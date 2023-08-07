Warner's cooling bra prevents 'swamp boob' — and it's down to $23 (nearly 50% off)

This summer's been a real scorcher, and if you've noticed an abundance of chest perspiration forming every time you leave the house, join the club! The good news? Not all bras are created equal, and some were actually designed to wick away sweat and keep you from overheating — like Warner's Play It Cool Bra. Just as its name implies, it's equipped with a Chill FX lining that banishes stickiness so you'll feel nice and cool, and its wireless style means it's comfy, too. Best of all? Right now it's down to $23 (from $44) at Amazon. That's nearly 50% off!

Let's face it — bras are usually practical or stylish, and it's super rare to find one that's a combo of both. But we think we've hit the jackpot with Warner's Play It Cool Bra. Its sleek silhouette and front ruching give it a subtle sexiness (nothing too flashy!), and it has just enough coverage to feel supportive without looking frumpy. Speaking of support, the adjustable straps come in handy for ensuring the perfect fit, and you can even convert them into a cross-back style if you want. Plus, the cups are lightly padded to give a gentle lift without creating too much cleavage.

But what we really love about this bra is its cooling factor, especially during the warmer months. Its trademarked Chill FX lining was specially designed to wick away sweat to keep your under-boob area dry and cool — no more walking around feeling drenched! And for even more comfort, it's conveniently wire-free, meaning you won't experience painful digging all day long.

Another plus? Reviewers say it lies beautifully under clothing. "This is the best bra I’ve owned in a while," wrote a five-star fan. "It’s comfortable and looks great under T-shirts. Plus, it’s not going to break the bank!" Sizing goes from 34A to 38D, and while choosing just one of the four lovely neutrals it comes in might be a challenge, the price is right, so why not stock up on a few? (Prices vary by color and size.)

Adjustable, removable straps make for a truly customizable bra-wearing experience. (Photo: Amazon)

Over 2,200 Amazon customers are so smitten with Warner's Play It Cool Bra, they gave it a perfect rating.

"Midsummer, I was in a crowded subway car with a broken AC and it took all my willpower [not] to rip my bra off," shared a satisfied shopper. "I was literally sweating through it. So miserable, that I pulled out my phone ... and bought this before I even got to my stop. If you have to wear a bra in the summer, it's hard to beat this one. It really is breathable, yet is not so flimsy as to be useless. It is noticeably more comfortable than my other bras."

"Has someone finally created the perfect bra?" mused another rave reviewer. "I noticed that I reached for this bra whenever it was clean. I also work outside, and noticed that I didn't get the dreaded 'swamp boob' that normally occurs when wearing a bra in any temp over 70 degrees ... I had initially purchased it simply because of the fit and feel, but quickly noticed it was cooler than my other bras. So the cool-wicking feature — NOT a gimmick. It actually works!"

And if you like a low-maintenance bra, look no further. "I wash all of my bras in the washing machine in a lingerie bag (hand washing, ain't nobody got time for that) and hang to dry, and they are in perfect condition," gushed a final fan. "Size and fit are dead-on, buy the size you normally wear. Love, love, love."

Want even more warm weather reinforcement? Add this pack of bra liners to your cart to ensure no drop of perspiration leaks through to your clothing.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

