Want to shop local? Start here

Residents of Western North Carolina are fortunate to live among some of the best artisans around, and there are many unique shops that are dedicated to the community. Start (and maybe end) your search for the ideal gift for a family member, friend or teacher with these favorites. Explore and discover truly one-of-kind gifts for everyone on your shopping list.

Asheville in a Box

Local Gift Guide

If your family wants to send some Asheville flavor to loved ones across the country, consider Authentic Asheville Gift Boxes. Created by Asheville Detours, these carefully curated boxes are created from products from local businesses right here in Asheville. Even better – part of the proceeds helps families in WNC who have been hardest hit by the pandemic.

For more information, visit ashevilledetours.com/authentic-asheville-boxes.

Independent Asheville toy stores

Looking for unique or classic toys? Sparky’s Toy Shop in West Asheville has a large selection of items created by area craftsman as well as an excellent book collection. Visit instagram.com/sparkystoyshop.

Originating in Hendersonville, Dancing Bear Toys moved to Asheville in 2013. True to its motto, “a place for kids and adults to play,” Dancing Bear Toys hosts loads of events and encourages shoppers to test out a wide array of dynamic toys, games and much more. Visit dancingbeartoys.com.

Baby stores and more

If your brood is looking to find the perfect baby gift for baby’s first Christmas or for parents-to-be, consider shopping locally at The Littlest Birds, newly relocated to the Asheville Mall. This locally owned store features a wide variety of baby carriers, wooden toys, organic bedding and clothing and much more. Bonus: The Littlest Birds is a consignment store. Visit thelittlestbirds.com.

Nest Organics is another superb boutique that specializes in non-toxic organic baby, toddler and home decor. Dedicated to the environment and local artisans, this store has a wide variety of baby and toddler clothes, linens, furniture and much more for those on your Christmas list. Visit nestorganics.com.

For the teachers on your list

To show gratitude for the teachers that give so much each day, consider the ultimate relaxation gift of a spa gift card at Recline & Unwind Social Spa. This unique spa offers guests a menu of spa experiences like a facial, foot rub and or head massage in addition to a foot soak – pick two, plus a favorite beverage. In addition, if you decide to treat yourself and the family, this is a kid-friendly spa! Visit rusocialspa.com.

Teachers are lifetime lovers of learning, so let them dive into their own favorite books and a hot cup of coffee at Malaprop’s Bookstore and Cafe. Dedicated to cultivating the joy of reading and the community around it, this independent bookstore has been on the block since 1982. A gift card to Malaprop’s is an excellent way to support independent booksellers and show your teachers how much you appreciate them. Visit malaprops.com.

For the foodie in your family

Asheville has put itself on the map as a foodie destination. For family members or friends that have it all, consider a gift card to an area restaurant such as Hugo Ramirez’s Limones. Ramirez’s roots in Mexico City, combined with culinary training in San Francisco, brings a unique blend of Mexican and Californian cuisine to Asheville. Visit limonesrestaurant.com.

For lovers of Japanese food, consider Ukiah Japanese Smokehouse, a twist on Japanese soul food and southern barbecue. Located downtown, this restaurant has a rustic, urban atmosphere with delightful cocktails and dishes. Visit ukiahrestaurant.com.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Want to shop local? Start here