Want to propose on Valentine's Day? How much it'll cost for an engagement ring in Delaware

Valentine's Day is Wednesday and it's a day of romance, flowers, candies and marriage proposals.

While the foundation of any proposal is love, you also need an engagement ring. In Delaware, that's not an inexpensive proposition.

Ashley Pedroza's engagement ring from CDI Diamonds & Jewelry

What do people spend on an engagement ring?

According to rarecarat.com, the average budget for an engagement ring in Delaware is $8,576

While that sounds like a lot — and it is — the cost is not amongst the most expensive for the United States. Remember, these are averages. So while many people will spend below these numbers, you always have those people who ruin the curve for everyone by going bonkers big. The top 10 most expensive states are:

New York ($11,434)

California ($10,582)

New Jersey ($10,445)

Connecticut ($9.744)

Massachusetts ($9,636)

Nevada ($9,458)

Florida ($9,298)

Texas ($8,915)

Illinois ($8,801)

Rhode Island ($8.787)

On the other end of the spectrum, South Dakota is the least expensive state at an average of $4,923. Montana is 49th at $5,323 followed by Maine at $5,761.

Where to get engaged in Delaware: Love is in the air: Best spots to get engaged, have a Valentine's Day date in Delaware

Need candy for Valentine's Day?: Here's what people like in Delaware

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Here's how much you'll likely spend on an engagement ring in Delaware