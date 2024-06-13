Want to celebrate Juneteenth in Lexington? Here’s all the ways to do it

Lexington is planning a wide range of events to celebrate Juneteenth, the national June 19 holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in Texas and the rest of the country.

▪ The 19th Annual Juneteenth Jubilee at African Cemetery No. 2 will be 7-8:30 p.m. June 15 at 419 East 7th St. Steve Phan, chief of interpretation at Camp Nelson National Monument Site is the keynote speaker for Lexington’s oldest Juneteenth celebration.

▪ Soulteenth Fest will be noon-6 p.m., on June 15, at Moondance Amphitheater, 1152 Monarch St. to celebrate Black liberation and ingenuity through music, art, agriculture, and food.

▪ Juneteenth Freedom Day will take place from 2-8 p.m. on June 16, at Douglass Park, 726 Georgetown St.: This community celebration is sponsored by Wiseguys Barbershop and the Georgetown Street Neighborhood Area Association to bring awareness to culture, history, equality, and peace through food, music and activities for children.

▪ “A Sense of Place”, 11 a.m. June 19, at Cadentown Missionary Baptist Church, 2950 Cadentown Road: This will be a Juneteenth celebration in a historic Black hamlet.

▪ Juneteenth Independence Day Celebration, doors open 6 p.m. June 19 at the Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center, 300 E. Third St.: A celebration of African American independence and artistic expression through live performances including jazz, hip-hop, line-dancing, African drumming, spoken word, rap, violin, stepping, ballet, gospel, acting and opera.

▪ Juneteenth Celebration presented by U.S. Freedmen Coalition, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., June 22 at Charles Young Park, 215 Midland Ave.: Entertainment, food, information booths, vendors, and community fellowship celebrating Black American liberation.