Want a ‘gloriously disobedient’ house? This one coming up for auction comes close.

Are you looking for a pool with your next home? Maybe a barn for your nine horses? Or how about your own lake stocked with catfish and crappie?

There’s a distinctive Kechi house coming up for auction that has all that and a lot more.

McCurdy Real Estate & Auction is auctioning what’s known as the Thin Place Estate — “The thinnest place between Heaven and Earth,” according to a news release — at 4120 E. 61st St. North.

“We see unique homes regularly, but this one is honestly a piece of art,” said CEO Braden McCurdy.

“It’s a special property. It’s something that Wichita doesn’t see.”

Bidding opens at 2 p.m. on July 2 and ends at 2:10 p.m. on July 11.

The more than 26-acre property has a 5,535-square-foot house and a 2,550-square-foot barn, which includes a two-bedroom apartment.

There are all kinds of fun features, such as a sunken living room, a butler’s pantry that has a half door to the garage to make getting groceries in easier, and there are several hidden and safe areas, including a hidey-hole of sorts for children to play in. An indoor saltwater pool is just off the kitchen.

At this Kechi house going up for auction next month, there’s an indoor saltwater pool just off the kitchen.

“In an era of cookie-cutter homes, this ‘Thin Place Estate’ celebrates individuality and history, bridging the architectural past and present,” the McCurdy release said.

Patrick Huff designed the house. Huff was a student of Bruce Goff, whom the New York Times called “The Man Who Made Wildly Imaginative, Gloriously Disobedient Buildings” in a 2018 headline.

The publication said his mid-century houses in the Midwest have “a heartland-born eccentricity and a distinct Modernism.”

Famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright considered Goff creative.

The McCurdy release said the Thin Place Estate “embodies Wright’s organic architecture principles, blending seamlessly with nature.”

“Built in the 1970s as Huff’s Master’s project and recently renovated for $1 Million+, it’s a living testament to Wright’s enduring influence.”

There’s a dramatic skylight in the kitchen of this Kechi house coming up for auction.

So how much might the house fetch?

“That is the big unknown,” McCurdy said.

He said he thinks that’s why the sellers, who are moving to Florida, were attracted to having an auction.

“It’s true price discovery.”

Check out almost 150 photos of the property at mccurdy.com.

“You’re so close to everything right there, but you’re in the country,” McCurdy said.

“You just want to hang out there. It’s hard to leave.”

This more than 26-acre property in Kechi has a 5,535-square-foot house and a 2,550-square-foot barn, which includes a two-bedroom apartment. There’s also a lake stocked with catfish and crappie. The property goes up for auction next month.