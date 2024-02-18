How to watch London's BAFTA Film Awards — and what time it starts

The 2024 British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards, commonly known as the BAFTAs, are right around the corner!

On Sunday, Feb. 18, the film awards will air live from London’s Royal Festival Hall at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT.

In the U.K., the show will air on BBC One. But there's still options for people in the U.S. to watch.

The Orange British Academy Film Awards - Nominations (Steve Finn / Getty Images)

If fans wish to catch the red carpet, they can stream it on the official BAFTA YouTube channel, which will be hosted by TV presenters Clara Amfo and Alex Zane. The red carpet is set to start at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT.

The international broadcast of the ceremony will be available on BritBox, the BBC and ITV's streaming platform. BritBox offers a free 7-day trial for most new subscribers.

This year, “Oppenheimer” is the most nominated film of the BAFTAs with 13, including nods for best picture and best director for Christopher Nolan. The Emma Stone-led “Poor Things” follows closely behind with 11 nominations.

"Doctor Who" actor David Tennant will be hosting the 2024 BAFTAs for its first show at the Royal Festival Hall. The awards show was previously held at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

In addition to "Doctor Who," viewers may also recognize Tennant from "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" and "Good Omens."

“I am delighted to have been asked to host the EE BAFTA Film Awards and help celebrate the very best of this year’s films and the many brilliant people who bring them to life," Tennant said in a statement.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com