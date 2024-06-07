Want to get out of town but not out of state? Five ideas for a summer vacation in Iowa

Who says you need to go out of state for a great vacation?

If you're looking to leave behind your daily grind for a week or a weekend, Iowa has plenty of memorable attractions. Here are some ideas to get you started as you look for your next great getaway.

Field of Dreams, Dyersville

The rural property where beloved baseball movie "Field of Dreams" was shot is located just outside Dyersville in northeast Iowa. The field and farmhouse shown in the film are open for guided tours.

In recent years the site has grown, hosting its first Major League Baseball game in 2021. In future years, developers plan to build a permanent, 3,000-seat stadium, surrounded by youth sports fields, an amphitheater, a hotel and other amenities.

Members of the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds step out of the corn and onto the field prior to the start of a Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville in 2022.

Riverboat cruises and National Mississippi River Museum

Iowa's history has always been closely tied to the Mississippi River, the second-longest in North America. Today, there are lots of opportunities to experience this famous waterways for yourself on a variety of cruises, ranging from short excursions to multi-day tours.

Of particular interest to history buffs will be those offered on two paddlewheel steamers. Celebration Belle sails from Dubuque and from Moline, Illinois, and LeClaire in the Quad Cities with a mix of lunch, dinner and daylong cruises. Riverboat Twilight offers two-day cruises from LeClaire to Dubuque and back, as well as a one-day cruise from Dubuque and a 90-minute jaunt from LeClaire.

Book a laid-back tour with Riverboat Twilight to witness Iowa's magnificent Mississippi River Flyway.

While in Dubuque, you can also visit the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium, which combines history and biology to tell the story of the past, present and future of the great river.

Camping in Maquoketa Caves State Park

From old-growth forests to lakeside views, Iowa has many scenic locations for outdoor lovers to go camping in. A particularly memorable location is Maquoketa Caves State Park, where visitors can explore the park's famous cave systems.

A map at Maquoketa Caves State Park.

Other popular campgrounds include Ledges State Park near Boone and Lacey-Keosauqua State Park near Keosauqua, all operated by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, as well as other private- and county-owned campgrounds around the state.

Check out Iowa's many trails

Whether for mountain biking, hard-core hiking or just a pleasant evening stroll, Iowa has numerous options to get out on the trails.

Some of the top-rated trails, according to AllTrails.com, include the 1.7-mile Maquoketa Caves Loop, the 4.2 mile Wildcat Den Trail at Wildcat Den State Park, and the 6.3-mile loop through the Dozer Cut, Bunker Hill and Badger Ridge trails at the Hitchcock Nature Center.

Explore the lakes at Okoboji

Iowa has many scenic lakes, but few that draw as many visitors as the Iowa Great Lakes, primarily Big Spirit Lake and East and West Lake Okoboji.

In addition to the beaches and scenery, visitors can check out the Arnolds Park amusement park, several concert venues and Friday night firework displays throughout the summer.

The Legend roller coaster at the Arnolds Park amusement park.

William Morris writes for the Des Moines Register. He can be contacted at wrmorris2@registermedia.com or 715-573-8166.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: 5 summer vacation ideas in Iowa for 2024