How to Watch The Amazing Race Finale Live For Free to See Who Wins Season 35

With only three teams left in the greatest journey around the world, The Amazing Race 35 finale is finally here. Regardless of who you’re rooting for, you’re likely wondering how to watch The Amazing Race live for free to see who crosses the finish line first and wins the grand prize.

The Amazing Race premiered in 2001 as a reality TV competition show that follows 11 teams of two around the globe. Each season lasts for approximately 21 to 30 days. The race is split into legs, in which the teams gather clues, journey through different foreign countries, interact with locals, and compete in physical and mental challenges. The teams typically travel by plane, boat, taxi, and other modes of transportation, and they all have limited budgets.

Teams are eliminated at the end of each leg. The first team to arrive at the end of the final leg wins the $1,000,000 grand prize. Since the show’s premiere in 2001, The Amazing Race has launched spinoffs in countries such as Australia, Canada, China, France, Israel, Norway, the Philippines, Ukraine, and Vietnam. It has also won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Reality Competition Program 10 out of the 15 times the award has been given out since the category was created.

The reality TV competition show is currently wrapping up its 35th season, which premiered on September 27, 2023. The 90-minute finale airs on December 13, 2023 and features the three remaining pairs battling it out until the end. During season 35, contestants visited three continents and nine countries. The teams kicked off the competition in Los Angeles and then treked through Thailand, Vietnam, India, Germany, Austria, Slovenia, Sweden, and Ireland. The finalists will close out the season in Seattle.

So how can you see the finale to find out who wins The Amazing Race 35? Read on for how to watch The Amazing Race finale live for free to witness the finalists embark on their last adventure on the show.

When does The Amazing Race air?

The Amazing Race airs every Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

How to watch The Amazing Race live for free

The Amazing Race airs on CBS, which is available to stream on services like DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Paramount Plus, and Hulu+ With Live TV. DirecTV Stream offers a five-day free trial, which starts at $74.99 per month after the trial ends (with $10 off your first three months). Fubo offers a seven-day free trial, which starts at $74.99 per month after the trial ends. Paramount Plus offers a seven-day free trial and starts at $5.99 per month. While Hulu+ With Live TV doesn’t have a free trial, it is cheaper per month than the other options, starting at $68.99 per month, and offers plans that include free subscriptions to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus.

Best Overall Pick to Watch The Amazing Race: DirecTV Stream

Direct TV is our best overall pick to watch The Amazing Race live for free for its free trial, price (including its current deal), and channel selection. DirecTV Stream offers a five-day free trial. DirecTV offers four plans: Entertainment, which costs $74.99 per month with the first three months at $64.99 per month; Choice, which costs $99.99 per month with the first three months at $89.99 per month; Ultimate, which costs $109.99 per month with the first three months at $99.99 per month; and Premiere, which costs $154.99 per month with the first three months at $144.99 per month.

As for other differences between the plans, Entertainment includes more than 75 channels, the ability to stream on unlimited devices in your home, unlimited cloud DVR storage, and a special offer on premium channels. Choice, which is the most popular plan, includes more than 105 channels, regional sports networks, and everything included in Entertainment. Ultimate includes more than 140 channels and everything included in Entertainment and Choice. Premiere includes more than 150 channels including premium channels like HBO and Starz and everything included in Entertainment, Choice, and Premiere. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch The Amazing Race with DirecTV Stream’s free trial.

Visit streamtv.directv.com Click “Shop Packages” Click “Try It Free” for the plan of your choice Enter your information and payment method Search for CBS and start watching The Amazing Race

Best Free Trial Pick to Watch The Amazing Race: Fubo

Fubo is our best free trial pick to watch The Amazing Race live for free. Fubo offers a seven-day free trial (two days longer than DirecTV Stream) and offers three plans: Pro, which costs $74.99 per month; Elite, which costs $84.99 per month; and Ultimate, which costs $99.99 per month.

As for the difference between the plans, Pro includes 180 channels, 1,000 hours of Cloud DVR, and the ability to watch on up to 10 screens at once. Elite includes everything in Pro, as well as a total of 256 channels and 4K resolution. Ultimate includes everything in Pro and Elite, as well as a total of 299 channels, Showtime, and Red Zone NFL Network. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch The Amazing Race with Fubo’s free trial.

Visit Fubo.TV Click “Start Free Trial” Enter your information and payment method Search for CBS and start watching The Amazing Race

Best Budget Pick to Watch The Amazing Race: Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus is our best budget pick to watch The Amazing Race live for free based on its price. Paramount Plus offers a seven-day free trial and two plans: Paramount Plus Essential, which costs $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year, and Paramount Plus With Showtime, which costs $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year. To watch TK live, fans will need Paramount Plus With Showtime.

As for the differences between the plans, Paramount Plus Essential includes limited ads; tens of thousands of TV shows and movies including CBS and Paramount Plus originals; NFL games on CBS; UEFA Champions League matches; and 24/7 live access to CBS News. Paramount Plus With Showtime includes everything in essential, as well as no ads; Showtime original shows and movies; 24/7 live access to your local CBS network; college football; and the ability to download and watch shows on your mobile device. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch The Amazing Race with Paramount Plus’ free trial.

Visit ParamountPlus.com Click “Get It Now” Select your plan Enter your information and payment method Start watching The Amazing Race

Best Upgrade Pick to Watch The Amazing Race: Hulu+ Live TV

Hulu+ With Live TV is our best upgrade pick to watch The Amazing Race based on its channel selection and its free subscriptions to Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus. Hulu+ With Live TV offers four plans: a $68.99 per month plan with access to only live TV; a $69.99 per month plan with free subscriptions to Hulu with ads, Disney Plus with ads, and ESPN Plus with ads; a $74.99 per month plan with free subscriptions to Hulu with ads, Disney Plus with no ads, and ESPN Plus with ads; and a $82.99 per month plan with free subscriptions to Hulu with no ads, Disney Plus with no ads, and ESPN Plus with ads. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch The Amazing Race with Hulu+ Live TV.

Visit Hulu.com/liveTV Click “Sign Up Now” Enter your information and payment method Search for CBS and start watching The Amazing Race

Where is The Amazing Race filmed?

The Amazing Race 35 has filmed in Los Angeles, Thailand, Vietnam, India, Germany, Austria, Slovenia, Sweden, and Ireland. The season finale takes place in Seattle.

Who are The Amazing Race contestants?

13 pairs are competing in The Amazing Race 35, and here’s a full list of all 26 contestants.

Contestants Relationship Hometown Alexandra Lichtor (34) and Sheridan Lichtor (29) Siblings and roommates Chicago, Illinois Elizabeth Rivera (52) and Iliana Rivera (27) Mother and daughter Tampa, Florida Jocelyn Chao (49) and Victor Limary (49) Married entrepreneurs Albuquerque, New Mexico Joe Moskowitz (35) and Ian Todd (40) Engaged New York City, New York Liam Hykel (23) and Yeremi Hykel (24) Brothers Cheyenne, Wyoming and San Marcos, Texas Andrea Simpson (44) and Malaina Hatcher (45) College friends Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Morgan Franklin (31) and Lena Franklin (29) Sisters Brooklyn, New York and Los Angeles, California Robbin Tomich (41) and Chelsea Day (41) Childhood friends Kirkland, Washington and Shoreline, Washington Todd Martin (38) and Ashlie Martin (38) Married high school sweethearts Chino, California Steve Cargile (54) and Anna Leigh Wilson (28) Father and daughter Petty, Texas and Royse City, Texas Greg Franklin (25) and John Franklin (27) Brothers and computer scientists New York City, New York and Mountain View, California Joel Strasser (42) and Garrett Smith (43) Best friends Kuna, Idaho and Meridian, Idaho Rob McArthur (48) and Corey McArthur (25) Father and son Riverside, California and New York City, New York

Who are The Amazing Race 35 finalists?

Greg Franklin and John Franklin

Joel Strasser and Garrett Smith

Rob McArthur and Corey McArthur

Who hosts The Amazing Race?

Phil Keoghan, a New Zealand television personality, has hosted The Amazing Race from season 1 in 2001 to season 35 in 2023. During this time, he’s won 10 Emmy Awards in the Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program category. He is also the creator and host of No Opportunity Wasted and co-created and hosts Tough as Nails.

