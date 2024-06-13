'I want everyone to come.' Getting ready for Canton's 2024 Juneteenth celebration

Edward Watson, with Sisters Soul Food, flips a slab of ribs at the 2023 Juneteenth Community Festival at Nimisilla Park in Canton.

CANTON ‒ Music, comedy, food and fishing are on tap for this year's Juneteenth Community Festival taking place this weekend at Nimisilla Park.

Juneteenth, sometimes called Emancipation Day or Freedom Day, is observed each year on June 19 and as a national holiday since 2021.

It commemorates the day in 1865 when Union troops informed enslaved people in Texas of the end of the Civil War and of their freedom, two and a half years after Abraham Lincoln delivered the Emancipation Proclamation.

Juneteenth Committee chair Mark Bigsbee has been leading the organization's annual Canton festivities for nine years.

Canton Juneteenth festival: "I love doing this for my community."

Juneteenth Committee chair Mark Bigsbee has been leading the organization's annual Canton festivities for nine years, playing a central role in its expansion.

"We've got great food and great vendors, about 100 vendors in total," Bigsbee said. "You can imagine the nightmare of helping 100 vendors come and set up at 8 o'clock in the morning, but I love doing this festival for my community."

Bigsbee said this year's festival, which runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, will include musical events such as a jazz tribute showcasing local artists on Saturday and a tribute show to R&B and gospel music on Sunday. Further activities include community awards, a three-on-three basketball tournament and a fishing rodeo.

Kids will also find enjoyment in an assortment of free food, treats and activities such as pizza and bouncy castles in Nimisilla Park. Bigsbee said kids events are free. Bigsbee said he teams up with DREAM by ROYAL, a local nonprofit, which has helped feed over 1,000 kids each Juneteenth.

Big crowds expected for Canton's 2024 Juneteenth festival

Bigsbee said attendance in recent years has reached approximately 3,000, a big jump from several hundred attendees when he first started helping the Juneteenth festivities.

"We've been booming since before Juneteenth was a national holiday," Bigsbee said. "Once that kicked in, people started to understand what Juneteenth was all about and we saw even more people start coming."

Next year marks Bigsbee's 10th organizing Juneteenth events and he has no plans of slowing down.

"Next year is gonna be huge, it'll be my 10th year so I wanna go above and beyond," Bigsbee said. "I want everything to be at least three times bigger."

"A lot of times you'll see people go to the Italian Fest or the Greek Fest or all the other festivals and I want that to be reciprocated," Bigsbee said. "I want everyone to come, not just African Americans. Come see what we do, eat our food, experience our culture."

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Juneteenth festival organizer invites all to enjoy culture, food