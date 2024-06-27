Want to watch July 4th fireworks in Jackson, MS? We have you covered

The Fourth of July — the day set aside to celebrate the nation's independence — falls on Thursday this year and plenty of firework displays are on the calendar to help celebrate.

Perhaps one of the more popular Fourth of July celebrations in Central Mississippi are the Madison firework show at Liberty Park, or maybe the firework show being held in Downtown Vicksburg.

Those firework shows, however, are not the only shows for the holiday weekend.

Below is a roundup of firework shows you and your family can attend for the Fourth of July in Jackson and surrounding areas.

Madison the City Fireworks Show

On Wednesday evening, Madison the city will present its annual fireworks show at Liberty Park for a fun family night out to celebrate the Fourth of July. The public can bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.

When: Wednesday, July 3

Where: Liberty Park 810 Madison Ave., Madison

Admission: Free

Time: 9 p.m.

Jackson's Fireworks Extravaganza

Come out to enjoy a Jackson's firework show where there will be food vendors on site and performances by music and dance artists. The free outdoor event takes place inside the Smith Wills Stadium and has a kids' zone.

When: Wednesday, July 3

Where: Smith Wills Stadium, 1200 Lakeland Drive, Jackson

Admission: Free

Time: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Vicksburg Firework Show

Downtown Vicksburg will be celebrating its annual Vicksburg firework show over the iconic Mississippi River with a live performance this year by Funk music artist, Dr. Zarr. It is billed as the state's longest fireworks show.

When: Thursday, July 4

Where: Downtown Vicksburg

Admission: Free.

Time: 7 p.m.

Northpark "Celebrate America" Balloon Glow

Attend this family-friendly event and enjoy colorful hot air balloons that will inflate and light up the night sky. The event also will feature food vendors, live music from local artist, fireworks shows and a kids corner.

When: Friday, June 28

Where: Northpark Mall,1200 E. County Line Road, Ridgeland

Admission: Free

Time: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

"Rockin' In America" Firework Show in Raymond

Riggs Manor Retirement Center in Raymond will be hosting its second annual "Rockin' in America" firework show. There will be a family-filled fun day of inflatable games, food trucks and more. The public can bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.

When: Wednesday, July 3

Where: Riggs Manor Retirement Center 2300 Seven Springs Road, Raymond

Admission: Free. Parking is $5.

Time: 8 p.m.

Canton Hot Air Balloon Festival

The 39th annual Mississippi Championship hot air balloon festival returns Thursday, June 27 through Saturday, June 29 with firework shows, and live music by Travelin’ Jane Band.

"Ridgeland Parks and Recreation will partner with the MS Championship Balloon Fest for a spectacular evening to kick off Fourth of July weekend," According to Canton tourism.

When: Friday, June 28 and Saturday, June 29

Where: Canton Multipurpose Center, 501 Soldiers Colony Road, Canton

Admission: Free

Time: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.- Mississippi’s Championship Hot Air Balloon Festival featuring 6:30 p.m. - Balloon Chase Run/Walk and Kids 1/4 Mile Fun Run (immediately after the adult run), 8 p.m.- Good Samaritan’s Golf Ball Drop Fundraiser, 8 p.m. - Balloon Glow, 9 p.m. -Spectacular Fireworks Extravaganza

Clinton's Fourth of July Red, White and Blue Festival

The annual Red, White and Blue festival will be going on again this year at Traceway Park in Clinton, for the 34th year. There will be a fireworks show starting at 9 p.m. and a live performance by NBC's the Voice season 25 finalist, Karen Waldrup.

When: Thursday, July 4

Where: Traceway Park 200 Soccer Row, Clinton

Admission: Free. Parking is $10

Time: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

