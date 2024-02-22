Want to simplify your hair care routine? Hairstylists recommend using argan oil

Content is created by CNN Underscored’s team of editors who work independently from the CNN newsroom. When you buy through links on our site, CNN and its syndication partners may earn a commission. Learn more

If you’re looking to simplify your hair care routine, there’s one catchall ingredient you should consider incorporating: Argan oil. This natural oil nourishes all hair types — yep, even fine and thin textures — while also offering a slew of other benefits including heat protection, damage repair and enhanced shine (we’ll get into all of its advantages in a bit). Hairstylists have sung praises for argan oil treatments for decades, but people aren’t as familiar with how to use the ingredient at home.

So, to clear the confusion once and for all, we tapped three professional hairstylists to explain exactly what argan oil is and how to properly implement it into your at-home hair regimen. Plus, our experts share some of their favorite argan oil-infused formulas — from the best hair oils to shampoos and stylers — that you can use to have a great hair day every day.

What is argan oil?

Argan oil is a natural oil that is cold pressed from the kernels of argan trees, a plant native to Morocco. “It’s an extremely popular ingredient in skin and hair care products because it’s full of fatty acids,” explains Wes Sharpton, a professional hairstylist and lead brand educator at Hairstory.

Along with fatty acids, the oil is rich in antioxidants and offers seemingly endless benefits to hair. “Argan oil serves as a potent moisturizer, offering hydration and nourishment to dry and damaged hair,” says Rogerio Cavalcante, stylist and owner of The Second Floor Salon in New York City. “Additionally, it helps control frizz, acts as a protective shield against heat styling tools, prevents split ends and imparts a radiant shine to the hair, contributing to an overall healthy appearance.” Sharpton adds that some studies show that argan oil can guard against sun damage too.

What hair types can use argan oil?

The word “oil” might deter those with oily hair from using argan oil, but celebrity hairstylist Annagjid “Kee” Taylor assures that all hair types can use the ingredient. That said, Cavalcante says that those with thick, coarse or coily hair will reap the most benefits from the ingredient because these hair types are usually prone to dryness and require extra hydration and nourishment.

“Thick and coily hair types can use the oil as part of their daily routine,” explains Taylor. “While those with fine and straight hair should use less to avoid a greasy effect.” Applying argan oil two to three times a week is a good sweet spot for finer hair types.

Can I apply argan oil directly on hair?

The short answer is yes, you can apply pure argan oil directly to wet or dry hair or you can use argan oil-infused hair products, like shampoos and conditioners, masks, detanglers and more. If you opt for pure argan oil, there are a few ways to use it. “Argan oil is most effective when applied after washing your hair, while the hair is still wet,” says Taylor. “Besides helping the hair to dry and detangle faster, it nourishes from the roots to the ends and promotes shine.”

“Some may prefer applying argan oil to damp hair for easier distribution, while others may use it on dry hair for a finishing touch,” adds Cavalcante. It really comes down to personal preference. Regardless of whether you choose to use it on damp or dry hair, he says to apply a small amount to your palms (about pea-sized for fine and thin hair types and nickel-sized for thick and coarser hair) then distribute it through the mid-lengths to ends. If you have thin or fine hair and are nervous of applying too much, consider using it as a rinse-out treatment before washing your hair. Administer the oil in the same way, then let it sit for 30 to 60 minutes before hopping in the shower.

Best argan oil hair products

Moroccanoil Intense Curl Cream

Best for curly hair



Amazon

While all hair types can benefit from argan oil, the nourishing ingredient works especially well for coarse, curly hair. “Curly and textured hair needs extra hydration,” explains Cavalcante. “This curl cream leverages the hydrating powers derived from argan oil, leaving hair soft and shiny, and curls well defined.”



$36 at Amazon

$36 at Sephora

OGX Renewing + Argan Oil of Morocco Shampoo & Conditioner Set

Best for thick hair



Amazon

This deeply hydrating argan oil-infused shampoo and conditioner duo enhances glossiness, strength and softness — on top of cleansing and conditioning — from the jump. Continued use can also protect and repair hair from UV rays and heat damage.



$14 at Amazon

Kate Blanc Cosmetics Certified Organic Argan Oil

Best for fine hair



Amazon

For an affordable pure argan oil that’s especially suitable for fine hair, Taylor recommends this one from Kate Blanc Cosmetics. “This light version leaves hair silky smooth,” she says. As a bonus, it can also be used on skin. “I love that it’s multi-use because it saves money and space,” Taylor adds.



$15 at Amazon

Kérastase Elixir Ultime L'Huile Originale

Best for damaged hair



Amazon

“My clients love this and tell me how much this has changed their hair with consistent night time use,” shares Cavalcante. Powered by a mix of marula, camelia and (of course) argan oil, this supercharged serum intensely hydrates, softens and smoothes unruly strands. “If you are struggling with dry hair and breakage due to excessive use of heat tools, or if you went through a bleaching process that left your hair fragile, adding this to your routine will help manage the damage.”



$58 at Amazon

$58 at Sephora

NatureLab Tokyo Perfect Repair Leave-In Conditioner & Detangler

Best for color-treated hair



Ulta

If your hair is especially brittle from excessive heat styling and coloring, Taylor suggests adding this leave-in conditioner to your routine. “It’s super affordable, contains argan oil and works on color-treated hair to moisturize and make it easier to detangle.”



$19 at Ulta

Josie Maran Pure Argan Oil

Best for dry hair



Amazon

For those looking to splurge a little, Taylor raves about Josie Maran’s Pure Argan Oil. “The best part about this product is that the sole ingredient is the argan [oil],” she says. “You can use as much or as little as you like, and it leaves your hair feeling super hydrated.”



$49 at Amazon

Hairstory New Wash Deep

Best for oily hair



Amazon

Oily hair types may think they need to avoid argan oil, but that’s far from the truth. It all comes down to using products specially formulated for their hair type, like this detergent-free cream cleanser from Hairstory. “The formula cleanses hair without stripping it of the natural protective barrier and then uses argan oil and other ingredients to moisturize and condition, so you don’t need to follow up with a conditioner,” explains Sharpton.



$54 at Amazon

Better Not Younger No Remorse Heat Protection & Taming Spray

Best styler



Amazon

This multitasking spray not only shields hair from temperatures of up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, it also conditions strands with a mix of argan oil, avocado oil and vitamin E, and tamps down frizz for silky smooth, healthy ‘dos.



$33 at Amazon

$33 at Ulta

