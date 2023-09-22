How to Watch the John Wick Prequel Series Right Now



Now that John Wick's story has (presumably) ended, the John Wick universe is expanding, diving deeper into the history of The Continental, the hotel featured heavily in the films. The location serves as the central hub for assassins in New York, who are allowed to stay and enjoy the amenities as long as no business is conducted on the hotel's grounds.

While there is no real Continental, there's still a fascination with the place, which is a major location and plot point throughout the films. John Wick has a number of allies at the hotel, as well as a notable number of fights. But don't expect Keanu Reeves to pop up in the television series.

The Continental takes place in the 1970s and follows a younger Winston, who later ends up running the New York hotel, as he works at The Continental during a violent decade in New York's storied history. Despite the decades between the present day John Wick plots and the time The Continental is set, there's sure to be callbacks to how the hotel is portrayed in the movies.

But while the John Wick series premiered in theaters, The Continental is premiering in a pretty different place. Don't go looking for when it airs on cable. You'll be able to watch it on one specific platform, which is also where you can watch (or binge, if you want to) every John Wick movie to prepare for the new television show. Here's where you can watch The Continental right now.

Where can I watch The Continental?

You can only watch The Continental on Peacock. The series will air in three 90-minute parts, which each episode premiering over the course of three weeks.

Stream The Continental on Peacock

Here's the official release schedule for The Continental.

Episode 1: Streaming as of September 22

Episode 2: Premieres on September 29

Episode 3: Premieres on October 6

