Want to visit Savannah, Ga.? No need to leave Indiana. Hit Noblesville's Hamilton Town Center

The Surprisingly Savannah Mobile Tour is officially underway after debuting in Cincinnati May 25-26, with sights set for Indiana this weekend.

The tourism marketing venture hopes to inspire visitors from around the United States to experience "their classic charm" and what the city has to offer by making 11 tour stops this summer across multiple states, according to a press release.

A fully immersive marketing experience has been designed to inspire consumers to consider heading to Georgia for their next getaway, focusing on making a stop in Savannah.

"Not only do we want these communities to experience a taste of what Savannah has to offer, we also hope to leave them with a desire to come stay at one of our iconic hotels, enjoy our famous restaurants, and take in the history, art, and culture that make Savannah a truly unique place to visit.," said Joseph Marinelli, President and CEO of Visit Savannah.

Here's what you need to know:

What is the 2024 Surprisingly Savannah Mobile Tour?

The tour is an immersive marketing experience visiting 11 states in hopes that visitors will consider Savannah, Ga., for their next getaway.

The Surprisingly Savannah Mobile Tour is making 11 stops across the United States in hopes Savannah, Ga., will make the list for your next getaway.

When is the Surprisingly Savannah Mobile Tour coming to Indiana?

The Suprisingly Savannah Mobile Tour will be in Indiana this weekend, June 1-2.

Where is the Surprisingly Savannah Mobile Tour in Indiana?

The Suprisingly Savannah Mobile Tour will be at Hamilton Town Center, 13901 Town Center Blvd. in Noblesville, Ind.

What are the 11 cities on the 2024 Surprisingly Savannah Mobile Tour?

Official tour stops are mostly locations offering non-stop flight service to and from Savannah:

What do tickets cost for Surprisingly Savannah Mobile Tour admission?

The event is a free, family-friendly offering.

What are things to do at Surprisingly Savannah Mobile Tour?

Create-your-own salt scrub experience with Salacia Salts

Free giveaways such Savannah's Candy Kitchen pralines and Savannah Insider's Guide

Honey tastings from·Savannah Bee Company

Live music

Photo booth

Prizes for answering Savannah trivia including Savannah hotel stays, attraction tickets and more

For more information, visit VisitSavannah.com/tour or follow Visit Savannah on social media for tour updates.

Chris Sims is a digital content producer at Midwest Connect Gannett. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Surprisingly Savannah 2024: Mobile tour offers slice of Georgia to Indiana