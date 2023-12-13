Watch these firefighters take on high waves and frozen water to rescue a fallen dog
Firefighters in Duluth, Minnesota rescued a small dog from the frozen waters of Lake Superior after the dog slipped his leash and fell in.
Firefighters in Duluth, Minnesota rescued a small dog from the frozen waters of Lake Superior after the dog slipped his leash and fell in.
The popular pet accessory made Google's Holiday 100 list this year and would be a paw-fect gift.
These gifts for pet parents will make them and maybe their pets happy, too.
Here’s a list of the best wireless earbuds you can get right now, as chosen by Engadget editors.
Thanks to advances in AI, small and medium businesses have become a significant target in the world of cybercrime, accounting for roughly half of all breaches worldwide by some estimates. Now, one of the companies building security tools for SMBs has raised a round of funding to expand its business, underscoring the demand in the market for better defenses. Guardz, an Israeli startup that has built an all-in-one security and cyberinsurance service for small and medium businesses, has raised another $18 million in a Series A round of funding.
Zuper, a field service management company, closed on $32 million in Series B funding to provide its customers with technologies and tools to cater to a wider range of workers. While other field service management companies target specific parts of the market, Zuper was designed to encompass the entire workflow. Zuper’s platform provides automated workflows and workforce collaboration so that customers have the best possible experience, Zuper CEO Anand Subbaraj told TechCrunch.
At just over 8 inches wide, the compact cutie won't take up too much space on the counter.
Nick Mullens replaced Joshua Dobbs in the fourth quarter and led the Vikings to a 3-0 win over the Raiders on Sunday.
Despite rumors, Tony Finau apparently won't be joining LIV Golf in the wake of Jon Rahm's momentous defection.
Not only does it spare my hands from having to brave the depths of my drain, it also helps prevent costly clogs.
Comedian, and lifelong Boston Celtics fan, Josh Gondelman joins Dan Devine to talk about falling in love with this year’s team and what makes that complicated.