Washington County government launches 2024 Washington County Ice Cream Trail

The Washington County government has launched the 2024 Washington County Ice Cream Trail, which will run until the last day of summer, Sept. 21.

The ice cream trail offers residents and visitors a way to explore the county. The trail highlights local ice cream shops. Participants are encouraged to visit each stop on the trail.

The official Ice Cream Trail map can be found on the Washington County website, washco-md.net/icecreamtrail. The map includes all participating ice cream shops and details on how to complete the trail. Receive stamps at each ice cream shop and submit the completed map via online form or mail. Everyone who completes the trail by the end of summer will receive a free, commemorative t-shirt.

What's NXT: The art of tattoos, Clue, new plays, The Reagan Years and … Miss Maryland!

For more information, to download the map and to stay updated on trail details, go to washco-md.net/icecreamtrail. Facebook users can join the official Washington County Ice Cream Trail Group to connect with others traversing the trail.

For additional information, contact Washington County's Public Relations and Marketing Department at 240-313-2380 or at pr@washco-md.net.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Washington County government launches 2024 Ice Cream Trail