Warm weather in SC means more alligators. Here are 6 myths about the ancient creatures

It’s not hard to think the worst of alligators. Face it, all you people who love them, they just plain look scary.

And aggressive. And they attack people’s dogs.

We’ve all seen those videos of alligators launching out of a pond looking for dinner.

We know, right?

But the truth is, alligators get a bad rap, say those who work with and study them.

John Price owns Insta-Gator Ranch & Hatchery in Louisiana, the state with the most alligators in the country — 2 million. Folks there say if you’re in a lake assume there are alligators in there with you.

By comparison, South Carolina has about 100,000, mostly in any sizable body of fresh water below the state’s Fall Line, which runs roughly parallel to U.S. Highway 1. Think Lakes Marion and Moultrie, Hilton Head Island and Charleston.

With the weather warming up the alligators that have been in brumation — similar to hibernation — are coming alive.

Price wants to set the record straight about alligators.

Here’s a list of myths from his website.

#1 Alligators Are Aggressive

They’re not, he says. Snakes and spiders are more likely to hurt you.

“Alligators are typically scared of humans, and when they see one, they’re more likely to walk, run or swim away than attack.”

It’s another story if they’re provoked.

“Keep your distance if you see a gator in the wild,” he said.

#2 Alligators Have Poor Eyesight

People think alligators don’t see well because their eyes are on either side of their head.

Nope, says Price.

“They can see straight forward, thus giving them a wider view than humans,” he said.

They can also see at night better than most animals.

And here’s a trick not related to vision, but preserving it. If they’re in a fight with another alligator, they can pull their eye into their head to avoid being bitten.

#3 Alligators Are Poor Climbers

Perhaps you’ve never seen an alligator climb a tree, but you’ve probably seen one climb a chain link fence.

“Alligators are strong and muscular, making them agile climbers,” Price said. “They can climb up a chain link fence using their claws.”

#4 Alligators Are The Same As Crocodiles

They’re related but not the same. For a look at the differences between the two creatures, click here.

#5 Run zig-zag to escape an alligator

Outdoors.com offers this myth: If you are being chased by an alligator on land, run in a zig-zag pattern.

Don’t. You’re actually letting the animal get closer when you do this and alligators are pretty fast — 20 mph or so, but only for relatively short distances. Run, run as fast as you can and chances are that alligator will give up.

Now, be prepared for this tidbit.

#6 Alligators Will Always Eat Their Young

“A mama alligator will not eat her own babies, but Daddy, who has nothing to do with the rearing of his babies, doesn’t recognize them as babies and will eat them,” Price said.

The mama cares for her offspring for two years. Here it comes — after that, if they don’t leave, she will eat them.