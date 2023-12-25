How to Watch The Great Christmas Bake Off in the US to Make Your Holidays Sweeter

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The Christmas tent returns! What better way to add joy and merriment to your holiday than by tuning into 2023’s The Great Christmas Bake Off? Join in on the cheery fun and learn how to watch The Great Christmas Bake Off free in the US with our easy-to-follow tips.

The Great Christmas Bake Off is an annual festive special of The Great British Bake Off (or The Great British Baking Show in the US). Mirroring the format of the traditional show, participants face three challenges in creating their Yuletide treats: a signature bake, a technical challenge, and a show-stopper. But rather than amateurs competing for the Star Baker title, the contestants typically include celebrities or returning Bake Off stars. An annual New Year’s Special also airs on January 1, where alums compete to be named the first Star Baker of the year.

In past editions of The Great Christmas Bake Off, celebrities have donned their aprons and gathered in the Holiday-themed tent. Last year, famous faces from Channel 4 history, Terry Christian, Miquita Oliver, Tony Robinson, Gaby Roslin, and Claire Sweeney, competed for the title. Meanwhile, the 2021 edition featured the cast of It’s A Sin, while in 2019, the stars of the comedy Derry Girls took on the baking challenges. Learn all about the 2023 special and how to watch it online below.

When does The Great Christmas Bake Off air?

The Great Christmas Bake Off airs on Sunday, Dec. 25th at 8:15 p.m. GMT in UK, which is Sunday, Dec. 25 at 3:15 p.m. E.T. in the United States.

How to watch The Great Christmas Bake Off in the US

How can Americans watch The Great Christmas Bake Off in the US? The Great Christmas Bake Off is available to stream Channel 4. To watch the show in the US, however, Americans will need a VPN (virtual private network), a service that allows users to set their computer’s location to another country and access websites that would otherwise be restricted by location. The most popular VPNs are ExpressVPN, NordVPN, AtlasVPN, and Pure VPN, all of which offer a 30-day-money-back guarantee. Keep on reading ahead to find out how to sign up for them to watch The Great Christmas Bake Off in the US.

Watch The Great Christmas Bake Off in the US with ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is one of the most popular VPN services, and the one we recommend above all others for a simple reason. The service—which allows users to set their location to more than 160 locations in 90 countries with unlimited bandwidth—offers a 30-day-money-back guarantee. ExpressVPN also has a current deal where users can subscribe for $6.67 per month with three months free for 12 months. Without any deals, ExpressVPN costs $12.95 per month for its monthly plan and $9.99 per month for its six-month plan. Each plan includes a 30-day-money-back guarantee.

Express VPN—which takes about five minutes to set up—also promises lightning-quick connectivity, 24-hour live-chat support and allows users to connect to any device, from computers to phones to tablets. Of course, users can do more than watch international events and shows in the US with a VPN. VPNs also allow users to access international versions of Netflix, Disney Plus and HBO Max (which have different content than in the US) as well as stream international services like Hayu, which has access to programs like the Real Housewives, Below Deck, The Bachelor and hundreds of other reality TV shows.

Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch The Great Christmas Bake Off in the US with ExpressVPN.

Sign up for ExpressVPN and create an account Log into your ExpressVPN account and click “Download” on the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once you’ve installed ExpressVPN, enter the “Activation Code” from the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once ExpressVPN is set up, change your location to the UK by clicking the connect icon to read “Connected” and selecting the country in the “Smart Location” menu Visit The Great Christmas Bake Off‘s page on Channel 4 Create a Channel 4 account, sign in and start watching The Great Christmas Bake Off in the US

Watch The Great Christmas Bake Off in the US with AtlasVPN

AtlasVPN—which offers a 30-day-money-back guarantee—costs $11.99 per month for a monthly plan, $3.29 per month for a yearly plan, and $1.64 per month for a two-year plan with an extra six months free. AtlasVPN offers more than 1,000 high-speed VPN servers, unlimited devices, 24/7 support, WireGuard protocol and passwordless login. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch The Great Christmas Bake Off in the US with AtlasVPN.

Sign up for AtlasVPN and create an account Once finished, click “Go Premium” which will direct you to the downloads page Click “Get Atlas” for the platform of your choice Click “Download Now” Locate the file on your computer and follow the prompts to install AtlasVPN Click “Connect” Once AtlasVPN is set up, change your location to the UK by clicking the server in the right bar Visit The Great Christmas Bake Off‘s page on Channel 4 Create a Channel 4 account, sign in and start watching The Great Christmas Bake Off in the US

Watch The Great Christmas Bake Off in the US with NordVPN

Nord VPN is another popular VPN service recommended by YouTubers like PewDiePie, Casey Neistat and Philip DeFranco. The service—which offers a 30-day-money-back guarantee—costs $12.99 per month for a Standard monthly plan; $4.49 per month for a Standard one-year plan, with three extra months free; and $2.99 per month for a Standard two-year plan with three extra months free. Along with access to more than 59 countries, NordVPN also allows users to connect to multiple devices (from computers to phones to tablets) and offers 24-hour live-chat support. Read on for step-by-step instructions for how to watch The Great Christmas Bake Off in the US with NordVPN.

Sign up for NordVPN and create an account Log into your NordVPN account and click “Downloads” on the left-side menu Once you’ve installed NordVPN, log into your account Once NordVPN is set up, change your location to the UK by clicking “Quick Connect” or searching the country in the menu Visit The Great Christmas Bake Off‘s page on Channel 4 Create a Channel 4 account, sign in and start watching The Great Christmas Bake Off in the US

Watch The Great Christmas Bake Off in the US with PureVPN

Another popular VPN service is Pure VPN, which offers a 31-day-money-back guarantee. PureVPN’s Max plans cost $20.45 per month for a monthly plan, $4.96 per month with three extra months free for a one-year plan, and $3.44 per month with three months free for a two-year plan. Pure VPN offers more than 6,5000 servers in over 78 countries across the world, as well as 24-hour live-chat support. Read on for step-by-step instructions for how to watch The Great Christmas Bake Off in the US with PureVPN.

Sign up for PureVPN and create an account Once you’ve created your account, scroll to the bottom of PureVPN’s homepage and select the VPN that fits your device: Windows, MAC, IOS, etc. Click “Download the app” Once you’ve installed PureVPN, log into your account Once PureVPN is set up, change your location to the UK by searching for the country in the right bar Visit The Great Christmas Bake Off‘s page on Channel 4 Create a Channel 4 account, sign in and start watching The Great Christmas Bake Off in the US

Who are The Great Christmas Bake Off 2023 judges and hosts?

Paul Hollywood, Sandi Toksvig, Prue Leith, Noel Fielding in The Great Christmas Bakeoff

Who are The Great Christmas Bake Off 2023 judges and hosts? The iconic duo Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood are returning as judges for this year’s Christmas edition.

After making her debut in Season 14, Alison Hammond will come back as host for The Great Christmas Bake Off 2023 alongside Noel Fielding for the beloved holiday special.

Who are the The Great Christmas Bake Off 2023 contestants?

Terry Christian, Miquita Oliver, Tony Robinson, Gaby Roslin, and Claire Sweeney on the 2022 Great Christmas Bake Off on Channel 4.

Who are the The Great Christmas Bake Off 2023 contestants? Unlike past years, this episode’s bakers will not feature celebrities. Instead, Bake Off fans will be treated to familiar faces from past seasons. According to Country & Townhouse, here are the contests for the 2023 Christmas special:

