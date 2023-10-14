We Want To See Your Punny, Clever Halloween Costumes

The best time of the year is finally here, y'all! Halloween is just around the corner, which means it's time to get your absolute serve of a Halloween costume ready for the big day!!!

Every year, I ask BuzzFeed readers to share their best punny, clever Halloween costumes. Y'all are truly so god damn witty, I am blown away every time. So I am here once again to ask — have you ever worn a Halloween costume so clever and punny, it had people simultaneously a) rolling their eyes, b) giggling uncontrollably, or c) all of the above? If so, we wanna see it!

Maybe you rocked a celeb-inspired costume, like this person who dressed as Bee-yoncé:

Or perhaps you took your love of chili dogs and being cozy and combined them into a genius "chilly dog" costume:

Or perhaps you're a Game of Thrones stan and know dressing up as Jon Snow White was a mastermind idea:

Whatever your genius costume was (or is!), we wanna see it! In the comments below, show us your best, punniest Halloween costume. You never know, it just might end up being featured in a future BuzzFeed Community article!