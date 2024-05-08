Want more beach days this summer? Old Farmer's Almanac summer forecast says there will be

Get ready for a hot summer.

NOAA, AccuWeather, and the Farmers' Almanac are all calling for a hot summer in New England. NOAA put the odds at 70 to 80% chance the summer will have above normal temperatures and AccuWeather said Boston could see "three to four times as many 90-degree days this year compared to the five recorded in 2023."

Now, the Old Farmer's Almanac has weighed in and they're also calling for heat in New England.

But there forecast has one crucial difference than the other three. While they other three predict another wet summer, the Old Farmer's Almanac expects below normal rainfall.

"If you’re hoping for a lot of pool or beach time, you may be happy about this forecast," they wrote.

Old Farmer's Almanac Summer 2024 forecast

The Old Farmer's Almanac is calling for a hot, dry summer in New England.

For New 'England, the Old Farmer's Almanac is predicting hotter than normal temperatures and normal to below-normal rainfall, erring on the side of below normal rainfall. By month, they're predicting the following:

June: They're predicting a cool start to the summer with below average temps in New England but below normal rain. On Father's Day they're predicting sunny and dry in Southern New England, but showers are possible heading farther north. On Juneteenth , they're calling for sunny and dry skies.

July: They're calling for it to be hot and on the drier side. On the Fourth of July they're calling for pockets on thunderstorms.

August: Their forecast shows near to above normal temperatures and near to above normal rains.

What is the difference between the Old Farmer's Almanac and the Farmers' Almanac?

If you didn't know they're two different publications, you are not alone.

The Old Farmer's Almanac was founded in 1792 in Grafton, Massachusetts, and is the oldest almanac in the United States. The Farmers' Almanac was founded in 1818 in New Jersey.

Both of them serve the same purpose of providing information about things like sunrise and sunset times, tides, long-range weather forecasts, and advice.

