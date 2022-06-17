Where to shop Warriors 2022 NBA Finals championship gear

The Golden State Warriors are NBA Finals champions once again. (Photo: Fanatics)

The Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy is going back to The Bay. The Golden State Warriors clinched another NBA Finals championship on Thursday, taking down the Boston Celtics at TD Garden 103-90.

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green put everyone on notice once again, reminding us all a few years away from the Finals certainly does not equate to a dip in form.

Warriors fans have already been here before in recent times, but not all championship wins are the same. In the lead-up to the celebratory parade in San Francisco and smaller festivities across the country, Fanatics, BreakingT and FOCO have fresh gear splashed with their most recent accomplishment.

You'll find some styles we selected ahead, everything from official locker room merch to accessories and collectibles. Go ahead and stock up on what catches your eye, you've got a year of celebrating to do.

Golden State Dynasty Shirt

Photo: BreakingT

$26 at BreakingT

Warriors 2022 NBA Finals Champion Locker Room Hat

Photo: Fanatics

$39 at Fanatics

Warriors Nike 2022 NBA Finals Champions Locker Room T-Shirt

PhotoL Fanatics

$35 at Fanatics

Warriors 2022 NBA Finals Champions Locker Room Towel

Photo: Fanatics

$26 at Fanatics

Warriors 2022 NBA Finals Champions Locker Room On-Court Pennant

Photo: Fanatics

$12 at Fanatics

Warriors Women's 2022 NBA Finals Champions Gold Blooded V-Neck T-Shirt

Photo: Fanatics

$35 at Fanatics

Warriors 2022 NBA Finals Champions Lanyard

Photo: Fanatics

$8 at Fanatics

Warriors Nike Women's 2022 NBA Finals Champions Celebration Parade T-Shirt

Photo: Fanatics

$35 at Fanatics

