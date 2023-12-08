Need a warm place to play in the winter? Homie Hub Indoor Playground and Café has opened in Oshkosh

While Wisconsin winters can bring plenty of chilly fun, such as snowman building, there are many days when it’s simply too dark and dreary to let the kids burn off energy outside.

“I’m all for bubbling them up and taking them outside, but there are just some days where they’re not into it, I’m not into it, and I want to come somewhere warm and safe,” explained Danielle Goldie, an Oshkosh mom of three.

Goldie found such a place in the new Homie Hub Indoor Playground and Cafe. Here, children up to age 10 can play year-round while parents can forge much-needed connections, said Quinta Caylor, who co-owns Homie Hub with her husband, Jason.

Kids can climb between two small slide structures, enjoy a ball pit in a gated area for little ones up to age 2, dress up, read in the little library area, grab a snack or toy to bring home at the gift shop, and more. If the commotion becomes too much for a little friend, they can find their calm in the dimly lit sensory room among a bubble tube with fake fish and comfy pillows.

At the same time, caregivers can relax in the cafe area reminiscent of a living room with a kitchenette outfitted with complimentary coffee, hot cocoa and more — all while being within eye or earshot of their littles.

Homie Hub is a space grown out of community need

When the Homie Hub opened in May, it was intended as a place where homeschooled children could get life enrichment classes, learning skills like how to balance a checkbook and navigate technology. But pretty quickly, Quinta said, they pivoted to serving all children, and then multiple generation, too.

And as summer turned into fall and winter loomed, the Caylors saw a new need for the space. Just as their 3-year-old craved the freedom of the outdoors but bad weather thwarted his plans, countless similar stories began cropping up on Caylors’ social media feeds.

“It was very eye-opening when I saw that I was not the only one struggling with finding a place for toddlers to play in the winter,” Quinta said. “So we decided, ‘We’re going to flip this.’”

And so, the Homie Hub Indoor Playground and Cafe was born. By its public opening in late November, the long tables, chairs and projectors reminiscent of its former use were replaced by climbing structures, playhouses, countless toys — many of which Jason, an aircraft mechanic by trade, built or transformed himself — and a fully stocked coffee bar.

The latter — the ‘cafe’ portion of the space — seeks to serve another community need, Quinta said. Often, parents discuss how hard it is to connect with other caregivers, especially those who stay home with their children. But just as it's essential for kids to socialize, it's also important for parents.

Social connection was even recognized as a priority in ThedaCare's Community Health Assessment.

“I think it’s definitely a place where moms could get together and actually have a conversation while your kids are playing,” Goldie said. “That’s a struggle at a (traditional) playground because you’re so busy: one kid is stuck in the slide and one kid needs your help on the monkey bars. For (The Homie Hub) to have things here that they can do and figure out on their own is so nice.”

Within a week and a half of being open to the public, Quinta said, social connections were already blooming. Returning families are getting to know each other while their little ones play together.

“I was so excited when I saw someone connect with a high school friend that they hadn’t seen in 15 years. She almost screamed my ears out,” Quinta said with a laugh.

What's next for The Homie Hub? It's up to you.

Quinta hopes to soon introduce more learning opportunities — ways for caregivers to share their talents — at The Homie Hub. What that looks like depends on the community’s desires.

Currently, caregivers with small businesses can leave their cards at the gift shop, and, if applicable, can even have their products sold there.

In keeping with its original goal of offering classes for children and caregivers, The Homie Hub is seeking community members interested in teaching lessons related to health, entrepreneurship, technology and life skills. Using her knowledge as a registered nurse, Quinta will also offer CPR classes.

To promote their business or be considered to teach a class, fill out the an interest form at thehomiehub.org.

The Homie Hub is open 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Hours are subject to change depending on reserved events, so Quinta recommends buying a ticket online before you go.

Daily admission is $5 for children younger than 3 and $8 for children 3 and older. Up to two adults can accompany children for free. For multiday passes, visit thehomiehub.org.

Madison Lammert covers child care and early education across Wisconsin as a Report for America corps member based at The Appleton Post-Crescent. To contact her, email mlammert@gannett.com or call 920-993-7108. Please consider supporting journalism that informs our democracy with a tax-deductible gift to Report for America.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Homie Hub Indoor Playground and Café opens in Oshkosh