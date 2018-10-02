Watch Kevin Hart & Tiffany Haddish Insta-Stalk Each Other

LindaP: Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) fired off an intriguing letter to Christine Blasey Ford’s attorneys on Tuesday, requesting several pieces of evidence related to her testimony – including all materials from the polygraph test she took, after her ex-boyfriend of six years refuted statements she made under oath last week. Grassley writes: “The full details of Dr. Ford’s polygraph are particularly important because the Senate Judiciary Committee has received a sworn statement from a longtime boyfriend of Dr. Ford’s, stating that he personally witnessed Dr. Ford coaching a friend on polygraph examinations. When asked under oath in the hearing whether she’d ever given any tips or advice to someone who was planning on taking a polygraph, Dr. Ford replied, “Never.” This statement raises specific concerns about the reliability of her polygraph examination results.”