Watch missing dog reunite with his family after two years. ‘Like you were never gone’

For more than two years, the Agnew family was incomplete, having moved from Texas to Washington without their missing dog.

But a text message from Teri Hill, who helps reunite missing dogs with their families, changed everything.

Hill said in a Facebook post she had been alerted about a dog who had been found and was microchipped. The dog, named Milo, was missing from Ashley Agnew and her family for more than two years.

“I texted the owner & when she called me back she was crying in disbelief,” Hill said on Facebook.

As Hill and Agnew spoke over a FaceTime call, Milo could be seen in the video responding to his name — a name he went two years without hearing.

Roams to Homes, a nonprofit dedicated to the rescue and rehabilitation of neglected and lost pets, covered the airfare for Agnew to fly to Houston pick up her dog, KHOU reported.

When that heartfelt reunion finally came, Milo wagged his tail in excitement as he quickly realized his owner had returned.

“It’s really like you were never gone, boy,” Agnew said in a May 4 Facebook post. “You remembered your name, came to me, and are sleeping at my feet right now. I can’t even describe how much I really did miss this little guy.”

Agnew flew home to Seattle, where her daughter rushed to greet her dog. Agnew told KHOU that before Hill’s text, the family feared they would never find Milo.

Agnew’s daughter was shown in videos hugging Milo, picking him up and celebrating his return.

“Milo is home! Our family is complete,” Agnew said on Facebook.

