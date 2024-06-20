Watch: Flamingos walk through Houston Zoo to new home at Birds of the World exhibit

A flamboyant scene unfolded at the Houston Zoo last week as a group of brightly colored birds strut through the park to their new home.

The flamboyance of 54 Chilean flamingos was surrounded by two human walls — made of approximately 200 zoo staff, volunteers and board members — to help guide them and keep them on the path toward their next habitat.

Everything to know about the new Birds of the World exhibit at Houston Zoo

Houston's Zoos newest exhibit will open to guests on Aug. 30, according to the zoo's website.

The $13.5 million Birds of the World exhibit will house approximately 15 bird species from around the world, separated into three aviaries: the African Savanna, the North American Woodlands and South American Wetlands, which is the new home to the zoo's flamingos.

Additionally, the new Avian Conservation Environment building will provide updated space for the zoo's bird care professionals routine tasks, including breeding programs of critically endangered species such as the blue-billed curassow and Saint Vincent parrot.

What is a group of flamingos called? A flamboyance

The term for a group of flamingos is "flamboyance," derived from the French word 'flamber,' meaning "flame," reflecting their vibrant-colored feathers. The word "flamingo" comes from the Latin word 'flamma,' which also means "flame."

Technically, "flamboyance" is only used when a large group of flamingos is dancing or in movement, as their colors and motion mimic fire. When standing still, the group is called, well, a "stand," according to the World Wildlife Fund.

Flamingos aren't born pink

Flamingos are fairly recognizable creatures, but maybe not if you saw them when newly hatches. The bright-colored birds are actually born with dark gray feathers, known as downy feathers, and it takes several rounds of molting before they get their pink color, according to WWF.

Their colors also become more vibrant because of their diets. Flamingos absorb pigments from food rich in carotenoids, such as algae and brine shrimp, which deposits into their feathers. Because of this, flamingos will often look for more brightly colored partners when mating, because it's a sign of greater access to food.

