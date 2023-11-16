Watch: This 39-Foot Foiling Yacht Takes Its First Flight Across the Water

Candela’s futuristic water taxi has taken flight.

The Swedish yard just announced its passenger foiling yacht has completed test flights in Stockholm and will now head into production in Rotebro.

First announced in June 2022, the P-12 is the fourth model in Candela’s fleet, following the C-7, C-8, and P-8 Voyager that debuted in 2020, 2021, and 2022, respectively. As with its predecessors, the electric newcomer is equipped with computer-controlled hydrofoils that lift it up and out of the water when it is traveling at speed. As such, the 39-footer smoothly “flies” over the waves with less drag and more velocity than a traditional planing yacht. In fact, Candela says the P-12 consumes 80 percent less energy than conventional vessels.

The P-12 is quick, too. During its first flights, the vessel hit a top speed of 30 knots and set a new record for electric passenger vessels, according to Candela. Equipped with a 252 kWh battery, the craft is also the first in its segment to offer a range of up to 54 nautical miles. Tests confirmed it creates minimal wake, too.

The P-12 Voyager.

“With the P-12, we’re not just offering a faster, more comfortable electric alternative to fossil fuel-powered vessels,” Erik Eklund, Candela’s director for commercial vessels, said in a statement. “We enable operators to make the switch to sustainable vessels that are cost-effective and profitable, a crucial step towards clean oceans and lakes.”

The versatile design can be used for everything from transporting the public to chauffeuring VIPs. It is available in three variants: the Shuttle, Business, and Voyager. The Shuttle seats 30 passengers and also has space for cargo (bikes, strollers, wheelchairs, etc.). Candela claims it also has the lowest operational costs in the industry. The Business version features a premium interior with seating for 12 to 20 seafarers and luggage. Lastly, the Voyager can be customized to individuals.

It won’t be long before we see the P-12 in action, either. The Shuttle is set to join Stockholm’s public transport network as part of a pilot program in 2024. It will reportedly reduce the commute from the suburbs to the city center by 30 minutes.

Keen to buy your own? The P-12 is priced at $1.8 million (€1.7 million).

Candela P-12 Foiling Yacht

