How to Watch The Graham Norton Show in The US to See Julianne Moore, Ricky Gervais & More

If you enjoy comedy and talk shows, you’ll want to discover how to watch The Graham Norton Show in the US to tune into the lively chats between the Irish host, Graham Norton, and his famous guests. The British comedy talk show premiered in 2007 and is currently in the middle of Season 31.

Norton is known for his opening monologues, adult humor, and zany personality. He chats with celebrity guests about people, trends, new stories, and everything in between. His comedic talk show is known for its impressive lineup of esteemed guests—from Zac Efron, One Direction, and Timothée Chalamet to Robert Downey Jr., Kate Winslet, and Sarah Jessica Parker. Each episode additionally features a musical guest, with stars like Rihanna, Katy Perry, Adele, and Lady Gaga performing in front of a live audience (except for Season 27 and part of Season 28 due to the COVID-19 pandemic). Norton also likes to get viewers from the crowd involved in all of the action.

While the chat show began broadcasting on BBC Two, it switched over to BBC One in October 2009. The program is currently filmed at the Television Centre in London.

The Graham Norton Show has won awards like the British Academy Television Award for Best Entertainment Performance in 2011, 2012, and 2018, along with the British Academy Television Award for Best Comedy Entertainment Programme in 2015.

How to watch The Graham Norton Show in the US

How can Americans watch The Graham Norton Show in the US? The Graham Norton Show is available to stream on BBC’s website. To watch the show in the US, however, Americans will need a VPN (virtual private network), a service that allows users to set their computer’s location to another country and access websites that would otherwise be restricted by location. The most popular VPNs are ExpressVPN, NordVPN, AtlasVPN, and Pure VPN, all of which offer a 30-day-money-back guarantee. Keep on reading to find out how to sign up for them to watch The Graham Norton Show in the US.

Watch The Graham Norton Show in the US with ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is one of the most popular VPN services, and the one we recommend above all others for a simple reason. The service—which allows users to set their location to more than 160 locations in 90 countries with unlimited bandwidth—offers a 30-day-money-back guarantee. ExpressVPN also has a current deal where users can subscribe for $6.67 per month with three months free for 12 months. Without any deals, ExpressVPN costs $12.95 per month for its monthly plan and $9.99 per month for its six-month plan. Each plan includes a 30-day-money-back guarantee.

Express VPN—which takes about five minutes to set up—also promises lightning-quick connectivity, 24-hour live-chat support and allows users to connect to any device, from computers to phones to tablets. Of course, users can do more than watch international events and shows in the US with a VPN. VPNs also allow users to access international versions of Netflix, Disney Plus and HBO Max (which have different content than in the US) as well as stream international services like Hayu, which has access to programs like the Real Housewives, Below Deck, The Bachelor and hundreds of other reality TV shows.

Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch The Graham Norton Show in the US with ExpressVPN.

Sign up for ExpressVPN and create an account Log into your ExpressVPN account and click “Download” on the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once you’ve installed ExpressVPN, enter the “Activation Code” from the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once ExpressVPN is set up, change your location to “United Kingdom” by clicking the connect icon to read “Connected” and selecting the country in the “Smart Location” menu Visit The Graham Norton Show‘s page on BBC’s website Sign up for a free account and start watching The Graham Norton Show in the US

Watch The Graham Norton Show in the US with AtlasVPN

AtlasVPN—which offers a 30-day-money-back guarantee—costs $11.99 per month for a monthly plan, $3.29 per month for a yearly plan, and $1.64 per month for a two-year plan with an extra six months free. AtlasVPN offers more than 1,000 high-speed VPN servers, unlimited devices, 24/7 support, WireGuard protocol and passwordless login. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch The Graham Norton Show in the US with AtlasVPN.

Sign up for AtlasVPN and create an account Once finished, click “Go Premium” which will direct you to the downloads page Click “Get Atlas” for the platform of your choice Click “Download Now” Locate the file on your computer and follow the prompts to install AtlasVPN Click “Connect” Once AtlasVPN is set up, change your location to the United Kingdom by clicking the server in the right bar Visit The Graham Norton Show‘s page on BBC’s website Sign up for a free account and start watching The Graham Norton Show in the US

Watch The Graham Norton Show in the US with NordVPN

Nord VPN is another popular VPN service recommended by YouTubers like PewDiePie, Casey Neistat and Philip DeFranco. The service—which offers a 30-day-money-back guarantee—costs $12.99 per month for a Standard monthly plan; $4.49 per month for a Standard one-year plan, with three extra months free; and $2.99 per month for a Standard two-year plan with three extra months free. Along with access to more than 59 countries, NordVPN also allows users to connect to multiple devices (from computers to phones to tablets) and offers 24-hour live-chat support. Read on for step-by-step instructions for how to watch The Graham Norton Show in the US with NordVPN.

Sign up for NordVPN and create an account Log into your NordVPN account and click “Downloads” on the left-side menu Once you’ve installed NordVPN, log into your account Once NordVPN is set up, change your location to the United Kingdom by clicking “Quick Connect” or searching the country in the menu Visit The Graham Norton Show‘s page on BBC’s website Sign up for a free account and start watching The Graham Norton Show in the US

Watch The Graham Norton Show in the US with PureVPN

Another popular VPN service is Pure VPN, which offers a 31-day-money-back guarantee. PureVPN’s Max plans cost $20.45 per month for a monthly plan, $4.96 per month with three extra months free for a one-year plan, and $3.44 per month with three months free for a two-year plan. Pure VPN offers more than 6,5000 servers in over 78 countries across the world, as well as 24-hour live-chat support. Read on for step-by-step instructions for how to watch The Graham Norton Show in the US with PureVPN.

Sign up for PureVPN and create an account Once you’ve created your account, scroll to the bottom of PureVPN’s homepage and select the VPN that fits your device: Windows, MAC, IOS, etc. Click “Download the app” Once you’ve installed PureVPN, log into your account Once PureVPN is set up, change your location to the United Kingdom by searching for the country in the right bar Visit The Graham Norton Show‘s page on BBC’s website Sign up for a free account and start watching The Graham Norton Show in the US

Who are the guests on The Graham Norton Show?

Here’s a full list of the guests on The Graham Norton Show Season 31:

Episode 1 (September 29, 2023)

Kylie Minogue, Stephen Graham, David Mitchell, Mawaan Rizwan, Mae Muller

Episode 2 (October 6, 2023)

Bernie Taupin, Catherine Tate, Ashley Walters, Bill Bailey, and Christine and the Queens

Episode 3 (October 13, 2023)

Laura Linney, Dawn French, Adrian Edmondson, London Hughes, and the Sugababes

Episode 4 (October 20, 2023)

Sir Patrick Stewart, Ralph Fiennes, Bella Ramsey, Layton Williams, Dame Joan Collins, and Zak Abel

Episode 5 (October 27, 2023)

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Dame Judi Dench, Jay Blades, Jack Whitehall, and Duran Duran

Episode 6 (November 3, 2023)

Sarah Snook, Miriam Margolyes, Greta Lee, Boy George, and CMAT

Episode 7 (November 10, 2023)

Sean “Diddy” Combs, Ashley Jensen, George MacKay, Chris & Rosie Ramsey, and Jessie Ware

Episode 8 (November 24, 2023)

Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Saunders, Daisy Haggard, Phil Wang, and Take That

Episode 9 (December 1, 2023)

Julia Roberts, Tom Hanks, Timothée Chalamet, and Cher

Episode 10 (December 8, 2023)

Julianne Moore, Ricky Gervais, Jamie Oliver, and Olivia Dean

Episode 11 (December 15, 2023)

Imelda Staunton, Ncuti Gatwa, Jamie Dornan, Jack Lowden, and Gregory Porter

Special: New Year’s Eve Show (December 31, 2023)

Mark Ruffalo, Emma Stone, Claudia Winkleman, Nadiya Hussain, Rob Brydon, and Ezra Collective

