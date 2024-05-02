Washington County Master Gardeners to host plant sale and garden expo on May 18

The Minnesota Extension Master Gardeners of Washington County will host their annual plant sale and garden expo from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 18.

Home gardeners can buy a wide variety of plants, as well as nature and garden-themed crafts, and have gardening questions answered at the free diagnostic clinic. The event will be inside Building A at the Washington County Fairgrounds, located at

County Highway 5 and Manning Avenue in Lake Elmo.

Those attending can bring a wagon for shopping. Cash, checks and credit cards will be accepted.

The event will feature annuals and perennials, Minnesota Seed Trial winners, native and prairie plants, monarch and pollinator plants, grasses, shade plants, both heirloom and hybrid tomatoes, herbs, vegetables, and other varieties. Master

Gardener volunteers also will be available to offer advice on plant selection.

The public is encouraged to bring in plant or insect samples to the diagnostic clinic for analysis and recommendations. The Garden Expo features education by specially trained tree care advisors, planting for pollinators as well as other gardening

topics.

The Garden Market area’s nature and garden-themed crafts will include gift items, trellises, bird and bee houses and feeders, art, tools, gloves and other gardening implements.

Proceeds will be used to support Washington County Master Gardener educational activities. Participants in the University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Program are trained volunteers who are interested in horticulture and community service. Their mission is to educate the public on best practices in horticulture and environmental stewardship.

For more information visit: washingtoncountymg.org.

