How to Watch Demon Slayer Season 4 in the US to See the Highly Anticipated Hashira Training Arc

Anime fans (and their parents), it’s time to rejoice because Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is finally back with a brand new season. Based on its namesake manga by Koyoharu Gotouge, the dark (and sometimes very funny) fantasy adventure anime series first landed on our screens in 2019 and has stolen our hearts ever since. So we’re sure you (or your anime-loving teen) are more than eager to find out what’s to come. But if you’re wondering when and how you can watch the latest season of Demon Slayer, we’re here to share everything we know so far and the best places to watch it in the US. Keep reading to learn more about the new Demon Slayer – To The Hashira Training Arc.

For those who don’t know, Demon Slayer follows the adventures of a teenager named Tanjiro Kamado, who lives during the Taisho era in Japan. One day, he learns that his whole family has been murdered by a demon, except for his younger sister Nezuko, who was bitten but didn’t die. (We know that’s a little dark, but it gets better — just stick with us, okay?) Nezuko essentially becomes a demon but doesn’t kill or hurt her brother. Tanjiro then vows to become a demon slayer to change his sister back and avenge his family’s death (See, that’s very noble!).

Throughout the past three seasons, you see Tanjiro grow as a wise, strong, and, most of all, kind-hearted Demon Slayer to all those around him in the effort to fight demons and save his sister’s life by turning her back into a human. And if you haven’t seen the last Demon Slayer movie, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – To The Hashira Training (spoiler alert coming up!), then you probably don’t know that Nezuko is slowly, but surely beating the odds as a demon by something no other demon has done before. This causes Muzan Kibutsuji — Demon King, creator of all demons, and basically the strongest of them all (who slightly resembles Michael Jackson during his Smooth Criminal era, IYKYK) — to hunt her down to absorb her and her power, leading us to the beginning of season 4. And if you still want to see the movie, buy tickets here before it leaves theaters!

When Does Demon Slayer Season 4 Come Out?

It’s official! The newest Demon Slayer season, “The Hashira Training Arc”, is set to release on Sunday, May 12, 2024. It’s a fan-fave arc that brings all your favorite Demon Slayers back together (we missed you Zenitsu and Inosuke!), as well as all the active Hashira. After seeing the preview of the first episode, we cannot wait to see what comes next.

Where to Watch the New Demon Slayer Season?

You can stream season 4 of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba on Crunchyroll as soon as it comes out. If you don’t have *the* must-have anime streaming service yet (what are you doing?!), you can start a free seven-day trial here. A Crunchyroll subscription gives you full, ad-free access to its library to watch all the best anime. This is an excellent opportunity to catch up on the series so you’re well prepared for when the latest season drops later this spring.

Netflix and Hulu will also have the new season available. However, it may not be available until after the original release.

