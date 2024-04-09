Washington County Free Library introduces space for telehealth appointments

The Washington County Free Library at 100 S. Potomac St., Hagerstown, is offering a booth for community members to use for personal telehealth appointments.

The telehealth pod is on the third floor of the Alice Virginia and David W. Fletcher Library near the study rooms and new community health-related information displays.

The pod will be open for appointments as of Monday, April 15, but reservations can be made now.

With an increase of health-related appointments conducted by video or phone, some community members have found that privacy and internet connectivity at home are barriers for connecting with their healthcare professionals.

To meet this growing need, WCFL utilized grant funding to create a designated space for individuals to make video or telephone conferences with physicians, mental health professionals and other healthcare providers using the library Wi-Fi connection.

The telehealth pod is available at no charge during regular library hours. Reservations can be made up to 60 days in advance in one-hour blocks of time.

The pod is fully accessible and can seat two people. Bring a cellphone or a laptop computer for appointments, as library-provided devices are not available for personal appointments at this time.

To make a reservation or learn more about the pod, go to wcfl.librarymarket.com/reserve-room. Reservations also can be made by calling the library's Information Services Department at 301-739-3250 or in-person at the Information Services desk on the third floor at the Fletcher Library.

This new space was made possible through support from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, the Maryland State Library Agency and the city of Hagerstown.

For more information about Washington County Free Library services and resources, go to washcolibrary.org, call 301-739-3250 or stop by a local branch library.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Washington County library introduces space for telehealth appointments