesota Twins/Toronto Blue Jays, TBD, FOX/FS1

ALDS, Game 3 (AL 4/5 winner plays Baltimore Orioles) – Baltimore Orioles @ Tampa Bay Rays/Texas Rangers, TBD, FOX/FS1

Wednesday, October 11

NLDS, Game 3 (NL 3/6 winner plays Los Angeles Dodgers) – Los Angeles Dodgers @ Milwaukee Brewers/Arizona Diamondbacks, TBD, TBS

NLDS, Game 3 (NL 4/5 winner plays Atlanta Braves) – Atlanta Braves @ Philadelphia Phillies/Miami Marlins, TBD, TBS

ALDS, Game 4* (AL 3/6 winner plays Houston Astros) – Houston Astros @ Minnesota Twins/Toronto Blue Jays, TBD, FOX/FS1

ALDS, Game 4* (AL 4/5 winner plays Baltimore Orioles) – Baltimore Orioles @ Tampa Bay Rays/Texas Rangers, TBD, FOX/FS1

Thursday, October 12

NLDS, Game 4* (NL 3/6 winner plays Los Angeles Dodgers) – Los Angeles Dodgers @ Milwaukee Brewers/Arizona Diamondbacks, TBD, TBS

NLDS, Game 4* (NL 4/5 winner plays Atlanta Braves) – Atlanta Braves @ Philadelphia Phillies/Miami Marlins, TBD, TBS

Friday, October 13

ALDS, Game 5* (AL 4/5 winner plays Baltimore Orioles) – Tampa Bay Rays/Texas Rangers @ Baltimore Orioles, TBD, FOX/FS1

ALDS, Game 5* (AL 3/6 winner plays Houston Astros) – Minnesota Twins/Toronto Blue Jays @ Houston Astros, TBD, FOX/FS1

Saturday, October 14

NLDS, Game 5* (NL 4/5 winner plays Atlanta Braves) – Philadelphia Phillies/Miami Marlins @ Atlanta Braves, TBD, TBS

NLDS, Game 5* (NL 3/6 winner plays Los Angeles Dodgers) – Milwaukee Brewers/Arizona Diamondbacks @ Los Angeles Dodgers, TBD, TBS

Sunday, October 15

ALCS, Game 1 – AL Low @ AL High, TBD, FOX/FS1

Monday, October 16

NLCS, Game 1 – NL Low @ NL High, TBD, TBS

ALCS, Game 2 – AL Low @ AL High, TBD, FOX/FS1

Tuesday, October 17

NLCS, Game 2 – NL Low @ NL High, TBD, TBS

Wednesday, October 18

ALCS, Game 3 – AL High @ AL Low, TBD, FOX/FS1

Thursday, October 19

NLCS, Game 3 – NL High @ NL Low, TBD, TBS

ALCS, Game 4 – AL High @ AL Low, TBD, FOX/FS1

Friday, October 20

NLCS Game 4 – NL High @ NL Low, TBD, TBS

ALCS Game 5* – AL High @ AL Low, TBD, FOX/FS1

Saturday, October 21

NLCS Game 5* – NL High @ NL Low, TBD, TBS

Sunday, October 22

ALCS, Game 6* – AL Low @ AL High, TBD, FOX/FS1

Monday, October 23

NLCS Game 6* – NL Low @ NL High, TBD, TBS

ALCS Game 7* – AL Low @ AL High, TBD, FOX/FS1

Tuesday, October 24

NLCS Game 7* – NL Low @ NL High, TBD, TBS

Friday, October 27

World Series, Game 1 – LG2 @ LG1, TBD, FOX

Saturday, October 28

World Series, Game 2 – LG2 @ LG1, TBD, FOX

Monday, October 30

World Series, Game 3 – LG1 @ LG2, TBD, FOX

Tuesday, October 31

World Series, Game 4 – LG1 @ LG2, TBD, FOX

Wednesday, November 1

World Series, Game 5* – LG1 @ LG2, TBD, FOX

Friday, November 3

World Series, Game 6* – LG2 @ LG1, TBD, FOX

Saturday, November 4

World Series, Game 7* – LG2 @ LG1, TBD, FOX

Our mission at StyleCaster is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase

Best of StyleCaster

Click here to read the full article.