'The most comfortable bra': This Warner gem smooths and slims — and it's $22 (over 50% off)

"There's no such thing as a comfortable bra." Has that been your long-time contention? That's what we thought, too, until we met Warner's T-shirt Bra. It's one of the few "contraptions" that doesn't cause underarm discomfort every time you wear it. There's no stiff wire digging into your breasts and no metal hardware that rests on your skin. Sound too good to be true? Here's some even more staggering news: You can get it for over 50% off right now at Amazon.

The No Side Effects bra is lightly lined, but don't let that deter you from adding it to your cart. Instead of that pesky aforementioned wire, its elastic-free sides add a light lift that supports your breasts as you move throughout your day. And to make the bra even better, it's also crafted with side- and back-smoothing panels, making it look good under any top or tank.

Warner's T-shirt bras are not just comfortable, they're also stylish. They have a sleek look, flattering shape and seamless hardware-free straps — all features that contribute to its appearing smooth under your clothes. Cozy and elegant — what's not to love?

This T-shirt bra is unmatched in comfort and style. Plus, it's on sale. (Photo: Amazon)

The T-shirt bra has a perfect fit that reviewers praise. "Finally, a bra that fits!" exclaimed one shopper. "I'm so impressed that this bra is comfortable to wear and it actually fits well. I am 5'6" and have a short torso, about three feet of me is legs. I have 17" wide shoulders and wear a D cup. Finding a bra that actually fits my shape has always been a nightmare. I have finally found a bra that fits!!! Thank you, Warner's."

Also: It's comfortable and soft, no matter how many times you wear it. "Finally, I have found a bra I can wear without pain," a shopper wrote. "Years ago, I had a lumpectomy with partial lymph node removal. Since then, my underarm area has been very sensitive. Most bras come up too high on the side and poke or press in an uncomfortable way. This type of Warner's bra comes in several ways. The best is the version where separate panels overlap in a V-shape under the arm. This gives plenty of clearance in the underarm area. Very comfortable for me."

Another five-star reviewer summed it up: "This bra is everything I hoped for when ordering. It is comfortable enough for me to wear all day, and yet it holds my breasts high and keeps the sides from spilling out. The bra makes me look slimmer in form-fitting shirts and sweaters."

"I hate wearing a bra. I had a couple of other Warner bras that were getting old and needed to purchase new ones. I saw this bra and it looked comfortable, thought I would give a try. This is undoubtedly the most comfortable bra I have ever owned. There are no cup sizes, I ordered an XL, and it fits great. It is soft and comfy, and no worry to adjust the straps. This bra is perfect," raved another.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

