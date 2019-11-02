Watch Jason Momoa Feed a Live Grizzly Bear Out of His Mouth

View photos Photo credit: David M. Benett - Getty Images More

From Men's Health

Apple TV's new dystopian show, See, is one rife with controversial imagery, from brutal killings to ritual masturbation. And star Jason Momoa, who plays tribe leader Baba Voss, just inadvertently created an even greater furore around the series. The actor posted a behind-the-scenes video to Instagram, showing how he prepared for filming a scene with a live grizzly bear by spending time with the animal beforehand, even feeding him a cookie directly from his mouth — prompting many commenters to accuse him of cruelty.

"I had to train to fight a grizzly bear," Momoa told Julie Adenuga on the Beats 1 show. "You’re going to watch it. It was a Kodiak bear. It stood nine-foot tall... You have to get it slowly close to you, and be able to interact with it." He went on to explain that the bear needs to trust a person's scent, and the video demonstrates that Momoa was able to build a bond with the bear and get close enough to feed him an Oreo.

But a number of comments on the video protested the use of a live animal in filming. "That’s animal abuse," reads one response. The bear should be free." Another said: "Please educate yourself. Having wildlife in cages is not cute, it’s ignorant and abusive... not cool! the poor bear."

However, another commenter pointed out that the bear might not be better off if he were released, saying: "Most wild animals that are in captivity is because they were RESCUED and can no longer be released into the wild because they rely too much on human care and will NOT be able to survive. Instead of just being bored inside of an enclosure, this guy is having a blast and getting so much love. Not every animal you see in captivity is taken out of the wild by force. Educate yourself before you kill an innocent animal in order to "free" them."

You Might Also Like