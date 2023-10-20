I have a wardrobe of engagement rings like Victoria Beckham

Fifteen is the number the internet has settled on, regarding Victoria Beckham’s collection of engagement rings – said to be worth a combined £30 million. I’m sceptical about that figure; some of the quail’s egg-sized gemstones she’s sported over the decades were likely borrowed for red-carpet appearances.

Posh has had several upgrades over the course of her 24-year marriage - Getty

But it is true that Posh has had several upgrades over the course of her 24-year marriage. Alongside the marquise-cut diamond with which David originally proposed in 1998 (which she swiftly redesigned, incorporating a sparkling diamond band), her collection contains at least two stonking emerald-cut diamonds, an oval pink diamond (a gift for her 30th birthday), a mammoth pear-shaped diamond, a gigantic emerald and a sprinkling of yellow diamonds.

The ruby with diamond halo

The pear-shaped diamond - Getty

She wears many of them interchangeably and she isn’t averse to remodelling her rocks: the huge pear-shaped diamond necklace she wore to son Brooklyn’s wedding last year was fashioned from a ring that David gave her on the day of their eldest son’s christening. He doesn’t seem to mind – David has replaced his own wedding band three or four times, too, moving on from blingy, diamond-encrusted bands, to more pared-back slender solid gold.

David and Victoria proudly showing off their engagement rings in 1998 - Getty

The marquise-cut diamond with which David originally proposed in 1998 - Posh swiftly redesigned it - Getty

Beckham leads a list of celebrity names who have switched up their engagement rings – from the Duchess of Sussex to television presenter Rochelle Humes - or have a collection of multiple pieces (Coleen Rooney reportedly has at least five while the Netflix show At Home with the Furys shows boxer Tyson presenting his wife Paris with her third ring). But the practice isn’t the sole preserve of the famous or the many-times engaged – anyone, on any budget, can do it.

It’s not unusual for jewellery designers to admit they’re on their third or fourth ring, having sold or redesigned their originals. Emily Satloff, the founder of jewellery brand Larkspur & Hawk, has received a ring for every year of marriage from her husband. After 31 years, I’d say the strategy is working. But the trend is spreading beyond industry insiders, with jewellers reporting a rise in customers upgrading or adding to their original engagement rings. Because no matter how timeless that solitaire you received in your 20s is, there’s every chance that decades later you might crave something bigger, or just more you.

Even the Duchess of Sussex has switched up her engagement ring - Getty

“We often meet customers who got engaged early on in their careers; 20 years later, they have a different lifestyle and their engagement ring doesn’t reflect the person they are now,” says Vanessa Chilton, co-founder of Robinson Pelham, which specialises in engagement ring upgrades reusing clients’ gemstones to retain the inherent sentimentality.

These projects are almost always driven by women, who probably had no say in the original ring. While many are paid for by husbands to mark a significant wedding anniversary, other women “who want to do it more quickly will help with finances”, says Chilton. “I don’t think there’s anything wrong with upgrading your engagement ring; if you have the funds to do it and your husband is on board, why not?”

Independent jewellers such as Bear Brooksbank, Sophie Breitmeyer and Hattie Rickards are seeing a trend towards platinum engagement rings being remodelled in yellow gold, as women swap high, “cathedral”-style settings for more low-profile designs that can be worn every day.

A before and after of a Ruth Tomlinson 'encrusted' upgrade

Ruth Tomlinson specialises in resetting traditional rings into her distinctive “encrusted” style, where stones are surrounded by gleaming beads of gold. She says 70 per cent of such resetting commissions are engagement rings. “Clients have typically been given a ring with family history but it doesn’t suit their style,” she says. “They’re keen to keep the sentimentality and history of the piece but wear it in a way that resonates. For me, the sentiment is in the stones and it’s important that they are enjoyed and loved. Resetting heirloom stones allows their story to continue for generations to come.”

If dismantling an engagement ring is too guilt-inducing, ring “jackets” are a popular solution, transforming a simple solitaire into a more distinctive design. Annoushka Ducas, a jewellery designer based in Chelsea, says clients are often inspired by the jackets she created to zhuzh-up her own engagement ring.

Chelsea-based jewellery designer Annoushka Ducas: 'After 33 years of marriage and four children I thought I deserved a long service reward'

“After 33 years of marriage and four children I thought I deserved a long service reward,” she says. “My original engagement ring is incredibly sentimental to me; there’s no way I’d get another one or reset it, so I just made it bigger with these jackets, and I’m thrilled with it.” The concept works just as well for the newly engaged. “I’m currently working with a girl who’s been given her fiancé’s granny’s ring, which they don’t want to take apart, so we’re incorporating it into a design with jackets that makes it more modern and relevant to her life today,” says Ducas.

Ducas designed a 'jacket' addition to zhuzh up her own engagement ring - now she's inspiring her clients to do the same

While, traditionally, women may have waited for a significant anniversary to get that upgrade, Guy Burton, director of London antique jewellery specialist Hancocks, says he is now seeing couples buying two rings as soon as they get engaged – a flashy rock for best, plus a more discreet ring for everyday. These couples follow in the footsteps of Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier III: while the actress was famous for her 10-carat Cartier diamond, the prince actually proposed with a more modest ruby and diamond eternity ring, the colours of the Monaco flag.

Left: Grace Kelly's modest ruby and diamond eternity ring. Right: the famous 10-carat Cartier diamond - Getty

“I’m currently making five bespoke rings, and out of those five, three are also getting secondary rings,” says Burton. “Usually, it’s couples who come in together; the woman puts the main ring on and says it’s too big to wear comfortably every day. Whether it’s because people are more security-minded, they travel a lot, or perhaps they don’t want to be too flashy in a work environment, the secondary ring is proving very popular.”

Louise de Turckheim, a luxury communications consultant who married in 2019, has three engagement rings that she wears on rotation. “My original engagement ring is from De Beers, but I soon realised it wasn’t appropriate to wear every day,” she says. She and her husband subsequently bought a more casual, wraparound-style ring from David Morris. She has recently added an emerald and diamond ring that belonged to her late mother to her engagement ring roster.

Louise de Turckheim wearing one of her three engagement rings

A fourth ring, “an extravaganza” remodelled from another inherited piece of jewellery is in the works. She wears all of them in rotation on her engagement ring finger, but uses her collection like a wardrobe. “I choose my ring depending on who I’m meeting, where I’m going and what I’m trying to communicate professionally: sometimes you don’t want your ring to be a distraction,” she says. “It’s like a working wardrobe – one day you might wear a trouser suit, other days it might be appropriate to wear a cocktail dress, and other days you’ll be working from home in your gym kit. Having an engagement ring wardrobe allows you to celebrate your partnership and union while wearing an appropriate level of jewellery for whatever you’re doing that day.”

Engagement rings from London antique jewellery specialist Hancocks

The topic of engagement ring wardrobes proves divisive: for every person who suggests that a woman’s collection of diamonds is equivalent to a man’s collection of watches, there’s another who maintains that the very notion of altering your engagement ring makes you cold-hearted and materialistic. I know where I stand: clutching my engagement ring wardrobe wish-list, should our Euromillions win come in. After all, marriage is about committing to one person till death do us part – nobody said anything about the ring.

