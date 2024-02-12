Want to propose on Valentine's Day? How much it'll cost for an engagement ring in Delaware
Valentine's Day is Wednesday and it's a day of romance, flowers, candies and marriage proposals.
While the foundation of any proposal is love, you also need an engagement ring. In Delaware, that's not an inexpensive proposition.
What do people spend on an engagement ring?
According to rarecarat.com, the average budget for an engagement ring in Delaware is $8,576
While that sounds like a lot — and it is — the cost is not amongst the most expensive for the United States. Remember, these are averages. So while many people will spend below these numbers, you always have those people who ruin the curve for everyone by going bonkers big. The top 10 most expensive states are:
New York ($11,434)
California ($10,582)
New Jersey ($10,445)
Connecticut ($9.744)
Massachusetts ($9,636)
Nevada ($9,458)
Florida ($9,298)
Texas ($8,915)
Illinois ($8,801)
Rhode Island ($8.787)
On the other end of the spectrum, South Dakota is the least expensive state at an average of $4,923. Montana is 49th at $5,323 followed by Maine at $5,761.
