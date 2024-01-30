How to Watch Bravo Live for Free to See Vanderpump Rules, Real Housewives, & More

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you’ve been meaning to binge-watch Vanderpump Rules or Real Housewives, you’re probably wondering how to watch Bravo live for free. You’re in luck because we’ve got all of the details on how to stay up to date on your favorite reality TV shows without having cable or breaking the bank.

Today's Top Deals

Founded on December 8, 1980 as a commercial-free premium channel, Bravo was originally co-owned by Cablevision’s Rainbow Media and Warner-Amex Satellite Entertainment. Bravo then switched from a premium channel to a basic cable channel in the mid-1980s. In 2002, NBC bought the network, and NBC’s then-parent network, General Electric, merged it with Vivendi Universal Entertainment in 2004. This marked the start of NBC Universal.

$0+

Buy Now

The newly merged network started to see notable success with some of its reality series, such as Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, Project Runway, Million Dollar Listing, Top Chef, and The Real Housewives of Orange County. This uptick heralded Bravo’s shift from performing arts, drama, and independent films to pop culture, reality series, fashion, and celebrities. Other more recent hit series include Shahs of Sunset, Vanderpump Rules, Below Deck, Southern Charm, Summer House, and Married to Medicine.

If you’re already a Bravo fan, pay extra close attention to the streaming options below because Vanderpump Rules season 11 premieres on January 30, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET and airs every Tuesday. Keep scrolling to discover all of your options for how to watch Bravo live for free so you don’t miss a single second of drama.

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

How to watch Bravo live for free

Bravo is available to stream on services like DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Sling Blue, and Hulu+ With Live TV. DirecTV Stream offers a five-day free trial, starts at $74.99 per month after the trial ends, and includes similar channels like E!, WE TV, Oxygen, TLC, Lifetime, and Hallmark Channel. Fubo offers a seven-day free trial, starts at $74.99 per month after the trial ends, and includes similar channels like E!, TLC, Oxygen, and Hallmark Channel.

Sling Blue and Hulu+ With Live TV don’t have free trials, however, they are cheaper per month than the other options. Sling Blue costs $22.50 for your first month, $45 per month after your first month ends, and includes similar channels like E!, TLC, and Lifetime. Hulu+ With Live TV starts at $68.99 per month and includes similar channels like E!, TLC, and Hallmark Channel.

Best Overall Pick to Watch Bravo: Direct TV Stream’s Free Trial

$0+

Buy Now

Direct TV is our best overall pick to watch Bravo live for free for its free trial, price (including its current deal), and channel selection. Direct TV Stream offers a five-day free trial and has a current deal where new subscribers can receive $10 off their first three months. Direct TV offers four plans: Entertainment, which costs $74.99 per month with the first three months at $64.99 per month; Choice, which costs $99.99 per month with the first three months at $89.99 per month; Ultimate, which costs $109.99 per month with the first three months at $99.99 per month; and Premiere, which costs $154.99 per month with the first three months at $144.99 per month. Bravo is available on all plans, as well as similar channels like E!, WE TV, Oxygen, TLC, Lifetime, and Hallmark Channel.

As for other differences between the plans, Entertainment includes more than 75 channels, the ability to stream on unlimited devices in your home, unlimited cloud DVR storage, and a special offer on premium channels. Choice, which is the most popular plan, includes more than 105 channels, regional sports networks, and everything included in Entertainment. Ultimate includes more than 140 channels and everything included in Entertainment and Choice. Premiere includes more than 150 channels including premium channels like HBO and Starz and everything included in Entertainment, Choice, and Premiere. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch Bravo with DirecTV Stream’s free trial.

Visit streamtv.directv.com Click “Shop Packages” Click “Try It Free” for the plan of your choice Enter your information and payment method Search for Bravo and start watching

Best Free Trial Pick to Watch Bravo: Fubo’s Free Trial

$0+

Buy Now

Fubo is our best free trial pick to watch Bravo live for free. Fubo offers a seven-day free trial (two days longer than DirecTV Stream) and offers three plans: Pro, which costs $74.99 per month; Elite, which costs $84.99 per month; and Ultimate, which costs $99.99 per month. Bravo is available on all plans, as well as similar channels like E!, TLC, Oxygen, and Hallmark Channel.

As for the difference between the plans, Pro includes 180 channels, 1,000 hours of Cloud DVR, and the ability to watch on up to 10 screens at once. Elite includes everything in Pro, as well as a total of 256 channels and 4K resolution. Ultimate includes everything in Pro and Elite, as well as a total of 299 channels, Showtime, and Red Zone NFL Network. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch Bravo with Fubo’s free trial.

Visit Fubo.TV Click “Start Free Trial” Enter your information and payment method Search for Bravo and start watching

Best Budget Pick to Watch Bravo: Sling

$20+

Buy Now

Sling TV is our best budget pick to watch Bravo live because of its price and channel selection. Sling TV offers three plans: Sling Orange for $40 per month; Sling Blue for $45 per month; and Sling Orange + Blue for $60 per month. Sling also has a current deal where subscribers can sign up for 50 percent off their first month, bringing Sling Orange’s price down to $20 for your first month; Sling Blue’s to $22.50 for your first month; and Sling Orange + Blue’s to $30 for your first month. Only Sling Blue and Sling Orange + Blue include Bravo. Both of those plans also include Bravo, as well as similar channels like E!, WE TV, Oxygen, TLC, Lifetime, and Hallmark Channel.

As for the difference between the plans, Sling Orange includes 32 channels and the ability to stream on one device at a time, Sling Blue includes 42 channels and the ability to stream on three devices at the same time, while Sling Orange + Blue includes 46 channels and the ability to stream on three devices at the same time. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch Bravo with Sling.

Visit Sling.com Click “Try Us Today” Create an account Choose your plan Enter your information and payment method Search for Bravo and start watching

Best Upgrade Pick to Watch Bravo: Hulu+ Live TV

$68.99+

Buy Now

Hulu+ With Live TV is our best upgrade pick to watch Bravo based on its channel selection and its free subscriptions to Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus. Hulu+ With Live TV offers four plans: a $68.99 per month plan with access to only live TV; a $69.99 per month plan with free subscriptions to Hulu with ads, Disney Plus with ads, and ESPN Plus with ads; a $74.99 per month plan with free subscriptions to Hulu with ads, Disney Plus with no ads, and ESPN Plus with ads; and a $82.99 per month plan with free subscriptions to Hulu with no ads, Disney Plus with no ads, and ESPN Plus with ads. Bravo is included on all plans and includes similar channels like E!, TLC, and Hallmark Channel. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch Bravo with Hulu+ Live TV.

Visit Hulu.com/liveTV Click “Sign Up Now” Enter your information and payment method Search for Bravo and start watching

VANDERPUMP RULES -- "Reunion" -- Pictured: (l-r) Ariana Madix, Andy Cohen -- (Photo by: Nicole Weingart/Bravo via Getty Images)

What’s on Bravo?

See below for a full list of Bravo’s current programming. Upcoming programming includes Erika Jayne: Bet It All on Blonde (Spring 2024) and The Valley (Spring 2024).

$0+

Buy Now

Best of StyleCaster