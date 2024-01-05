Watch Jessica Alba, 42, Slay A Super Sweaty SoulCycle Workout In New Instagram Video



Jessica Alba gave fans a glimpse into how she crushes a SoulCycle workout in a new Instagram video.

The actress enjoys sharing her workouts on social media, and seems to love cardio and strength training sessions.

Food-wise, she's a fan of cooking her own meals, and specifically loves roasted vegetables.

Jessica Alba is getting her sweat on and looking fabulous while doing so. To start 2024 off strong, she flashed her toned core and legs while crushing an intense SoulCycle workout from home.

The 42-year-old actress tackled Chanel Howard’s virtual SoulCycle class and shared some Instagram clips of her spin workout. This sesh was no joke—she was sweating, popping out of her seat, and turning up that resistance.

“Morning sweat 💦 Kicking off the new year 💪🏽 #WellnessWednesday,” the Honest Company founder captioned the post. Jessica's fans loved getting an inside look at her workout routine, and let her know in the comments. “The baddest of all time!,” wrote one follower. Others left dozens upon dozens of flame emojis because, well, it's Jessica Alba.

Jessica is definitely sculpted and serving 2024 strength goals. If you’re wondering what she does to stay so toned, look no further than the 'gram. The Fantastic Four star frequently shares her workouts on social media, where she often mixes it up between strength training and cardio.

And if you want to sweat like Jess, you can. Three years ago, the L.A.'s Finest alum dropped a 10-minute butt workout on her YouTube channel, showing her exercising with trainer Aaron Hines and her friend Lizzy Mathis. This session featured glute-sculpting moves like squats, pulses, and fire hydrants, all while wearing resistance bands to up the challenge:

Outside of SoulCycle, Jessica also enjoys doing cardio on the treadmill and uses the incline to get creative with workouts. She shared on Instagram that this also helps her knees:

On the food front, Jessica tries to cook as many of her own meals as she can, she previously told Byrdie. After all, that's the easiest way to know exactly what you're putting into your body.

Jessica likes to start her day with a smoothie with almond butter, Zico coconut water, and fresh fruit, she shared with the outlet. For lunch and dinner, it depends on the season. "In the summer, we do a lot of grilling; in the winter, we do roasting," she said. "We always have roasted veggies."

Clearly, all of your hard work is paying off, Jessica! Keep crushing it.



