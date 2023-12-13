Watch these firefighters take on high waves and frozen water to rescue a fallen dog

TechCrunch

Thanks to advances in AI, small and medium businesses have become a significant target in the world of cybercrime, accounting for roughly half of all breaches worldwide by some estimates. Now, one of the companies building security tools for SMBs has raised a round of funding to expand its business, underscoring the demand in the market for better defenses. Guardz, an Israeli startup that has built an all-in-one security and cyberinsurance service for small and medium businesses, has raised another $18 million in a Series A round of funding.