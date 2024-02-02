Should You Wash New Towels Before Using Them?

An expert explains.

At some point in your adult life, there will be a time when you desperately need to (or want to) buy some new towels. Perhaps you’ve noticed some holes, scratchiness, an annoying odor, or some other sign it’s time to buy some new towels. Perhaps there is a great sale on towels, you’re looking to update your bathroom’s look, or you realized you haven’t yet reached the optimal number of bath towels per person.

Whatever the reason you find yourself shopping, buying new towels means looking for that perfect combination of softness, absorbency, aesthetics, and price. Whether you end up with a plush terry, Turkish cotton, or minimalist waffle weave towels, it may be tempting to just hang them in the bathroom and tuck the rest in the linen closet. While the new towels may look ready to make their bathroom debut, you’re going to want to wash them first.









Meet The Expert

Sacha Dunn is the founder of Common Good.







Why You Should Wash New Towels

Washing new towels before first use is important for several reasons. First, since towels are shipped from around the world and then set up in stores for shoppers to peruse while they are on display, they can accumulate dirt, dust, and germs, so giving them a wash before use is generally a good idea. However, there's an even more important reason. “Many manufacturers use a silicone-based finish on towels to make them feel softer in stores,” says Sacha Dunn, founder of Common Good, which makes laundry soap and cleaning supplies. “That silicone-finish is frequently made from PFAS, a ‘forever chemical’ that is harmful to humans and the planet.”



Even if you’re picking towels that don’t come with a silicone-finish, it’s a good idea to give towels a wash and dry. “Washing helps remove any excess dye and lint, which is particularly important for colored towels,” says Dunn. You’ll want to make sure the colors are set to prevent bleeding in future washes—and to make sure it doesn’t come off when you’re using it after a bath.”



How To Wash New Towels

Dunn recommends that for the first wash of new towels, use warm water with half a cup of white vinegar and half the usual detergent. This should help break down any silicone coating that may have been used by the manufacturer. That initial wash will also help set the colors, ensuring that colors don’t run in future washes. If you have time, a second warm-water wash should follow, using half a cup of baking soda and half the regular amount of detergent, Dunn suggests. That will help further soften the towels and remove any excess dye, lint, or dirt that may have accumulated during shipping and at the store.



For future washes, Dunn recommends washing towels in warm water with a mild detergent. As you move the towels to the dryer, give them a good shake to help them fluff in the dryer. Dry thoroughly with felted wool dryer balls to reduce drying time and fluff and soften naturally. Enjoy your towels straight out of the dryer (the ideal!) or hang them in your bathroom to use after your next bath.



Tips For Maintaining Towel Quality

Avoid fabric softeners and laundry conditioners, especially silicon-based ones, as they can build up on the fibers and reduce absorbency.

Use wool dryer balls instead of fabric softeners to help fluff the towels and to reduce drying time.

Dry towels on the lowest dryer setting or line-dry to prevent fiber damage. If towels feel stiff after line-drying, a brief spin in the dryer on a 'no heat' setting can help soften them, according to Dunn.

Wash towels every three to four uses, and don't leave them wet in the hamper or washing machine to avoid mustiness.

Shake towels before drying to fluff up their fibers.

If towels become musty or particularly dirty, a wash cycle with your regular detergent plus half a cup of baking soda can refresh them.



