How to Watch the Emmys Live For Free to See Jenna Ortega, Pedro Pascal & More TV Stars
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.
If you love television (and have strong opinions about your favorite TV shows), you may be wondering how to watch the Emmys live for free to see which of your favorite TV stars will win big this awards season. Wondering where to watch the Emmys live for free? Read on for our secret to the best and one of the only ways to stream the Emmys
Today's Top Deals
Reviewers Say This Painless, Permanent Hair Removal Device Is a ‘Great Investment’—& It’s on Sale
Shoppers Swear This Viral Foot Peeling Spray ‘Instantly’ Removes Dead Skin—& It's Down to $5
Shoppers Say 'Music Comes to Life' With These Wireless Earbuds That Are 20% Off
The Emmys Awards—also simply known as the Emmys—started in 1949 as the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences award show to honor the best in television. The two Emmys events that are best known are the Primetime Emmy Awards and the Daytime Emmy Awards, however, the awards also include the Children’s & Family Emmy Awards; the Sports Emmy Awards; the News & Documentary Emmy Awards; the Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards; the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards; as well as Regional Emmy Awards and International Emmy Awards.
Watch ‘Emmys’
$0+
The Emmys are also considered one of the four major entertainment awards in the United States, along with the Grammy Awards (for music), the Oscars (for films), and the Tony Awards (for theater). Less than 20 people have won at least one Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony, which make up an EGOT. The Emmy statuette depicts a winged woman holding an atom. The statue is named after “immy,” an informal teerm for the image orthicon tube that was common in early television cameras.
The 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards will be hosted by Black-ish alum Anthony Anderson on January 15, 2024. The award show was originally scheduled for September 2023, however, it was moved after the 2023 Hollywood labor strikes involving the Writers guild of America and SAG-AFTRA. 2024 Emmy nominations are led by Succession with 27 nominations. Other Emmy nominees also include Jenna Ortega for Wednesday; Pedro Pascal for The Last of Us; and Jeremy Allen White for The Bear.
So where can TV fans stream the Emmy Awards? Read on for how to watch the Emmys live for free to see all of your favorite TV stars on the red carpet and who will win from Hollywood’s small screen.
When do the Emmys 2024 air?
The 75th Primetime Emmys air on Monday, January 15, 2024, at 8 p.m. on FOX.
How to watch the Emmys 2024 live for free
The Emmys 2024 air on FOX, which is available to stream on services like DirecTV Stream, Fubo, and Hulu+ With Live TV. DirecTV Stream offers a five-day free trial, and starts at $74.99 per month after the trial ends. Fubo offers a seven-day free trial, and starts at $74.99 per month after the trial ends. While Hulu+ With Live TV doesn’t have a free trial, it is cheaper per month than the other options, starting at $68.99 per month, and offers plans that include free subscriptions to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus.
Best Overall Pick to Watch the Emmys : DirecTV Stream’s Free Trial
Best Overall Pick to Watch the Emmys 2024: DirecTV Stream’s Free Trial
Watch ‘Emmys’ With DirecTV Stream
$0+
Direct TV is our best overall pick to watch FOX live for free for its free trial, price, and channel selection. DirecTV Stream offers a five-day free trial. DirecTV offers four plans: Entertainment, which costs $74.99 per month with the first three months at $64.99 per month; Choice, which costs $99.99 per month with the first three months at $89.99 per month; Ultimate, which costs $109.99 per month with the first three months at $99.99 per month; and Premiere, which costs $154.99 per month with the first three months at $144.99 per month.
As for other differences between the plans, Entertainment includes more than 75 channels, the ability to stream on unlimited devices in your home, unlimited cloud DVR storage, and a special offer on premium channels. Choice, which is the most popular plan, includes more than 105 channels, regional sports networks, and everything included in Entertainment. Ultimate includes more than 140 channels and everything included in Entertainment and Choice. Premiere includes more than 150 channels including premium channels like HBO and Starz and everything included in Entertainment, Choice, and Premiere. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch the Emmys with DirecTV Stream’s free trial.
Visit streamtv.directv.com‘s packages page
Click “Try It Free” for the plan of your choice
Enter your information and payment method
Search for FOX and start watching the Emmys
Best Free Trial Pick to Watch the Emmys 2024: Fubo’s Free Trial
Watch ‘Emmys’ With Fubo
$0+
Fubo is our best free trial pick to watch the Emmys live for free. Fubo offers a seven-day free trial (two days longer than DirecTV Stream) and offers three plans: Pro, which costs $74.99 per month; Elite, which costs $84.99 per month; and Ultimate, which costs $99.99 per month.
As for the difference between the plans, Pro includes 180 channels, 1,000 hours of Cloud DVR, and the ability to watch on up to 10 screens at once. Elite includes everything in Pro, as well as a total of 256 channels and 4K resolution. Ultimate includes everything in Pro and Elite, as well as a total of 299 channels, Showtime, and Red Zone NFL Network. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch the Emmys with Fubo’s free trial.
Visit Fubo.TV
Click “Start Free Trial”
Enter your information and payment method
Search for FOX and start watching the Emmys
Best Upgrade Pick to Watch the Emmys: Hulu+ Live TV
Watch ‘Emmys’ With Hulu+ With Live TV
$68.99+
Hulu+ With Live TV is our best upgrade pick to watch the Emmys based on its channel selection and its free subscriptions to Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus. Hulu+ With Live TV offers four plans: a $68.99 per month plan with access to only live TV; a $69.99 per month plan with free subscriptions to Hulu with ads, Disney Plus with ads, and ESPN Plus with ads; a $74.99 per month plan with free subscriptions to Hulu with ads, Disney Plus with no ads, and ESPN Plus with ads; and a $82.99 per month plan with free subscriptions to Hulu with no ads, Disney Plus with no ads, and ESPN Plus with ads. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch TK with Hulu+ Live TV.
Visit Hulu.com/liveTV
Click “Sign Up Now”
Enter your information and payment method
Search for FOX and start watching the Emmys
Where are the Emmys 2024?
The Emmys 2024 will be held at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles, California. The Peacock Theater, formerly known as the Nokia Theatre and Microsoft Theater, seats 7,100 people and holds one of the largest indoor stages in the United States. The 2024 Emmys is the first time the awards show has hosted the Primetime Emmys at the Peacock Theater since it changed its name from Microsoft Theater in July 2023.
Who’s the Emmys 2024 host?
The Emmys 2024 host is Anthony anderson, an actor best known for role in shows like Black-ish, K-Ville, Law & Order, and Guys With Kids. Anderson is also an 11-time Emmy nominee. He’s been nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as Andre “Dre” Johnson in Black-ish in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020. He was also nominated as a roducer for Outstanding Comedy Series for Black-ish in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2020, and 2021.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in January 2024, Anderson explained why he wanted to host the Emmys. “I said yes to hosting the Emmys, maybe, 15 years ago; they’re just now getting around to asking me to host,” he said. “You know what’s crazy? I think my team may have given them a resounding yes before they even brought the offer to me. They contacted my team, like, ‘Do you think Anthony would be interested in hosting —’ ‘Yes!’ ‘… the Emmys?’ ‘Yes!’ ‘Do you guys need to talk to him first?’ ‘No, he’s interested. He’s going to do it. We’ll call him later.’ I think that’s how that conversation went.”
He continued, “I’m 0 for 11 in the win/loss category of the Emmys, I figured why not host the award that I covet the most and is missing from my shelf. So, that’s why. No, just growing up and watching them and wanting to be a part of that elite class of presenters and hosts for the Emmys. I would love to host the Oscars as well. These are little milestones in my career that I set long before I had a career. One day I’m going to be famous enough. One day I’m going to be talented enough. One day I’m going to host these shows along with being nominated. And so that’s why I said yes, and that’s why I look forward to it.” He joked, “My monologue will be all 11 speeches I had prepared over the years.”
Who are the Emmys 2024 nominees?
The most nominated show at the Emmys 2024 is Succession with 27 nominees, including 14 acting nominations, a tie with its own record from 2023. Read on for a list of Emmys 2024 nominees in the main 10 categories.
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Wednesday
Outstanding Drama Series
Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
The Last of Us
Succession
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Bill Hader – Barry
Jason Segel – Shrinking
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate – Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face
Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jeff Bridges – The Old Man
Brian Cox – Succession
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong – Succession
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters
Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Sarah Snook – Succession
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan – Barry
Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
James Marsden – Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler – Barry
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott elementary
Juno Temple – Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
Jessica Williams – Shrinking
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
F. Murray Abraham – The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun – Succession
Michael Imperioli – The White Lotus
Theo James – The White Lotus
Matthew Macfayden – Succession
Alan Ruck – Succession
Will Sharpe – The White Lotus
Alexander Skarsgard – Succession
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
Meghann Fahy – The White Lotus
Sabrina Impacciatore – The White Lotus
Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul
J. Smith-cameron – Succession
Simona Tabasco – The White Lotus
The 75th Primetime Emmys air on Monday, January 15, 2024, at 8 p.m. on FOX. Here’s how to watch them for free.
Watch ‘Emmys’
$0+
Our mission at StyleCaster is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.
Best of StyleCaster