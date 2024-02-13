WATCH LIVE: Mardi Gras parade, celebrations kick off in New Orleans

Lassiez les bon temps rouler, or "let the good times roll!"

Tuesday marks Mardi Gras celebrations across the world, including New Orleans, the center of festivities in North America.

You can watch a livestream of the city's annual parade and festivities here beginning at 1 p.m.

If you're wondering why everyone is celebrating, here are some fast facts to help get you started:

What is Mardi Gras and why is it celebrated?

Mardi Gras, French for "Fat Tuesday," is typically celebrated on Shrove Tuesday on the Christian liturgical calendar. People are meant to use all the fats inside the home in preparation for fasting and abstinence during Lent, which begins the following day on Ash Wednesday, according to Britannica.com.

How long does Mardi Gras last?

While most people are familiar with the parades and celebrations on Fat Tuesday, it's actually the final night of celebration during Carnival season. Festivities begin on Epiphany, also known as Twelfth Night or Three Kings' Day, on Jan. 6.

Epiphany is a Christian holiday meant to commemorate the first manifestation of Jesus Christ to the Gentiles and the manifestation of his divinity, according to Britannica.com.

Is Mardi Gras a Catholic holiday?

That's somewhat debatable. While Mardi Gras is celebrated in areas where Catholicism is widely practiced, some theories say the holiday's roots may tie into pagan celebrations of spring and fertility, like Saturnalia and Lupercalia, according to history.com. Many experts contend, however, that Mardi Gras celebrations are fundamentally Catholic.

Has Mardi Gras always happened in New Orleans?

No. The first celebration of Mardi Gras in North America took place in modern-day Mobile, Alabama.

According to a report from USA TODAY, some history books claim the first Mardi Gras in America was in 1699 when French explorers Pierre Le Moyne d’Iberville and Jean-Baptiste Le Moyne de Bienville, also known as Sieur de Bienville, landed in Louisiana near the Mississippi River.

However, that fact may not be technically true according to records of the two cities and when they were founded. Mobile was founded in 1702 while New Orleans was founded much later.

Regardless, this is why the city of Mobile claims to have the oldest Mardi Gras celebration in the U.S.

Why do people throw beads during Mardi Gras?

The American version of the tradition of throwing beads and other trinkets, called Mardi Gras throws, began in the 1870s with the second procession of the Twelfth Night Revelers, according to an article from The Historic New Orleans Collection. Following the group's Mother Goose-themed parade, a person dressed as Santa Claus passed out gifts among the crowd.

The tradition grew as more krewes, the groups that create the floats and march through the streets, adopted the practice of throwing gifts to show appreciation to the crowds. Revelers today often shout "Throw me somethin', mister!" to floats as they pass by in hopes of getting a throw.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: LIVE: Mardi Gras 2024 parade kicks off in New Orleans