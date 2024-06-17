Want to rent your home during the 2025 NFL draft in Green Bay? Tips from area pros, officials

ASHWAUBENON - Green Bay-area homeowners may go straight to the thousands of dollars in profit when they consider renting their property during the 2025 NFL draft.

There's certainly profit to be made listing your home for rent on Airbnb or VRBO, Simple Life Rentals CEO Micahel Friedman said. But he also wants you to think about your dogs and cats. And your family heirlooms. Then there's the many permits needed to do it legally.

"Vacation rentals are great as long as you do them the right way," Friedman said. "But there are a lot of moving parts. There's a lot that goes into it."

The kitchen in a short-term rental unit at 1071 Canterbury Road in Ashwaubenon.

Experienced vacation rental operators like Simple Life, Discover Green Bay, and local government officials report an uptick in the number of homeowners contacting them with questions about renting their home via Airbnb for the draft.

It's a good sign people understand there's more than just dollars to consider and gives community groups an opportunity to help people understand much more clearly what's involved renting your home to visitors during the draft. Homeowners have a lot of questions and the community is ready to provide answers and resources, said Nick Meisner, vice president of digital marketing for Discover Green Bay, the region's tourism marketing agency.

"Our biggest message to the community is to do it the right way for your protection and the protection of your guests," Meisner said. "It feels so easy, but you can open yourself up to risk if you don't follow the right procedures."

Here's some tips, advice, options and things experienced operators and local officials offered up to help you better weigh the pros and cons of listing your home on Airbnb or VRBO, things to consider and the permits you'll have to secure to get started.

A short-term rental unit at 1071 Canterbury Road in Ashwaubenon.

5 things you absolutely need to do to Airbnb your home for the 2025 NFL draft

Do your homework and learn the rules and regulations, some of which can vary between municipalities

A sellers permit from the Wisconsin Department of Revenue

A tourist rooming house inspection conducted by the Brown County or De Pere health department. The current, Brown County license expires June 30, 2025, so it will cover the NFL draft period.

A municipal short-term rental or vacation rental license/permit. Communities like Green Bay and Ashwaubenon's license year runs from July 1 to June 30.

Check your homeowners insurance coverage

Wondering about Ashwaubenon's minimum-stay policy? Or what you need to apply in De Pere? Discover Green Bay offers a one-stop website to get started

Discover Green Bay this spring launched its "Complete Guide to Short-Term Rentals" webpage. As the title implies, it's a collection of all the rules and regulations a property owner needs to know about and follow in order to be able to offer their home for rent.

The site offers a six-step guide to get the permits and licenses you'll need and also includes links to short-term rental rules and contact information for most Brown County municipalities. Discover Green Bay is working on gathering information for additional communities, such as the Oneida Nation, Kewaunee County and the town of Scott.

A family den in a short-term rental in Ashwaubenon.

Consider the cats: What to think about as you weigh renting your home for the NFL draft

There are many, many things to consider beyond just the permits and legal process and posting your home to your vacation rental website of choice. You will be moving out of your home so your guests can enjoy it for their visit to Green Bay and that will require preparing your home and your family for the change, Friedman said.

"There's a lot of moving parts," he said, and suggested what families should think about or do:

A housing plan for your dogs or cats while your home is being rented. Maybe your cats can stay with you, but maybe your temporary lodging won't allow them.

Declutter your house and give it a deep clean.

Pack up and store off-site anything of value, be it monetary or emotional. Family heirlooms, pictures, art, anything you'd miss or have a hard time replacing.

Write down some policies or rules you might want to put in place for guests, any details you'd want to get from them ahead of time like number of visitors coming, etc.

Consider getting some fresh bedding, bathroom linens, etc.

Stage your home for guests. Maybe get a few professional photos of it to include on your listing post.

Check fixtures like smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors, both of which are mandatory in any vacation rental, and consider including a fire extinguisher.

Make sure you have things like trash cans and kitchen utensils confirm to local rules and requirements.

Check your deck and other features of your house to ensure they comply with regulations.

Plan to give the home a deep clean in between renters.

Discover Green Bay put together a page of things to know in regard to kitchen, garbage, water and sewage, and general considerations.

A firepit and patio space at a short-term rental unit in Ashwaubenon.

Consider talking to professional management company to take care of a lot of what goes into running a short-term rental

Companies like Simple Life or Powerhouse Properties 920 own and manage their own vacation rentals, but they also will agree to manage your home, too.

Such companies can handle a variety of services related to listing your home that include:

Staging it for photos and guests.

Coordinating the local inspections and licensing.

Bedding and bath linen rentals.

Listing your property on vacation rental websites.

Advising how to price your home.

Renter verification and rental policies.

Cleaning in-between rentals.

Friedman said Simple Life offers property owners a professional home management service contract that costs $1,800 upfront plus a 30% commission on bookings.

If you just want some help understanding what's involved in doing an Airbnb or how to price your property, Simple Life also offers a one-hour "Draft Consultation" for $997.

The master bathroom in a short-term rental in Ashwaubenon.

Manage your expectations on costs and profit

Yes, there are Airbnbs asking for $10,000-plus per night during the draft.

While anyone can set the asking price they want, Friedman and many others remain skeptical anyone will get quite that much. He advised property owners that they can make a lot of money, but not quite that much money.

Simple Life's staff analyzes the short-term rental market prices and bookings on a weekly basis and sees the asking prices that range from about $1,000 per night up to $18,000 per night. During a media open house at a short-term rental on Canterbury Drive in Ashwaubenon, Friedman said properties with comparable amenities and location would probably list for $4,500 to $5,000 per night for the draft period and that prices will decline the further homes are from Lambeau Field.

"You have to be realistic about pricing and income (from the draft)," he said. "You want to price your home properly."

He did caution those prices will surely fluctuate in the months ahead as more homes are listed on vacation rental sites, as the draft approaches and as more people book.

Don't wait until April to apply for your licenses

Friedman said the best time to have started the permitting process to rent your home during the draft is yesterday.

There's still ample time to get all the permits and licenses well ahead of the draft in April, but those applications and inspections do take weeks under normal circumstances. As the draft grows closer and more people decide to rent their homes, the timeframe will get pretty tight.

Jed Aspley, an environmental health manager with the Brown County Public Health Department, said the county will need at least three weeks to process an application and the expectation more homeowners may pursue short-term rental license for the draft could mean longer wait times.

Friedman said Simple Life's staff will need at least four to six weeks to properly stage, license and list a home ahead of the draft, so the latest they could contract with a homeowner would be mid-March.

One of the bedrooms in an Ashwaubenon short-term rental.

Do not forget to check with your home insurance agent

Homeowners insurance policies generally do not cover damages, accidents, injuries and other risks related to a business use of your home and a vacation rental definitely qualifies as a business use.

Review your insurance policy and call your insurance agent to discuss your coverage options. Some policies may include vacation rentals for a set number of days each year, for example.

If your policy does not cover such a use, your agent may be able to add an "endorsement" to your existing policy to cover vacation rental uses. Otherwise, you'll need to purchase a separate insurance policy to cover rental liability.

Final tips and things to know if you do go the short-term rental route

Every property absolutely must be get a health and safety inspection from Brown County or the city of De Pere if you live there. Aspley said that even if you rent your house for one night, you need an inspection.

Get your licenses before you list your property on vacation rental sites.

Meisner noted failure to get a health inspection by Brown County Health will result in a $2,500 fine.

Don't wait for Brown County or your municipality to contact you or find your short-term rental on Airbnb. It is your responsibility to contact them to start the process and complete an application.

Property management companies like Simple Life and Powerhouse Properties both will insist you follow all the applicable local rules and regulations.

