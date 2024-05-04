Want to get your kicks on Route 66 in Oklahoma? Passport is your road map

The National Route 66 and Transportation Museum in Elk City is a favorite stop on the Mother Road in Oklahoma.

As we approach the Route 66 centennial in 2026, Oklahoma is in a perfect position to leverage the over 400 miles of the iconic highway in our state to welcome visitors from across the country and around the world looking to plan a trip around the Mother Road.

Our state is home to the nation’s longest drivable stretch of Route 66, with a large number of noteworthy and memorable stops in our charming towns along the way.

Buck Atom's Cosmic Curios on 66 in Tulsa is a gift shop celebrating the The Mother Road.

Route 66 elevates Oklahoma as a destination for international and national tourists. The revenue generated by guests seeking out Route 66 results in a positive economic impact for the many small towns and local businesses located on or near the highway.

More: Route 66 is almost 100 years old. Here's how Oklahoma towns along the road are promoting themselves

Recently, the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation released an updated Oklahoma Route 66 Passport to give visitors a road map to the historic businesses, shops and cultural landmarks along the highway that they may not know about.

Originally launched in 2020, the updated passport features new local stops, as well as longtime community favorites for travelers to enjoy as they road trip across the state.

The passport is divided into three sections — eastern, central and western Oklahoma. Stops include local restaurants, shops, museums and parks. Attractions range from iconic places such as the Blue Whale in Catoosa and Pops in Arcadia, to hidden gems such as Dallas’ Dairyette in Quapaw and the Route 66 Bowl in Chandler.

Following the completion of each section of the passport, participants can pick up a piece of a Route 66 magnet at one of the nine Oklahoma Tourism Information Centers in the state. Once all three sections are completed, participants receive a collectible coin commemorating Route 66.

Since its launch, hundreds of visitors from across the U.S. and other countries, such as Poland and French Polynesia, have completed the passport.

New stops featured in the updated passport include the Cherokee Nation Anna Mitchell Cultural and Welcome Center in Vinita, the historic Circle Cinema in Tulsa and the Elk City Chamber of Commerce in Elk City.

More: USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards: Tulsa's Mother Road Market named best food hall

Those interested in getting a Route 66 Passport can order a free copy and download a digital version of the accompanying Oklahoma Route 66 Guide at TravelOK.com/Brochures. They are also available to pick up for free at one of our Tourism Information Centers or State Park gift shops.

This passport plays a key role in ensuring our state makes a lasting impression on domestic and international travelers, as well as in-state residents. Pick up your passport to get your kicks this summer by discovering Route 66 in Oklahoma.

Shelley Zumwalt is the executive director for the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department.

Shelley Zumwalt is the executive director of the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Route 66 Passport is your road map to fun | TravelOK