Your quilt, comforter, or duvet can harbor allergens like dust mites that can impact getting a good night’s sleep, so it’s important to know how to wash a comforter the right way. And if you’re wondering if you can wash a comforter without a trip to the laundromat, we assure you that you can. Investing a bit of time in keeping your comforter clean by washing it two to three times each year will keep your bedding fresh and your allergies at bay. Washing a comforter—even a down one—is nearly as easy as doing a regular load of laundry. Read on to learn how to wash a comforter so you can climb into a cozy and clean bed.

Before you begin

“A clean comforter isn’t just a luxury; it’s a necessity for a good night’s sleep and a healthier living space,” says Diana Ciechorska, general manager at Park Slope Cleaning, a commercial cleaning company in New York City. Remember, your comforter—whether it’s a down comforter or a duvet cover with an insert—“accumulates dust, sweat, and oils, which can cause allergies and wear down the fabric,” per Camden Olivero, COO and cofounder of Clotheslyne, an on-demand pick-up and delivery laundry service. Ensuring you remove all that muck and grime out of your comforter or your duvet cover is going to take a bit of prep.

Caroline Dutka, brand manager at dry cleaning and laundry company CD One Price Cleaners, estimates the task to take three to four hours. She notes that about one hour of that time would be devoted to washing while drying will take two to three hours, depending on the size of the comforter.

Parima Ijaz, the New Jersey–based founder of bedding line Pure Parima, explains that washing your comforter doesn’t necessarily take much longer to do than washing anything else. She echoes Dutka, assessing roughly three hours total necessary for the whole task. Still, Ijaz notes that doing so requires a bit more care and attention than, say, washing your bed sheets. To wash your comforter, she says you’ll need the following tools and essentials:

A front-loading washing machine and dryer

Wool dryer balls

A gentle detergent

Additionally, Ciechorska recommends the following (optional) items:

Tennis balls or dryer balls for added fluffiness

A breathable storage bag, if you’re not using the comforter post-cleaning

Ijaz explains that a front-loading washing machine is recommended to spare your comforter from damage. “Using a top loader with a spindle in the middle can damage the comforter and make it harder to properly and evenly wash it,” she says, adding that you should also be sure to use gentle, low-sudsing detergent. A harsh cleaner may damage the outer shell of the comforter. Another key to keeping your comforter intact while getting is nice and clean is to wash your it on a cold, gentle cycle, avoiding harsh softeners and other chemicals.

In terms of cost, Olivero ballparks it around $5 to $10 per cycle at the laundromat and $1 to $3 per cycle if you’re washing your comforter at home, accounting for utilities and detergent. Similarly, Dutka says the cost to clean your comforter at home—including detergent and utilities—costs around $5 per load. She adds that while your normal detergent will typically do the job just fine, she and her team recommend reading the care instructions label to ensure that you have the right detergent for your specific comforter.

Skill-wise, beginners can handle this chore. Or, as Dutka puts it: “There’s no need to be a laundry expert to clean your comforters or blankets at home. The key is to read the care label to make sure you’re following the cleaning instructions.”

Frequently Asked Questions

Before diving into the nitty gritty of cleaning a comforter, let’s clear up some common questions so that all your bedding concerns are covered.

Can you wash a comforter in a washing machine?

It is A-OK to wash your comforter in a washing machine, with these caveats: “You can clean most comforters in a washing machine, provided they fit comfortably without being cramped,” says Olivero. “Use a gentle cycle and a mild detergent to preserve the comforter’s quality and longevity.”

Ijaz further advises that if you’d like to leave it to a professional, you may always have your comforter dry-cleaned. This might be worth springing for if you have extensive staining on your comforter and/or you know you haven’t cleaned your comforter in quite some time. (We’re not judging, we promise.)

How do you wash a comforter without ruining it?

As Dutka emphasizes, checking the instruction label attached to the comforter is the first place you should start when cleaning your comforter at home. They will likely note helpful guidelines, like what kind of detergent to use, the ideal water temperature for washing, and whether machine washing is suitable for the piece, or if professional cleaning is required. “You should also check to make sure that your washer can handle the size and weight of your comforter,” she cautions.

In addition to using a front-loading washing machine, Ijaz says not to overdo it with detergent. “Less is more, in this case,” she says. Olivero further reminds people to be aware of using too much detergent as it may leave residue and affect the comforter’s fluffiness.

Another pro tip? Always wash your comforter separately from other items to avoid abrasion, says Ijaz.

What method should you use to wash a comforter?

“Once you’ve set your washer cycle and water temperature, go ahead and add your detergent. Start the washer and let it run through its cycle,” says Dutka.

Again, your comforter’s care label is going to be your North Star. Standard protocol for washing your comforter includes treating any visible stains before you load the comforter into the washing machine, says Ciechorska. “Opt for a gentle cycle with cold water, using a mild detergent. An extra rinse cycle ensures no detergent residue remains,” she says.

“When removing your comforter from the dryer, you can hold the corners to shake and fluff to help distribute the fill after it was tossed around in the dryer for some time,” says Ijaz. If possible, she recommends letting your comforter air-dry for an additional 24 hours to ensure it is completely dry before putting it to use.

Where is the best place to wash a comforter?

As you’ve likely guessed by this point—assuming the care label says washing your comforter in a washing and drying machine won’t pose a problem—these machines are the best places to get the job done efficiently, whether they’re in the home or a laundromat.

Should you take your comforter to the dry cleaner?

For most people, washing a comforter at your home, at your apartment building’s laundry room, or at a local laundromat should be sufficient. If the care label calls for it—or to make your comforter last longer—you can take your comforter to a dry cleaner’s that offers a blanket or comforter cleaning service. According to Dutka, this will ensure that it is cleaned at the right temperature with a balanced detergent. “Additionally, it will keep lumps that can occur in the dryer at home at bay,” she adds.

What are common mistakes people make when washing their comforter?

Some forget to tend to comforter stains before throwing their comforter or duvet cover into the washing machine. Dutka says it’s a good idea to spot clean and pretreat stains using the recommended cleaning detergent as an initial step in the washing process. “This can effectively break or loosen these stains from the comforter, allowing the stain to be easily removed,” she says. “Also, check for loose threads or torn seams, and stitch or repair any found on the comforter with a needle and thread to prevent further damage to the comforter,” continues Dutka.

Olivero shares that using the wrong type of detergent is another easy-to-make mistake when washing your comforter. “Consider using a gentle, fragrance-free detergent, especially for down or sensitive materials, to maintain the integrity of the comforter and avoid skin irritation for those with sensitivities,” she says. On the washing front, Oliver notes to “be mindful of the water temperature and cycle settings according to the care label instructions, as hot water or aggressive cycles can shrink or damage certain fabrics.” And on the drying front, it bears repeating that you don’t want to put a moist comforter on your bed or in storage. If storing, do so in a breathable bag and “ensure [the comforter] is fully dry before storage to prevent mildew growth,” Olivero says.

How to wash and dry your comforter

1. Read the label on the comforter

Before you throw it in the washing machine, check the care tag to see the manufacturer’s instructions on how to wash a comforter. Some materials, such as wool or silk, can be damaged or shrink in the washer, so if the label says “dry-clean only,” it’s best to let the professionals handle things. If the label gives you the okay to machine wash, be sure to follow any specific instructions, such as using cold water or hand washing.

It’s also worth mentioning that down comforters can be washed, as well. It’s a common misconception that down comforters have to be taken to a dry cleaner, but—unless the label specifically instructs otherwise—you can definitely wash it at home.

2. Remove any stains and repair tears

Spot-treat any stains before washing. Move the filling away from the stained area and treat with a cleaning product such as diluted Woolite or a mix of baking soda and water. You’ll also want to check for any torn seams or loose threads and repair them to prevent further damage in the washer and dryer.

If you’re washing a white comforter, you can also use some bleach to freshen up the color (if it needs it). Thoroughly mix half a cup of bleach with two gallons of cool water and let the comforter soak in the solution for five minutes before washing in the machine.

3. Use the right washing machine

Make sure your comforter fits in the washer—with room to spare. It’s best to wash a comforter on its own (no matter how tempting it is to throw in some clothes!). If it doesn’t have enough space, the comforter filling may become compressed and the item may not get completely clean. In the case of a tight fit, opt for a large commercial washer at your local laundromat.

4. Choose the appropriate laundry detergent and washing cycle settings

Use a mild or natural laundry detergent, following the instructions on the bottle. Select the gentle or delicate cycle and add an extra rinse if possible. The label on your comforter may recommend a temperature setting. Cold or warm water will protect colors and fabrics, while hot water will kill dust mites if you don’t plan on machine drying.

5. Dry your comforter with tennis balls

Once your comforter has gone through the wash, transfer to the dryer. (Depending on the size of your comforter, you may also need to use a commercial dryer at the laundromat.) “Drying a comforter incorrectly can destroy your comforter,” Ijaz warns. “When drying, make sure to dry on low and always use wool dryer balls to keep the comforter from losing its fluff and distribution.” Add tennis balls or down fluffer rings to the load to help evenly distribute the filling. Dry at the temperature suggested on the care label for several hours.

In addition to selecting a dryer with ample space, Ciechorska explains that a low heat or no heat setting is recommended to safeguard the fabric and filling. If space allows, air drying is a viable alternative, laying it flat or hanging it over a railing.

6. Remove the comforter and fluff it throughout the drying cycle

If you have to use a dryer, “periodically stop the dryer to fluff and rearrange the comforter for even drying,” says Ciechorska. Remove the comforter from the dryer every half hour or so and fluff to redistribute the filling. Return to the dryer and continue the cycle. This will ensure that the comforter dries evenly.

Another important note about drying if you’re hoping to use the same comforter that very evening is to plan out your timing ahead of your wash cycle. “Start the drying process several hours before [placing your comforter on the] bed, as it may take three to five hours to dry fully depending on the fill weight,” Ijaz says.

Once you’ve got a clean comforter, consider throwing your bed sheets into the wash, cleaning your mattress, or learning how to wash pillows.

