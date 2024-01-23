Want to dunk an Oreo in space? Here's your opportunity

OREO cookies are boldly going where no cookie has gone before.

OREO is introducing a new flavor which will be in stores starting Wednesday, Jan. 31 — Space Dunk.

The cookies have two layers of marshmallow-flavored crème filling with popping candy inside. The chocolate cookies have five different space images embossed on them and each cookie has a small hole so you can see what's inside.

Oreo is encouraging fans to discover out-of-this-world playfulness via a new galaxy-inspired, limited-edition cookie and the chance for a fan to join the brand on an expedition to the edge of space.

Why is this Oreo called Space Dunk?

While the cookie has a cosmic theme, there's a good reason for the name — OREO is giving away a trip to space so you can do a space dunk.

OREO fans can scan the QR code on a pack of OREO Space Dunk cookies for entry details or head to LiftOff.OREO.com to enter the Lift Off with OREO sweepstakes. One winner will receive the opportunity to take a six-hour journey to the edge of space in Space Perspective's Spaceship Neptune — a pressurized capsule propelled gently by a SpaceBalloon.

"OREO cookies are all about transporting fans to a place full of excitement and childlike curiosity," Michelle Deignan, vice president, OREO, US, said in a press release. "We're over the moon about partnering with Space Perspective to allow one lucky fan to dunk an OREO cookie while gliding through space. Through this campaign we hope to take playfulness to new heights, proving it is not only in all of us, but also exists in space."

You can enter between now and April 5. The trip is tentatively scheduled for 2025, but subject to availability and, if it doesn't take place, an alternate cash prize is available. (Medical restrictions may apply.)

Space Perspective Spaceship Neptune requires no special training and no weightlessness. The winner will have Wi-Fi, a space spa and meal and cocktail service, as well as plenty of complimentary OREO cookies.

The cookies are available for presale at lifoff.oreo.com if you can't wait until the end of the month.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Oreo launches new cookie with out-of-this-world contest