Washunga Days festival begins in Council Grove

COUNCIL GROVE (KSNT) – Council Grove is hosting their annual music and community festival, Washunga Days.

The festival began on Friday, June 21. It is full of live music performances that take place at the Neosho Riverwalk Amphitheater.

There are also many food trucks, a beer garden and plenty of activities for the children including inflatables.

The festival also has events that are hosted by the Kaw Nation, including a Powwow that took place on June 21 at Allegawaho Memorial Heritage Park.

27 News spoke to a man who said he has been attending the festival since the late 1980’s. He said the great music and the people are the reason he keeps coming back.

“As far as the event, they put so much into it and they’re so welcoming,” said Kent Wingerson who made the trip from Tecumseh. “They work hard at it. It’s just a nice fun time for us to get away, not too far from Topeka.”

The festival will continue on Saturday, June 22 with a parade on Main St. at 10 a.m. For more information about the festival click here.

