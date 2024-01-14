How to Watch the Australian Open Live For Free to See the 1st Tournament of the Grand Slam

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Game. Set. Match. If you’ve been followed the tournament each year, you may be wondering how to watch the Australian Open live for free to see the first event of the Grand Slam. Wondering where to watch the Australian Open? Keep reading for our pick for the best and one of the only ways to stream the Australian Open live for free.

The Australian Open is a tennis tournament held each year at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. The tournament is the first of the four annual Grand Slam tennis events including the French Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open. The Australian Open starts in the middle of January and runs for two weeks coinciding with Australia Day on January 26. The tournament includes both men’s and women’s singles; men’s, women’s and mixed doubles; and junior championships.

The Australian Open was played on grass courts until 1987. Since then, two types of hardcourt surfaces have been used. A green Rebound Ace was used from 1988 to 2007, and a blue Plexicushion has been used since 2008. The Australian Open is managed by Tennis Australia and started in 1905. Since then, the tournament has become one of the most-watched tennis events in the world, with millions of viewers across the globe.

So where can tennis fans stream the Australian Open? Read on for how to watch the Australian Open live for free to see the first tournament of the Grand Slam and see which professional tennis players make it one step closer to the historic honor.

Australian Open 2024

When does the Australian Open 2024 start?

The Australian Open 2024 starts with Round 1 of the Men’s and Women’s Singles at 7 p.m. ET on January 14, 2024.

How to watch the Australian Open 2024 live for free

Australian Open matches airs on ESPN and ESPN 2, which are available to stream on services like DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Sling Orange, and Hulu+ With Live TV. DirecTV Stream offers a five-day free trial, starts at $74.99 per month after the trial ends, and includes ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews, ESPNU, and Tennis Channel, which broadcasts daily highlights, analysis, and replays. Fubo offers a seven-day free trial, starts at $74.99 per month after the trial ends, and includes ESPN.

Sling Orange and Hulu+ With Live TV don’t have free trials, however, they are cheaper per month than the other options. Sling Orange starts at $40 per month, and includes ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3. Hulu+ With Live TV starts at $68.99 per month and includes ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNews. Some Australian Open matches are also available to stream on ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN Plus, which starts at $10.99 per month.

Best Overall Pick to Watch the Australian Open 2024: Direct TV Stream’s Free Trial

Direct TV is our best overall pick to watch the Australian Open live for free for its free trial, price (including its current deal), and channel selection. Direct TV Stream offers a five-day free trial and has a current deal where new subscribers can receive $10 off their first three months. Direct TV offers four plans: Entertainment, which costs $74.99 per month with the first three months at $64.99 per month; Choice, which costs $99.99 per month with the first three months at $89.99 per month; Ultimate, which costs $109.99 per month with the first three months at $99.99 per month; and Premiere, which costs $154.99 per month with the first three months at $144.99 per month. ESPN and ESPN 2 are available on all four plans, while ESPN News, ESPN U, and Tennis Channel are available on Choice, Ultimate, and Premiere only.

As for other difference between the plans, Entertainment includes more than 75 channels, the ability to stream on unlimited devices in your home, unlimited cloud DVR storage, and a special offer on premium channels. Choice, which is the most popular plan, includes more than 105 channels, regional sports networks, and everything included in Entertainment. Ultimate includes more than 140 channels and everything included in Entertainment and Choice. Premiere includes more than 150 channels including premium channels like HBO and starz and everything included in Entertainment, Choice, and Premiere. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch the Australian Open with DirecTV Stream’s free trial.

Visit streamtv.directv.com Click “Shop Packages” Click “Try It Free” for the plan of your choice Enter your information and payment method Search for ESPN or ESPN2 and start watching the Australian Open

Best Free Trial Pick to Watch the Australian Open 2024: Fubo’s Free Trial

Fubo is our best free trial pick to watch the Australian Open live for free. Fubo offers a seven-day free trial (two days longer than DirecTV Stream) and offers three plans: Pro, which costs $74.99 per month; Elite, which costs $84.99 per month; and Ultimate, which costs $99.99 per month. ESPN is available on all four plans.

As for the difference between the plans, Pro includes 180 channels, 1,000 hours of Cloud DVR, and the ability to watch on up to 10 screens at once. Elite includes everything in Pro, as well as a total of 256 channels and 4K resolution. Ultimate includes everything in Pro and Elite, as well as a total of 299 channels, Showtime, and Red Zone NFL Network. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch the Australian Open with Fubo’s free trial.

Visit Fubo.TV Click “Start Free Trial” Enter your information and payment method Search for ESPN or EPSN2 and start watching the Australian Open

Best Budget Pick to Watch the Australian Open 2024: Sling

Sling TV is our best budget pick to watch the Australian Open live for its price and channel selection. Sling TV offers three plans: Sling Orange for $40 per month; Sling Blue for $45 per month; and Sling Orange + Blue for $60 per month. Sling also has a current deal where subscribers can sign up for 50 percent off their first month, bringing Sling Orange’s price down to $20 for your first month; Sling Blue’s to $22.50 for your first month; and Sling Orange + Blue’s to $30 for your first month. Only Sling Orange and Sling Orange + Blue include ESPN and ESPN2. Both of those plans also include ESPN 3.

As for the difference between the plans, Sling Orange includes 32 channels and the ability to stream on one device at a time, while Sling Orange + Blue includes 46 channels and the ability to stream on three devices at the same time. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how watch the Australian Open with Sling.

Visit Sling.com Click “Try Us Today” Create an account Choose your plan Enter your information and payment method Search for ESPN or ESPN2 and start watching the Australian Open

Best Upgrade Pick to Watch the Australian Open 2024: Hulu+ Live TV

Hulu+ With Live TV is our best upgrade pick to watch the Australian Open based on its channel selection and its free subscriptions to Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN plus. Hulu+ With Live TV offers four plans: a $68.99 per month plan with access to only live TV; a $69.99 per month plan with free subscriptions to Hulu with ads, Disney Plus with ads, and ESPN Plus with ads; a $74.99 per month plan with free subscriptions to Hulu with ads, Disney Plus with no ads, and ESPN Plus with ads; and a $82.99 per month plan with free subscriptions to Hulu with no ads, Disney Plus with no ads, and ESPN Plus with ads. ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN News are included on all four plans. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how watch the Australian Open with Hulu+ Live TV.

Visit Hulu.com/liveTV Click “Sign Up Now” Enter your information and payment method Search for ESPN or ESPN2 and start watching the Australian Open

How to Watch Australian Open on ESPN Plus

Some Australian Open matches are also available to stream on ESPN Plus, ESPN’s streaming service with live sports events and thousands of hours of TV shows, movies and other content not aired on TV. ESPN Plus costs $10.99 per month for a monthly plan or $109.99 per year for a yearly plan, which saves customers about 17 percent or $22 from the monthly rate. ESPN Plus also offers exclusive UFC pay-per-view matches for $79.99 for existing subscribers.

ESPN Plus is also included in The Disney Bundle, which offers three plans: Duo Basic for $9.99 per month (which includes ad-supported plans of Hulu and Disney Plus; Trio Basic for $14.99 per month (which includes ad-supported plans of Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus); and Trio Premium for $24.99 per month (which includes ad-free plans for Hulu, and Disney Plus and an ad-supported plan of ESPN Plus). Read on for how to watch the Australian Open with ESPN Plus.

Visit ESPN Plus’ website Click “Get the Disney Bundle” or “Subscribe to ESPN+ only” Create an account Select your plan and insert your payment information Log into your account and start watching thESPN Plus

Australian Open

Does ESPN Plus have a free trial?

Does ESPN Plus have a free trial? The answer is no. Though ESPN Plus had a seven-day free trial when it launched in 2018, the service has since ended the option. However, that doesn’t mean that there isn’t a way to watch ESPN Plus for free. Read on for an even better alternative to ESPN Plus’ free trial.

If you’re a Verizon customer, you may be eligible for a free subscription to The Disney Bundle, which includes Disney Plus without ads, Hulu with ads, and ESPN Plus with ads. According to Verizon, those eligible for the free Disney Bundle include Verizon customers with at least one of these phone plans on their account: 5G Get More or 5G Play More. Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for the free Disney Bundle.

What is the Australian Open 2024 schedule?

See below for the full Australian Open 2024 schedule and where to watch each match.

DAY 1: JANUARY 14

Men’s and Women’s Singles: Round 1

7 p.m. – 7 a.m. ET: Watch on ESPN Plus

12 a.m. – 7 a.m. ET: Watch on ESPN2

DAY 2: JANUARY 15

Men’s and Women’s Singles: Round 1

3 a.m. – 7 a.m. ET: Watch on ESPN2

7 p.m. – 7 a.m. ET: Watch on ESPN Plus

7 p.m. – 11 p.m. ET: Watch on ESPN

11 p.m. – 2 a.m. ET: Watch on ESPN2

DAY 3: JANUARY 16

Men’s and Women’s Singles: Round 1

Men’s and Women’s Doubles: Round 1

3 a.m. – 7 a.m. ET: Watch on ESPN 2

7 p.m. – 7 a.m. ET: Watch on ESPN Plus

9 p.m. – 2 a.m. ET: Watch on ESPN 2

DAY 4: JANUARY 17

Men’s and Women’s Singles: Round 2

Men’s and Women’s Doubles: Round 1

3 a.m. – 7 a.m. ET: Watch on ESPN 2

7 p.m. – 7 a.m. ET: Watch on ESPN Plus

9 p.m. – 2 a.m. ET: Watch on ESPN 2

DAY 5: JANUARY 18

Men’s and Women’s Singles: Round 2

Men’s and Women’s Doubles: Round 1

Mixed Doubles: Round 1

3 a.m. – 7 a.m. ET: Watch on ESPN 2

7 p.m. – 7 a.m. ET: Watch on ESPN Plus

9 p.m. – 2 a.m. ET: Watch on ESPN

DAY 6: JANUARY 19

Men’s and Women’s Singles: Round 3

Men’s & Women’s Doubles: Round 2

Mixed Doubles: Round 1

3 a.m. – 7 a.m. ET: Watch on ESPN 2

7 p.m. – 7 a.m. ET: Watch on ESPN Plus

9 p.m. – 2 a.m. ET: Watch on ESPN 2

DAY 7: JANUARY 20

Men’s and Women’s Singles: Round 3

Men’s and Women’s Doubles: Round 2

Mixed Doubles: Round 1

3 a.m. – 7 a.m. ET: Watch on ESPN 2

7 p.m. – 7 a.m. ET: Watch on ESPN Plus

9 p.m. – 2 a.m. ET: Watch on ESPN 2

DAY 8: JANUARY 21

Men’s and Women’s Singles: Round 4 (Round of 16)

Men’s and Women’s Doubles: Round 3

Mixed Doubles: Round 2

3 a.m. – 7 a.m.: Watch on ESPN 2

7 p.m. – 7 a.m. ET: Watch on ESPN Plus

9 p.m. – 2 a.m. ET: Watch on ESPN 2

DAY 9: JANUARY 22

Men’s and Women’s Singles: Round 4 (Round of 16)

Men’s and Women’s Doubles: Round 3

Mixed Doubles: Round 2

3 a.m. – 7 a.m. ET: Watch on ESPN 2

7 p.m. – 7 a.m. ET: Watch on ESPN Plus

9 p.m. – 1 a.m. ET: Watch on ESPN2

DAY 10: JANUARY 23

Men’s and Women’s Singles: Quarterfinal

Men’s and Women’s Doubles: Quarterfinal

Mixed Doubles: Quarterfinal

3 a.m. – 7 a.m. ET: Watch on ESPN 2

3 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. ET: Watch on ESPN Plus

8 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. ET: Watch on ESPN Plus

9 p.m. – 1 a.m. ET: Watch on ESPN

DAY 11: JANUARY 24

Men’s and Women’s Singles: Quarterfinal

Men’s and Women’s Doubles: Quarterfinal

Mixed Doubles: Semifinal

3:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. ET: Watch on ESPN 2

3:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. ET: Watch on ESPN Plus

7 p.m. – 7 a.m. ET: Watch on ESPN Plus

DAY 12: JANUARY 25

Women’s Singles: Semifinal

Men’s Doubles: Semifinal

3:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. ET: Watch on ESPN or ESPN Plus

7 p.m. – 7 a.m. ET: Watch on ESPN Plus

10:30 p.m. – 1 a.m. ET: Watch on ESPN

DAY 13: JANUARY 26

Men’s Singles: Semifinal

Men’s Doubles: Final*

Women’s Doubles: Semifinal

Mixed Doubles: Final*

3 a.m. – 6 a.m. ET: Watch on ESPN or ESPN Plus

7 p.m. – 7 a.m. ET: Watch on ESPN Plus

DAY 14: JANUARY 27

Women’s Singles: Final

Men’s Doubles: Final*

Mixed Doubles: Final*

3:30 a.m. – 5:30 a.m. ET: Watch on ESPN or ESPN Plus

7 p.m. – 7 a.m. ET: Watch on ESPN Plus

DAY 15: JANUARY 28

Men’s Singles: Final

Women’s Doubles: Final

3:30 a.m. – 6:30 a.m. ET: Watch on ESPN or ESPN Plus

7 p.m. – 7 a.m. ET: Watch on ESPN Plus

