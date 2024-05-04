Want to see a whale? These are the top 5 recommended whale watch tours in New England

Whale watching season in New England lasts from April to October as the giants of see come to the Gulf of Maine to feed in the nutrient rich water.

The trick is seeing them. While you might get lucky and spot some whales from the coastline on Cape Cod, typically it requires some extra planning for the best experience.

With the North Atlantic Right Whales being seen in higher numbers this year off Cape Cod, and other whale species such as humpback, fin and minke whales making their way north, booking a whale watch is looking like an ideal day trip for the family.

Here are the top five whale watching tours in New England based on Trip Advisor's reviews.

Cost: $45 per adult

Duration: Four hours

What to know: Based in Gloucester, Massachusetts, a former whaling port now launches whale watch tours from Cape Ann to the Stellwagen Bank Marine Sanctuary.

Cost: $48 per adult

Duration: Four hours

What to know: Also leaving from Gloucester to take patrons to Stellwagen Bank, Cape Ann Whale Watch states that it distinguishes itself from the competition through its faster vessel, The Hurricane II. It makes the most of the four hours on the water by reaching the whales' feeding grounds sooner for more time watching and less time traveling.

Cost: $75 per adult

Duration: Three to five and a half hours

What to know: As the name suggests, based in Bar Harbor, Maine and goes out into the Gulf of Maine. Despite the name, the tour explores a habitat with porpoise, dolphins, seals, sharks and various sea birds. Bar Harbor Whale Watch Co. is also a Whale SENSE, a voluntary program that helps to promote responsible whale watching practices, education, and ocean stewardship in collaboration with NOAA Fisheries. They also offer puffin tours.

Cost: $79 per adult

Duration: Three and a half hours

What to know: Also based in Maine, this tour, guided by marine biologists, leaves from Boothbay Harbor. Having operated for over 80 years, touts itself as the oldest whale watching tour in Maine's Mid Coast region. They also offer puffin tours.

Dolphin Fleet Whale Watch offers guaranteed whale sighting and marine wildlife education on its three-hour whale watching trip.

Cost: $75 per adult

Duration: Three to four hours

What to know: Leaves from Provincetown, Massachusetts. Dolphin Fleet facilitates scientific research and each tour has members of their on staff naturalists on board. Also a member of Whale SENSE.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Where to whale watch: Top 5 whale watch tours in New England