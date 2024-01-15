How to Watch the Emmys Live For Free to See Jenna Ortega, Pedro Pascal & More TV Stars

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you love television (and have strong opinions about your favorite TV shows), you may be wondering how to watch the Emmys live for free to see which of your favorite TV stars will win big this awards season. Wondering where to watch the Emmys live for free? Read on for our secret to the best and one of the only ways to stream the Emmys

Today's Top Deals

The Emmys Awards—also simply known as the Emmys—started in 1949 as the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences award show to honor the best in television. The two Emmys events that are best known are the Primetime Emmy Awards and the Daytime Emmy Awards, however, the awards also include the Children’s & Family Emmy Awards; the Sports Emmy Awards; the News & Documentary Emmy Awards; the Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards; the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards; as well as Regional Emmy Awards and International Emmy Awards.

$0+

Buy Now

The Emmys are also considered one of the four major entertainment awards in the United States, along with the Grammy Awards (for music), the Oscars (for films), and the Tony Awards (for theater). Less than 20 people have won at least one Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony, which make up an EGOT. The Emmy statuette depicts a winged woman holding an atom. The statue is named after “immy,” an informal teerm for the image orthicon tube that was common in early television cameras.

The 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards will be hosted by Black-ish alum Anthony Anderson on January 15, 2024. The award show was originally scheduled for September 2023, however, it was moved after the 2023 Hollywood labor strikes involving the Writers guild of America and SAG-AFTRA. 2024 Emmy nominations are led by Succession with 27 nominations. Other Emmy nominees also include Jenna Ortega for Wednesday; Pedro Pascal for The Last of Us; and Jeremy Allen White for The Bear.

So where can TV fans stream the Emmy Awards? Read on for how to watch the Emmys live for free to see all of your favorite TV stars on the red carpet and who will win from Hollywood’s small screen.

Emmys

When do the Emmys 2024 air?

The 75th Primetime Emmys air on Monday, January 15, 2024, at 8 p.m. on FOX.

How to watch the Emmys 2024 live for free

The Emmys 2024 air on FOX, which is available to stream on services like DirecTV Stream, Fubo, and Hulu+ With Live TV. DirecTV Stream offers a five-day free trial, and starts at $74.99 per month after the trial ends. Fubo offers a seven-day free trial, and starts at $74.99 per month after the trial ends. While Hulu+ With Live TV doesn’t have a free trial, it is cheaper per month than the other options, starting at $68.99 per month, and offers plans that include free subscriptions to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus.

Best Overall Pick to Watch the Emmys 2024: DirecTV Stream’s Free Trial

$0+

Buy Now

Direct TV is our best overall pick to watch FOX live for free for its free trial, price, and channel selection. DirecTV Stream offers a five-day free trial. DirecTV offers four plans: Entertainment, which costs $74.99 per month with the first three months at $64.99 per month; Choice, which costs $99.99 per month with the first three months at $89.99 per month; Ultimate, which costs $109.99 per month with the first three months at $99.99 per month; and Premiere, which costs $154.99 per month with the first three months at $144.99 per month.

As for other differences between the plans, Entertainment includes more than 75 channels, the ability to stream on unlimited devices in your home, unlimited cloud DVR storage, and a special offer on premium channels. Choice, which is the most popular plan, includes more than 105 channels, regional sports networks, and everything included in Entertainment. Ultimate includes more than 140 channels and everything included in Entertainment and Choice. Premiere includes more than 150 channels including premium channels like HBO and Starz and everything included in Entertainment, Choice, and Premiere. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch the Emmys with DirecTV Stream’s free trial.

Visit streamtv.directv.com‘s packages page Click “Try It Free” for the plan of your choice Enter your information and payment method Search for FOX and start watching the Emmys

Best Free Trial Pick to Watch the Emmys 2024: Fubo’s Free Trial

$0+

Buy Now

Fubo is our best free trial pick to watch the Emmys live for free. Fubo offers a seven-day free trial (two days longer than DirecTV Stream) and offers three plans: Pro, which costs $74.99 per month; Elite, which costs $84.99 per month; and Ultimate, which costs $99.99 per month.

As for the difference between the plans, Pro includes 180 channels, 1,000 hours of Cloud DVR, and the ability to watch on up to 10 screens at once. Elite includes everything in Pro, as well as a total of 256 channels and 4K resolution. Ultimate includes everything in Pro and Elite, as well as a total of 299 channels, Showtime, and Red Zone NFL Network. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch the Emmys with Fubo’s free trial.

Visit Fubo.TV Click “Start Free Trial” Enter your information and payment method Search for FOX and start watching the Emmys

Best Upgrade Pick to Watch the Emmys: Hulu+ Live TV

$68.99+

Buy Now

Hulu+ With Live TV is our best upgrade pick to watch the Emmys based on its channel selection and its free subscriptions to Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus. Hulu+ With Live TV offers four plans: a $68.99 per month plan with access to only live TV; a $69.99 per month plan with free subscriptions to Hulu with ads, Disney Plus with ads, and ESPN Plus with ads; a $74.99 per month plan with free subscriptions to Hulu with ads, Disney Plus with no ads, and ESPN Plus with ads; and a $82.99 per month plan with free subscriptions to Hulu with no ads, Disney Plus with no ads, and ESPN Plus with ads. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch TK with Hulu+ Live TV.

Visit Hulu.com/liveTV Click “Sign Up Now” Enter your information and payment method Search for FOX and start watching the Emmys

Emmys

Where are the Emmys 2024?

The Emmys 2024 will be held at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles, California. The Peacock Theater, formerly known as the Nokia Theatre and Microsoft Theater, seats 7,100 people and holds one of the largest indoor stages in the United States. The 2024 Emmys is the first time the awards show has hosted the Primetime Emmys at the Peacock Theater since it changed its name from Microsoft Theater in July 2023.

Who’s the Emmys 2024 host?

The Emmys 2024 host is Anthony anderson, an actor best known for role in shows like Black-ish, K-Ville, Law & Order, and Guys With Kids. Anderson is also an 11-time Emmy nominee. He’s been nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as Andre “Dre” Johnson in Black-ish in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020. He was also nominated as a roducer for Outstanding Comedy Series for Black-ish in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2020, and 2021.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in January 2024, Anderson explained why he wanted to host the Emmys. “I said yes to hosting the Emmys, maybe, 15 years ago; they’re just now getting around to asking me to host,” he said. “You know what’s crazy? I think my team may have given them a resounding yes before they even brought the offer to me. They contacted my team, like, ‘Do you think Anthony would be interested in hosting —’ ‘Yes!’ ‘… the Emmys?’ ‘Yes!’ ‘Do you guys need to talk to him first?’ ‘No, he’s interested. He’s going to do it. We’ll call him later.’ I think that’s how that conversation went.”

He continued, “I’m 0 for 11 in the win/loss category of the Emmys, I figured why not host the award that I covet the most and is missing from my shelf. So, that’s why. No, just growing up and watching them and wanting to be a part of that elite class of presenters and hosts for the Emmys. I would love to host the Oscars as well. These are little milestones in my career that I set long before I had a career. One day I’m going to be famous enough. One day I’m going to be talented enough. One day I’m going to host these shows along with being nominated. And so that’s why I said yes, and that’s why I look forward to it.” He joked, “My monologue will be all 11 speeches I had prepared over the years.”

Who are the Emmys 2024 nominees?

The most nominated show at the Emmys 2024 is Succession with 27 nominees, including 14 acting nominations, a tie with its own record from 2023. Read on for a list of Emmys 2024 nominees in the main 10 categories.

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

Succession

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader – Barry

Jason Segel – Shrinking

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man

Brian Cox – Succession

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters

Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Sarah Snook – Succession

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan – Barry

Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

James Marsden – Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler – Barry

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott elementary

Juno Temple – Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Jessica Williams – Shrinking

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

F. Murray Abraham – The White Lotus

Nicholas Braun – Succession

Michael Imperioli – The White Lotus

Theo James – The White Lotus

Matthew Macfayden – Succession

Alan Ruck – Succession

Will Sharpe – The White Lotus

Alexander Skarsgard – Succession

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

Meghann Fahy – The White Lotus

Sabrina Impacciatore – The White Lotus

Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus

Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul

J. Smith-cameron – Succession

Simona Tabasco – The White Lotus

The 75th Primetime Emmys air on Monday, January 15, 2024, at 8 p.m. on FOX. Here’s how to watch them for free.

$0+

Buy Now

Our mission at StyleCaster is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Best of StyleCaster