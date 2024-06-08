Want a summer treat? Here are the best key lime pies around Hilton Head Island for 2024

Key lime pie is a southern staple for many families.

Finding the best of everything can be a daunting task, whether perfecting a family recipe, searching for a local go-to or patiently waiting to revisit a vacation favorite.

The Key Lime (to Happiness) Pie is in “Sugar, Butter, Flour,” a cookbook of pie recipes tied to the Broadway musical “Waitress.” Sheri Castle of Chapel Hill developed the recipes.

Here are seven spots to find the best key lime pie on Hilton Head Island, according to Tripadvisor in an updated list as of June 2024.

Truffles Cafe - Sea Pines

Truffles Cafe on the island can be found in The Shops at Sea Pines Center shopping area within the Sea Pines community on the south end of the island. The establishment has a variety of options on their well-selected menu and offers farm-to-table freshness and locally sourced products whenever possible, as well as the key lime pie. The island location is located at 71 Lighthouse Road, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928.

One recent review reads, “My wife and I were staying at The Marriott Grande Ocean, our home base timeshare resort. One of our favorite restaurants is Truffles in Bluffton so we decided to go to Truffles in Sea Pines, HHI, SC. It was awesome. We were greeted by Skyler who immediately showed us to our table. Our waitress, Kristen, was awesome. The bartender, Thomas, made my Martini to perfection. I had the 8oz filet which was extremely tender and cooked to perfection, medium rare. My wife had the meatloaf which was perfect. I very rarely have dessert but I succumbed to the Key Lime Pie. Perfect! Kudos to the whole staff. A perfect night.”

Flora’s Italian Cafe

Flora’s Italian Cafe offers fine Italian and European cuisine to Hilton Head locals and visitors alike. The establishment has received accolades for excellence in fine dining, desserts and atmosphere. Their house-made key lime pie is a bonus to the list of their already extensive array of menu options available. Reservations for dining are required, and Flora’s Italian Cafe can be found mid-island in South Island Square Shopping Center at 841 William Hilton Parkway, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928.

One reviewer wrote, “We had dinner here on Thursday night after getting a recommendation from a local. It was wonderful. The atmosphere is very inviting, the staff were very knowledgeable, and the food was amazing. We had appetizers first, I had prosciutto and melon which is my favorite. The melon was like candy it was so ripe and sweet and the prosciutto was the best I have ever eaten. Then I had veal with a brandy cream sauce that was to die for with asparagus and roasted potatoes, homemade Key Lime Pie for dessert and my husband had a large dessert glass filled with berries and a vanilla cream sauce which was delightful. Thoroughly enjoy the entire experience. One of the best meals we have had in a very long time!”

Main Street Cafe & Pub

Main Street Cafe & Pub made Tripadvisor’s list for best key lime pie on the island and serves up daily specials and all kinds of New American cuisine options featuring the classics with new spice and sauce combinations for diners to enjoy. This restaurant has been serving the island for over 20 years. The establishment can be found on the north end of the island near Hilton Head Plantation in Main Street Village at 1411 Main Street, Hilton Head, SC 29926.

A Lowcountry Backyard

A Lowcountry Backyard restaurant is a fan-favorite for local island seafood and cuisine and their key lime pie. This restaurant has been recommended and rated as the eatery with the best Lowcountry shrimp and grits in the Palmetto State. It has received several awards and accolades such as being named the Reader’s Choice Award for Hilton Head Monthly as well as featuring in Cooking with Paula Deen and on Travel Channel’s Food Paradise. The restaurant is located toward the south end of the island at 32 Palmetto Bay Road, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928.

The Sea Shack

Besides making Tripadvisor’s key lime pie list, The Sea Shack is a “made-to-order” establishment on Hilton Head that has even made the list as Southern Living’s “Ten Best Seafood Spots in South Carolina”. During the summer months, dinnertime waits can be expected to begin about a half-hour before the establishment opens. Other times throughout the year, lines will be smaller with a much quicker wait to place your order. The eatery is located at 6B Executive Park Drive, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928.

Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks

Hudson’s is a waterfront restaurant located off of Port Royal Sound that features outdoor views for a Lowcountry dining experience for those wishing to savor their key lime pie and many other options, with a view. Hudson’s can be found at 1 Hudson Road, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926 and seat guests on a first come first serve basis, meaning that reservations or calling ahead is not accepted.

Big Bamboo Cafe

Big Bamboo Cafe made Tripadvisor’s list for best key lime pie on Hilton Head Island. The restaurant serves a variety of culinary options including their very own key lime pie. In addition to the key lime pie, Big Bamboo Cafe offers Carolina seafood, salads, “build your own” burgers and grillers, exotic margaritas and a wide variety of craft beers from around the Carolinas. Live music is offered nightly in the South Pacific-themed restaurant. Located in Coligny Plaza, this restaurant can be found at 1 Forest Beach Drive, Hilton Head, SC 29928.

One reviewer wrote, “Was an easy and tasty dinner right by coligny beach area. Nice live music. The key lime pie was a great way to finish the day.”