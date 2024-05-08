This Washington, DC, Town House Dials It Back to the ’90s

For one Washington, DC, couple, both in their early 30s, being stuck at home during the pandemic prompted the making of some major life decisions. “Both our jobs went fully remote. At the time we were living in a small two-bedroom and wanted to have enough space for us each to have our own office,” says one husband, who works in employee advocacy. No sooner had the quarantine rules been lifted than they approached AD PRO Directory member and interior designer Zoë Feldman of her eponymous DC-based design studio (she had previously designed for one husband’s parents) to make the small space work for their needs. Then, weeks later, they did a volte-face. “We quickly realized that even though we loved our apartment, we’d be pouring too much money into a space we had already outgrown.”

It was a matter of time before their stars aligned. “This home was just the right size and in a similar neighborhood,” says the other husband, a government consultant, of their current abode, a perfectly flipped historic town house, although he admits that it might have been a little too perfect for their liking. “We were thrilled at the thought of so much space, but it also looked like every other flipped DC row house—sterile, devoid of personality, and just plain cookie-cutter.” That said, it had plenty of potential. The home had a big yard, a centrally located kitchen, and it was spacious enough to accommodate their ever-growing vinyl record collection and the antics of their two-year-old beagle, Poncho (short for Pontius Pilate), and four-year-old cat, Boris. And so, they took a leap of faith, bought the place, and redialed Zoë.

As they recall, they didn’t really have a vision. And as Zoë puts a finer point on the subject, “The brief was just a pastiche of different things that they liked, although they were keen on a space that incorporated modern furniture and bright colors, and which emphasized storage in an aesthetic way.” The couple was also inspired by a number of different travel destinations and Art Deco styles, as well as retro-futuristic imagery and motifs. “They wanted a design that was fun and modern but didn’t make them feel like they lived in a WeWork.” She, of course, viewed the lack of clarity as a good thing, because as she saw it, more unknowns meant more room for experimentation. “Both husbands are extremely fun and energetic, so they didn’t shy away from color and pattern; they wanted the space to be an extension of themselves.” So that’s what it became, thanks to conversations around music, art, fashion, and other things that inspire them, from which Zoë and her team took cues to conjure up an aesthetic lexicon that was equal parts breezy and bright.

The end result? A daring space with eclectic motifs and statement design pieces inspired by the 1990s and early 2000s pop culture. Make no mistake, Zoë may have sought inspiration from the past, but she created for the future, making room for things that were important to the couple, such as comfortable seating areas and high-end electronics, including a turntable and home theater, and two distinct home office spaces. In a bid to undo past renovations, and to help make the home feel less sterile, the design team, in collaboration with contract company Fajen & Brown, also incorporated sleek arches and curvatures that felt organic and timeless, and quirky art, including a nude portrait of Anna Nicole Smith (Zoë’s all-time favorite artwork), which they designated to the dining area. Other curiosities of note include a sulfur yellow kitchen range and hood, round-edged sofas, and glossy zellige tiles in the primary bath.

Ask the couple if the home turned out as they’d imagined, and pat comes the answer. “We were able to turn some really crazy ideas into real designs that worked within our budget, so Zoë did a great job of bringing a method to the madness,” says one husband. As music lovers who love to cook and entertain, the home checks all their boxes, and then some. Evidently, the pandemic—or importantly, their version of it—had a silver lining after all.

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

